Pre Sale is Live! Cardano’s GO Labs $URGO Token Private Sale Begins, As the Seed Sales Finishes Successfully.

New York, NY, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOmetalaunch team is pleased to announce the start of its Private sales. GOmetalaunch, a Utility token presents the private sale opportunity for the users to join in early, before the public sale and ISPO. It can be joined through https://urgo.gometalaunch.io

$URGO Token Private Sale Info:

Private Sale Allocation: 100,000,000 URGO Tokens

Private Sale Price: 0.0021

Sales Page: https://urgo.gometalaunch.io

Minimum Buy Amount: 200 ADA per purchase

Maximum Buy Amount: 20,000 ADA per Purchase

How To Buy $URGO Tokens

Step 1: Purchase ADA from any cryptocurrency exchange company for example Coinbase or Binance and send them to your Cardano wallet

Step 2: Visit the $URGO Token Sale Page and send your ADA to the provided wallet Address.

Step 3: $URGO tokens will be air dropped to the wallet address used in participating in the Sales

Note:

* Ensure to send ADA from only Cardano wallets like Yoroi, Daedalus, or Adalite not from an exchange wallet.

* $URGO Tokens will be air dropped to your wallet within 24hours of sending ADA, we solicit your patience.

* You must reach the Minimum ADA required for each sale round to be eligible to get $URGO Token



Vision



The Gometalaunch team believes that metaverse is the future of the internet and human interactions, as recently seen with the three biggest companies in the world (Facebook, Microsoft and Apple) investing in the Metaverse and therefore, aims to bring people closer to the new trending world.

As a $URGO token holder and community member, GOmetalaunch will offer users the opportunity to become the first and earliest pioneers of the future through access to the earliest Metaverse projects that will form building blocks of The Metaverse.



About GOmetalaunch

GOmetalaunch is the Pioneer Metaverse IDO Launchpad on the Cardano Blockchain, the First of its kind on the Cardano, fully dedicated to Launching Cardano Metaverse projects and Play to Earn NFT Projects on the Cardano Blockchain and across other blockchain's like Binance and Ethereum.

Website: https://GOmetalaunch.io

GOmetalaunch Telegram Community: https://t.me/GOmetalaunch

Telegram Newsletters: https://t.me/GOmetalaunchNewsletters

Twitter Community: https://twitter.com/GOmetalaunch

Medium: https://medium.com/@gometalaunch

Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoIR_758r2OSnpBrfcIdNDg