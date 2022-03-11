Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in LIDDS

English Swedish

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ)’s (“LIDDS” or the “Company”) Extraordinary General Meeting was held 11 March 2022 in the Company’s premises in Uppsala. The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved as set out below.

Authorisation to issue convertibles

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors’ proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to, within the scope of the articles of association, with deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emption rights, on one or several occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve to issue convertibles in the Company. Such issue may only be made in accordance with the financing agreement that the Company entered into with Nice & Green S.A. on 22 February 2022 and on the terms further described in the Board of Directors’ proposal to resolution.

The purpose of the authorisation and the reason for deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emption rights is for the Company to be able to draw tranches under the financing agreement and thereby being able to meet such need for flexible financing that the Company's product development operations require.

Minutes from the meeting and complete resolutions

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting will be made available at the Company’s head office and on the Company’s website, www.liddspharma.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the aforementioned contact person, on March 11, 2022 at 13.00 CET.

