The DMZ reveals inaugural award recipients of DMZ’s Women of the Year

Toronto, Canada, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of International Women’s Day, the DMZ has unveiled the inaugural winners of their highly anticipated annual award: DMZ’s Women of the Year. Launched this year, the award is designed to honour inspirational women in Canada’s tech and business community and highlight their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to creating impact.

Curated by the tech and business community, nearly 600 nominations for the award were received from across Canada. The final list of award recipients represents innovative women-identifying changemakers from diverse backgrounds and industries, including startup founders, corporate leaders, non-profit trailblazers, and emerging youth.

DMZ’s 2022 Women of the Year award recipients include:

Dr. Adeola Olubamiji, Founder of D-Tech Centrix Inc

Adetoun Abby Aiyeleye, Co-Founder of Clavis Studio

Andrea Gorog, Vice President, Fusion and Risk Governance at CIBC

Andrea Matheson, High Growth Coach and Advisor

April Dunford, Founder of Ambient Strategy

Arati Sharma, Founding Partner of Backbone Angels and Co-Founder of Ghlee

Arielle Lok, Co-Founder of Peko Produce

Arlene Dickinson, Founder and CEO of Venturepark

Arya Dixit, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of WearWave

Claudette McGowan, Global Executive Officer for Cyber Security at TD Bank

Emma Kirwin, Co-Founder and CEO of DirtMarket

Erin Elofson, Head of Canada and APAC region at Pinterest

Eva Wong, Co-Founder and COO at Borrowell

Eyitemi Popo, Program Manager, Tech Relationships at Mozilla Foundation

Fowzia Mahamed, Founder and CEO of EduCare

Jace Meyer, Executive Director at Indigenous Innovation Institute

Janet Bannister, Managing Partner at Real Ventures

Janice Fukakusa C.M., Chancellor of Ryerson University

Jayme Hoyte, Co-Founder and Director of SmartTerm Limited

Khushboo Jha, Founder and CEO of BuyProperly

Kirstine Stewart, Chief Revenue Officer of Pex

Lauren Steinberg, SVP of Loblaw Digital

Leen Li, CEO at Wealthsimple Foundation

Lucy Ho, Founder and Executive Director of Hackergal

Lyn Chen, Co-Founder and COO at webapp.io

Maayan Ziv, Founder and CEO of AccessNow

Marie Chevrier Schwartz, Founder and CEO of Sampler

Meghan Chayka, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Stathletes

Micheline Khan, Founder of Althea Therapy

Michelle Caers, CEO and Co-Founder of Crowdmark

Naila Moloo, Project Intern at Pond Biomaterials

Pamela Forster, Chief of Staff at LumiQ

Rebecca Rose, Co-Founder and CEO of Studeo

Rola Dagher, Global Channel Chief at Dell Technologies

Roya Kachooei, Co-Founder and CEO of Walletifai

Sabrina Geremia, VP and Country Manager at Google Canada

Salma El-Yassir, Co-Founder and CEO of Womaneze

Samantha Ouyang, Founder of Superposition Toronto

Sang Le, Co-Founder of Peko Produce

Shingai Manjengwa, Director of Professional Development at the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence

Snita Balsara, Investor at Graphite Ventures

Stephanie Florio, Co-Founder of Swob Inc.

Tanya Qadir, Director of Partner Success at The Rumie Initiative

Tara Deschamps, Business Journalist at The Canadian Press

Temilola Adebayo, Co-Founder and COO of HumanSquad Inc.

Teresa Marques, President and CEO of Rideau Hall Foundation

“It’s essential to recognize and celebrate the contributions of women who are driving the Canadian technology ecosystem forward – not just one month or day per year, but always,” said Arati Sharma, Founding Partner of Backbone Angels, entrepreneur and official award recipient. “We must continue to empower companies led by women and people of colour, in addition to the funds supporting these groups, as representation in positions of power is fundamental to driving impactful change. I am grateful to be recognized by the DMZ alongside this excellent group of women leaders.”

“The DMZ is ecstatic to officially reveal the inaugural winners of DMZ’s Women of the Year. Their contributions to the Canadian tech and business landscapes are immeasurable, said Abdullah Snobar, the Executive Director of the DMZ. “Women, and especially women of colour, do not have equal access to the tech and business ecosystems in Canada. This award was designed with one purpose in mind — to put a spotlight on their work and achievements.

For more information on all of the DMZ Women of the Year award recipients head over to dmz.to/woty2022.

Nominations for next year's DMZ Women of the Year awards will be opened early 2023.

-30-

Attachment