Intertape Polymer Group Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP) (the "Company" or "IPG") today released results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts in this press release are denominated in US dollars unless otherwise indicated and all percentages are calculated on unrounded numbers. For more information, you may refer to the Company's management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 and for the three-year period ended December 31, 2021 ("Financial Statements").



“Strong demand and the effectiveness of our pricing strategy drove revenue growth of more than 20% and 26% in the quarterly and annual periods, respectively, with record sales of more than $1.5 billion in 2021,” said Greg Yull, President and CEO of IPG. “This increase in revenue consisted of organic growth from volume/mix of 12% in 2021 and price increases to offset higher input costs. The global supply chain challenges continued in the fourth quarter and into 2022 which have impacted our production. Our procurement and sales teams are effectively managing a difficult situation to ensure our key customers have sufficient supply of our essential packaging and protective solutions. The business is stronger today than when we entered the pandemic. Our competitive position and the investments we are making in our high growth markets put us in a great position for continued growth in the 2022 and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights (as compared to fourth quarter 2020):

Revenue increased 20.2% to $413.7 million primarily due to the impact of higher selling prices and an increase in volume/mix primarily driven by certain tapes and dispensing machines.





Gross margin decreased to 19.7% from 25.7% primarily due to the unfavourable mathematical impact of Dollar Spread Maintenance (2) and an increase in plant operating costs including costs associated with supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, partially offset by a favourable product mix.





and an increase in plant operating costs including costs associated with supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, partially offset by a favourable product mix. Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") decreased $9.9 million to $43.5 million primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of cash-settled share-based compensation awards in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a significant increase in the fourth quarter of 2020, partially offset by an increase in costs resulting from the growth of the business in 2021 and the non-recurrence of cost saving measures implemented in response to COVID-19 related uncertainty in 2020.





Net earnings attributable to the Company's shareholders ("IPG Net Earnings") decreased $8.0 million to $9.1 million primarily due to an increase in finance costs mainly due to an increase in the NCI Put Options Revaluation (3) and a decrease in gross profit, partially offset by a decrease in SG&A.





and a decrease in gross profit, partially offset by a decrease in SG&A. Adjusted net earnings (4) decreased $8.6 million to $26.2 million and adjusted EBITDA decreased $9.4 million to $58.2 million primarily due to an increase in SG&A and a decrease in gross profit.





decreased $8.6 million to $26.2 million and adjusted EBITDA decreased $9.4 million to $58.2 million primarily due to an increase in SG&A and a decrease in gross profit. Cash flows from operating activities increased $35.8 million to $124.4 million primarily due to an increase in cash flows from working capital items and a decrease in income tax paid, partially offset by a decrease in gross profit.





Free cash flows increased $26.8 million to $90.6 million primarily due to an increase in cash flows from operating activities, partially offset by an increase in capital expenditures.



Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights (as compared to fiscal year 2020):

Revenue increased 26.3% to $1,531.5 million primarily due to the impact of higher selling prices in all product categories driven by significant increases in the cost of raw materials and freight as well as an increase in volume/mix.





Gross margin decreased to 22.2% from 23.8% primarily due to the unfavourable mathematical impact of Dollar Spread Maintenance.





IPG Net Earnings decreased $4.9 million to $67.8 million primarily due to (i) an increase in finance costs mainly due to the 2018 Senior Unsecured Notes Redemption Charges (5) , the non-recurrence of the Nortech Contingent Consideration Gain (6) and an increase in the NCI Put Options Revaluation, and (ii) an increase in SG&A, partially offset by an increase in gross profit.





, the non-recurrence of the Nortech Contingent Consideration Gain and an increase in the NCI Put Options Revaluation, and (ii) an increase in SG&A, partially offset by an increase in gross profit. Adjusted net earnings increased $26.3 million to $118.5 million primarily due to an increase in gross profit, partially offset by increases in SG&A and income tax expense.





Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.1% to $247.2 million primarily due to an increase in gross profit, partially offset by an increase in SG&A.





Cash flows from operating activities decreased in the year ended December 31, 2021 by $19.2 million to $160.4 million primarily due to an increase in cash used for working capital items, partially offset by an increase in gross profit.





Free cash flows decreased by $54.6 million to $79.1 million primarily due to an increase in capital expenditures and working capital needs.



(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is not a standardized financial measure under GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP and Other Specified Financial Measures” below. (2) The "Dollar Spread Maintenance" refers to the Company's objective of maintaining the dollar spread between selling prices and the cost of raw materials and freight in an inflationary environment by attempting to increase selling prices to offset those higher costs. When this objective is successfully met, the result is a reduction in margin percentages due to the mathematical effect of having a constant dollar profit per unit on a higher revenue per unit. The opposite would be expected to occur in a deflationary input cost environment. (3) The "NCI Put Options Revaluation" refers to the valuation adjustment made to non-controlling interest put options. (4) As of December 31, 2021, the Company modified its definition of adjusted net earnings to also exclude the NCI Put Options Revaluation. The NCI Put Options Revaluation has been excluded because it is not considered by management to be representative of the Company's underlying core operating performance as it is a non-operating, non-cash adjustment. Prior period amounts presented have been conformed to the current definition of adjusted net earnings. (5) The "2018 Senior Unsecured Notes Redemption Charges" refers to debt issuance costs of $3.6 million that were written off, as well as an early redemption premium and other costs of $14.4 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021 in connection with the redemption of the $250 million 7.00% senior unsecured notes that were scheduled to mature on October 15, 2026. (6) The "Nortech Contingent Consideration Gain" refers to the fair value adjustment recorded in the second quarter of 2020 related to the potential earn-out consideration obligation associated with the Nortech Acquisition. The "Nortech Acquisition" refers to the acquisition by the Company of substantially all of the operating assets of Nortech Packaging LLC and Custom Assembly Solutions, Inc. (together "Nortech") on February 11, 2020.

Other Highlights:

Syfan USA Acquisition

On January 13, 2022, the Company acquired substantially all of the operating assets of Syfan Manufacturing, Inc. ("Syfan USA") for $18.0 million, subject to post-closing adjustments. Syfan USA manufactures polyolefin shrink film products at a facility in Everetts, North Carolina, serving customers in a variety of end use applications. The acquisition of Syfan USA is expected to expand the Company’s existing shrink film production capacity in North America, allowing the Company to better service the growing demand of its customer base.

Acquisition by Clearlake

On March 7, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with certain of its affiliates, “Clearlake”). Under the terms of the agreement, Clearlake agreed to acquire the outstanding shares of the Company for CDN$40.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately US$2.6 billion, including net debt. Upon completion of the transaction, the Company will become a privately held company. The transaction, which will be effected pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition but is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of shareholder, regulatory and court approvals.

Dividend Declaration

On March 10, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.17 per common share payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 21, 2022. These dividends will be designated by the Company as "eligible dividends" as defined in Subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

COVID-19

In response to the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic that began in December 2019, the Company implemented measures to prioritize the health and safety of its employees while protecting its assets, customers, suppliers, shareholders and other stakeholders. The Company instituted paid leave for all U.S. employees for certain COVID-19-related reasons, implemented remote work practices where possible, and added significant safety protocols for those needing to be on site at manufacturing facilities. The Company's COVID-19 safety practices can be grouped into four main areas:

PROACTIVE COMMUNICATION: Portal to facilitate communication, including weekly COVID-19 updates for operations managers and town halls for all staff conducted by the Company's senior management.

PREVENTION: Cleaning and sanitization processes including disinfection using UVC light and ozone to sanitize areas and objects; social distancing, including camera monitoring to assess social distancing performance and wearables to alert workers when the adequate distance is not maintained and help with contact tracking; mandatory mask requirement; remote working; physical barriers; touchless entry and exit, and temperature monitoring; and thank you bonuses for employees electing to receive the vaccination.

