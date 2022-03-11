Walden Biosciences Announces Presentation at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Biosciences, Inc. (Walden), a private, venture-backed biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of kidney disease, today announced that Blaine McKee, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Walden Biosciences, will be participating in the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference taking place virtually from March 15-17, 2022. Dr. McKee will deliver a corporate presentation on March 16, 2022 at 11:20 am Eastern time.

About Walden Biosciences

Walden Biosciences is a private, venture-backed biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough medicines to reverse the progression of both rare and common forms of kidney disease. Founded by world-renowned renal experts, the Company is applying a novel, multi-disciplinary approach that directly targets the kidneys to prevent damage and restore kidney function. Walden has active programs that address two novel targets for therapeutic intervention: soluble urokinase plasminogen activating receptor (suPAR) and dynamin. Targeting both suPAR and dynamin may be beneficial across numerous types of renal disease. Walden was launched in late 2020 with a $51 million Series A round of financing led by Arch Venture Partners with participation from other leading venture capital firms. For more information, please visit www.waldenbiosciences.com.

