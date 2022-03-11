Terrata Homes Unveils New Line of Homes at Premier 55+ Community in Rio Vista

RIO VISTA, Calif., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced Terrata Homes is now selling a brand-new collection of single-family homes at its highly sought-after 55+ community, Summit at Liberty.



“We are pleased to introduce the Terrata Homes series to Summit at Liberty,” said Chris Kelly, division president for LGI Homes. “These four new plans offer 55+ homebuyers the opportunity to own a luxurious new home in a resort-style location.”

Homes in this new series by Terrata Homes range in size from 1,912 square feet to over 2,300 square feet with up to three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Each home comes with the thoughtful features and elegant designs that one expects from Terrata Homes such as spacious layouts, fully equipped, chef-inspired kitchens, added flex rooms and exquisite interior finishes. These four new, single-story plans come complete with a host of impressive high-end finishes such as upgraded, stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, a gas cooktop and double oven, sprawling granite countertops, oversized gray cabinetry with crown molding, and a modern white subway tile backsplash. Throughout these new floor plans, homebuyers will love the designer light fixtures, beautiful wood-style flooring, two-inch faux-wood blinds, programmable thermostats and included solar panels.

Summit at Liberty is an incredible 55+ community ideally situated in Rio Vista, California. This gated community offers active adult buyers the exclusive opportunity to live in a brand-new home, designed with their specific needs in mind, in a premier location, with access to world-class amenities. Home to Club Liberty, a $9 million amenity complex, Summit at Liberty offers something for everyone to enjoy. From the abundance of modern-designed meeting spaces and crafting rooms, to the resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, Club Liberty is sure to exceed expectations.

This brand-new series of homes at Summit at Liberty are priced from the high-$500s with quick move-in opportunities available. For more information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (877) 899-1091 ext 557 or visit SummitAtLiberty.com.