RESPONSE PLAN: Incident response and ‘ready-to-go’-resources including cleaning kits.

BEST PRACTICE SHARING AND TECHNOLOGY: Knowledge transfer across locations managed by a dedicated corporate team, including a COVID-19 Best Practice Matrix, as well as the evaluation of technologies to manage risk and automate processes.

While the Company has delivered positive financial results to date, the pandemic could yet materially impact, and in certain ways has negatively impacted (see the discussion elsewhere in this document regarding supply chain challenges) the Company’s ability to manufacture, source (including the delivery of raw materials to its facilities) or distribute its products both domestically and internationally and reduce demand for its products, any of which could have a significant negative impact on the Company’s financial results in 2022 and beyond. Given the dynamic nature of the pandemic (including its duration and the severity of its impact on the global economy and the applicable governmental responses), the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the Company’s future results will depend on unknown future developments and any further impact on the global economy and the markets in which the Company operates and sells its products, all of which remain highly uncertain and cannot be accurately predicted at this time.

About Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, shrink and stretch films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, the Company employs approximately 4,100 employees with operations in 34 locations, including 22 manufacturing facilities in North America, five in Asia and two in Europe.

For information about the Company, visit www.itape.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which are made in reliance upon the protections provided by such legislation for forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's positioning for continued growth in 2022 and beyond; the expansion of the Company's existing shrink film production capacity in North America; the potential future impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's business; the tailwinds that support the Company's growth; the strong demand that the Company sees in its core end markets; the headwinds facing the Company 2022, including supply chain constraints and raw material prices; the Company's expected organic demand; the expected performance and benefits of the Syfan USA transaction; and the acquisition of the Company by Clearlake, including expected consideration, timing and closing conditions, may constitute forward-looking statements.

Note to readers: Complete consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.itape.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Consolidated Earnings

Periods ended December 31,

(In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31 (unaudited) Years ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 (1) 2020 $ $ $ $ Revenue 413,665 344,079 1,531,469 1,213,028 Cost of sales 332,378 255,599 1,191,495 924,244 Gross profit 81,287 88,480 339,974 288,784 Selling, general and administrative expenses 43,486 53,424 177,139 157,486 Research expenses 3,027 2,763 11,882 11,196 46,513 56,187 189,021 168,682 Operating profit before manufacturing facility closures, restructuring and other related charges 34,774 32,293 150,953 120,102 Manufacturing facility closures, restructuring and other related charges — — — 4,328 Operating profit 34,774 32,293 150,953 115,774 Finance costs Interest 6,081 6,757 27,676 29,436 Other expense (income), net 12,231 3,188 29,208 (6,238 ) 18,312 9,945 56,884 23,198 Earnings before income tax expense 16,462 22,348 94,069 92,576 Income tax expense (benefit) Current 8,012 9,871 22,113 25,595 Deferred (1,288 ) (4,910 ) 1,951 (6,474 ) 6,724 4,961 24,064 19,121 Net earnings 9,738 17,387 70,005 73,455 Net earnings attributable to: Company shareholders 9,109 17,089 67,813 72,670 Non-controlling interests 629 298 2,192 785 9,738 17,387 70,005 73,455 Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders Basic 0.15 0.29 1.15 1.23 Diluted 0.15 0.28 1.12 1.22





(1) Certain prior period amounts, including net earnings and the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, presented in the section below entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Specified Financial Measures", have been adjusted to reflect the allocation of purchase proceeds related to the acquisition by the Company of Nuevopak Global Limited on July, 30, 2021 as measured and reported in the fourth quarter of 2021. These results reflect all adjustments which are, in the opinion of management, necessary to present a fair statement of the results for these interim periods. These adjustments are of a normal recurring nature.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Consolidated Cash Flows

Periods ended December 31,

(In thousands of US dollars)

Three months ended

December 31 (unaudited) Years ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings 9,738 17,387 70,005 73,455 Adjustments to net earnings Depreciation and amortization 17,123 16,246 65,547 63,840 Income tax expense 6,724 4,961 24,064 19,121 Interest expense 6,081 6,757 27,676 29,436 Early redemption premium and other costs — — 14,412 — Non-cash charges in connection with manufacturing facility closures, restructuring and other related charges — 10 — 596 Impairment of inventories 3,371 85 5,240 1,179 Share-based compensation expense 720 18,404 21,655 22,879 Pension and other post-retirement expense related to defined benefit plans 416 560 1,944 2,057 Contingent consideration liability fair value adjustment — — — (11,005 ) Valuation adjustment to non-controlling interest put options 12,007 2,470 12,007 2,470 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (312 ) 200 (48 ) 38 Other adjustments for non-cash items 129 27 573 868 Income taxes paid, net (646 ) (14,092 ) (25,846 ) (24,610 ) (Contributions) adjustments to defined benefit plans (315 ) 130 (1,178 ) (1,129 ) Cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital items 55,036 53,145 216,051 179,195 Changes in working capital items Trade receivables (3,040 ) (2,543 ) (40,726 ) (25,947 ) Inventories (15,742 ) (1,654 ) (86,759 ) (4,742 ) Other current assets — 406 (3,471 ) 383 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 88,301 39,438 91,440 29,014 Share-based compensation settlements — — (13,205 ) — Provisions (178 ) (190 ) (2,923 ) 1,682 69,341 35,457 (55,644 ) 390 Cash flows from operating activities 124,377 88,602 160,407 179,585 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired — — (34,660 ) (35,704 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (33,760 ) (24,790 ) (81,268 ) (45,828 ) Purchase of intangible assets (99 ) (815 ) (5,627 ) (1,854 ) Other investing activities 58 118 192 579 Cash flows from investing activities (33,801 ) (25,487 ) (121,363 ) (82,807 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 38,063 64,074 797,429 302,031 Repayment of borrowings and lease liabilities (88,668 ) (104,441 ) (739,127 ) (325,881 ) Payments of debt issue costs — — (8,279 ) — Payments of early redemption premium and other costs — — (14,444 ) — Interest paid (10,886 ) (10,898 ) (27,907 ) (28,764 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 271 2,664 271 Dividends paid (10,151 ) (9,354 ) (38,641 ) (35,386 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest in GPCP Inc. — (100 ) — (100 ) Other financing activities 33 — 1,223 — Cash flows from financing activities (71,609 ) (60,448 ) (27,082 ) (87,829 ) Net increase in cash 18,967 2,667 11,962 8,949 Effect of foreign exchange differences on cash (186 ) 679 (2,137 ) 471 Cash, beginning of year 7,511 13,121 16,467 7,047 Cash, end of year 26,292 16,467 26,292 16,467

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of

(In thousands of US dollars)

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash 26,292 16,467 Trade receivables 203,984 162,235 Inventories 280,323 194,516 Other current assets 32,110 21,048 542,709 394,266 Property, plant and equipment 459,356 415,214 Goodwill 151,834 132,894 Intangible assets 138,725 124,274 Deferred tax assets 24,579 29,677 Other assets 16,549 13,310 Total assets 1,333,752 1,109,635 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 280,353 180,446 Share-based compensation liabilities, current 19,089 17,769 Non-controlling interest put options, current 27,523 — Provisions, current 4,504 4,222 Borrowings and lease liabilities, current 18,119 26,219 349,588 228,656 Borrowings and lease liabilities, non-current 537,142 463,745 Pension, post-retirement and other long-term employee benefits 15,807 19,826 Share-based compensation liabilities, non-current 19,850 13,664 Non-controlling interest put options, non-current — 15,758 Deferred tax liabilities 38,925 34,108 Provisions, non-current 7,645 2,430 Other liabilities 12,547 14,766 981,504 792,953 EQUITY Capital stock 358,953 354,880 Contributed surplus 23,070 22,776 Deficit (18,113 ) (51,114 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,749 ) (21,886 ) Total equity attributable to Company shareholders 338,161 304,656 Non-controlling interests 14,087 12,026 Total equity 352,248 316,682 Total liabilities and equity 1,333,752 1,109,635

Non-GAAP and Other Specified Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP and other specified financial measures as defined under applicable securities legislation, including adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flows. In determining these measures, the Company excludes certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company believes such non-GAAP and other specified financial measures are key performance indicators that improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company’s results and provide investors with more insight into, and an additional tool to understand and assess, the performance of the Company's ongoing core business operations. Where required by applicable securities legislation, the Company has provided definitions of those measures and reconciliations of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP and other specified financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures set forth below and should consider non-GAAP and other specified financial measures as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

A reconciliation of the Company’s adjusted net earnings (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to IPG Net Earnings, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set out in the adjusted net earnings (loss) reconciliation table below. Adjusted net earnings (loss) should not be construed as IPG Net Earnings as determined by GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net earnings (loss) as IPG Net Earnings before (i) manufacturing facility closures, restructuring and other related charges (recoveries); (ii) advisory fees and other costs associated with mergers and acquisitions activity, including due diligence, integration and certain non-cash purchase price accounting adjustments ("M&A Costs"); (iii) share-based compensation expense (benefit); (iv) impairment of goodwill; (v) impairment (reversal of impairment) of long-lived assets and other assets; (vi) write-down on assets classified as held-for-sale; (vii) (gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment; (viii) the valuation adjustment made to non-controlling interest put options ("NCI Put Option Revaluation"); (ix) other discrete items as shown in the table below; and (x) the income tax expense (benefit) effected by these items. The term “adjusted net earnings (loss)” does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted net earnings (loss) is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to IPG Net Earnings as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company has included this non-GAAP financial measure because it believes that it allows investors to make a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s performance between periods presented by excluding certain non-operating expenses, non-cash expenses and, where indicated, non-recurring expenses. In addition, adjusted net earnings (loss) is used by management in evaluating the Company’s performance because it believes it provides an indicator of the Company’s performance that is often more meaningful than GAAP financial measures for the reasons stated in the previous sentence.

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share is also presented in the following table and is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted earnings (loss) per share should not be construed as IPG Net Earnings per share as determined by GAAP. The Company defines adjusted earnings (loss) per share as adjusted net earnings (loss) divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding, both basic and diluted. The term “adjusted earnings (loss) per share” does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted earnings (loss) per share is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to IPG Net Earnings per share as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company has included this non-GAAP financial measure because it believes that it allows investors to make a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s performance between periods presented by excluding certain non-operating expenses, non-cash expenses and, where indicated, non-recurring expenses. In addition, adjusted earnings (loss) per share is used by management in evaluating the Company’s performance because it believes it provides an indicator of the Company’s performance that is often more meaningful than GAAP financial measures for the reasons stated in the previous sentence.

Adjusted Net Earnings Reconciliation to IPG Net Earnings

(In millions of US dollars, except per share amounts and share numbers)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31, Years ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ IPG Net Earnings 9.1 17.1 67.8 72.7 Manufacturing facility closures, restructuring and other related charges — — — 4.3 M&A Costs 5.0 0.4 8.1 3.5 Share-based compensation expense 0.7 18.4 21.7 22.9 Impairment of long-lived assets and other assets 0.4 0.3 0.8 0.6 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.3 NCI Put Option Revaluation 12.0 2.5 12.0 2.5 Other item: Nortech Contingent Consideration Gain — — — (11.0 ) Other item: Nortech incremental tax costs incurred(1) — — 0.8 — Other item: 2018 Senior Unsecured Notes Redemption Charges — — 18.1 — Income tax benefit, net (1.3 ) (3.9 ) (10.8 ) (3.4 ) Adjusted net earnings(2) 26.2 34.8 118.5 92.2 IPG Net Earnings per share Basic 0.15 0.29 1.15 1.23 Diluted 0.15 0.28 1.12 1.22 Adjusted earnings per share(2) Basic 0.44 0.59 2.00 1.56 Diluted 0.43 0.58 1.96 1.55 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 59,284,947 59,012,869 59,127,025 59,010,485 Diluted 60,568,005 60,083,664 60,516,106 59,630,873





(1) Refers to charges incurred related to an amount payable to the former owners of Nortech for tax-related costs associated with the Nortech Acquisition that was subsequently paid in July 2021. (2) Prior period amounts presented have been conformed to the current definition of adjusted net earnings which excludes the NCI Put Options Revaluation.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



A reconciliation of the Company’s EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures, to net earnings (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set out in the table below. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as earnings (loss) before income taxes, net earnings (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined by GAAP. The Company defines EBITDA as net earnings (loss) before (i) interest and other finance costs (income); (ii) income tax expense (benefit); (iii) amortization of intangible assets; and (iv) depreciation of property, plant and equipment. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before (i) manufacturing facility closures, restructuring and other related charges (recoveries); (ii) advisory fees and other costs associated with mergers and acquisitions activity, including due diligence, integration and certain non-cash purchase price accounting adjustments ("M&A Costs"); (iii) share-based compensation expense (benefit); (iv) impairment of goodwill; (v) impairment (reversal of impairment) of long-lived assets and other assets; (vi) write-down on assets classified as held-for-sale; (vii) (gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment; and (viii) other discrete items as shown in the table below. The terms "EBITDA" and "adjusted EBITDA" do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities or as alternatives to net earnings (loss) as indicators of the Company’s operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that they allow investors to make a more meaningful comparison between periods of the Company’s performance, underlying business trends and the Company’s ongoing operations. The Company further believes these measures may be useful in comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that may have different financing and capital structures, and tax rates. Adjusted EBITDA excludes costs that are not considered by management to be representative of the Company’s underlying core operating performance, including certain non-operating expenses, non-cash expenses and, where indicated, non-recurring expenses. In addition, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used by management to set targets and are metrics that, among others, can be used by the Company’s Human Resources and Compensation Committee to establish performance bonus metrics and payout, and by the Company’s lenders and investors to evaluate the Company’s performance and ability to service its debt, finance capital expenditures and acquisitions, and provide for the payment of dividends to shareholders.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Earnings

(In millions of US dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31, Years ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Net earnings 9.7 17.4 70.0 73.5 Interest and other finance costs 18.3 9.9 56.9 23.2 Income tax expense 6.7 5.0 24.1 19.1 Depreciation and amortization 17.1 16.2 65.5 63.8 EBITDA 51.9 48.5 216.5 179.6 Manufacturing facility closures, restructuring and other related charges — — — 4.3 M&A Costs 5.0 0.4 8.1 3.5 Share-based compensation expense 0.7 18.4 21.7 22.9 Impairment of long-lived assets and other assets 0.4 0.3 0.8 0.6 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA 58.2 67.7 247.2 211.1

Free Cash Flows

Free cash flows is defined by the Company as cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.

Free cash flows does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Free cash flows should not be interpreted to represent the total cash movement for the period as described in the Company's Financial Statements, or to represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, as it excludes other mandatory expenditures such as debt service. The Company is including free cash flows because it is used by management and investors in evaluating the Company’s performance and liquidity. The Company experiences business seasonality that typically results in the majority of cash flows from operating activities and free cash flows being generated in the second half of the year.

A reconciliation of free cash flows to cash flows from operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set forth below.

Free Cash Flows Reconciliation to Cash Flows from Operating Activities

(In millions of US dollars)

(Unaudited)