Biobanks Market Size Worth $106.9 Billion by 2028 at CAGR of 6.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biobanks market size is expected to reach USD 106.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. Biobanks continue to evolve with the introduction of new technologies such as NGS and increased focus on genomic medicine. The availability of several types of biospecimens to cater to multiple domains including drug discovery, diagnostics, and others has accelerated the diversification of biorepositories, thereby driving the market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The biobanking equipment segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020 owing to the high cost of instruments coupled with an increase in the number of biorepositories.

The biobanking and repository services segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.0% in the market.

This is because of the higher penetration of these services and the increased need for the preservation of biosamples for developing precision medicine and disease-specific research.

Human tissues are the most stored sample for clinical research, resulting in the dominance of this sample type in the market.

The virtual biobanks segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for 3D biospecimens coupled with the need for rare disease data for biomedical research.

The therapeutics application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the growing popularity of cell therapies for cancer treatment.

Several pharma/biotech companies have established their private banks to support clinical trials and the development of cell therapies, resulting in revenue growth in this segment.

North America dominated the market with its wide network of centers for biosample storage in the U.S.

Moreover, a high number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and increased R&D programs have resulted in the establishment of new biorepositories, thereby driving the revenue in North America.

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to register the fastest growth owing to the ever-expanding pharmaceuticals and clinical research domain across the Asian countries.

The key players are engaged in expanding their global reach by partnering with global distributors, merger, and acquisition of other players, and entering a strategic alliance with research communities.

Biobanks Market Growth & Trends

The quality of biospecimens can significantly influence the disease testing as well as preclinical and clinical research. Regulatory agencies have played a vital role in spurring the adoption of biobanking services by establishing guidelines for the effective management of samples. For instance, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released guidelines to minimize human hazards while handling COVID-19 samples.

This serves as a model for other biorepositories. Furthermore, as the number of research studies and clinical trials related to COVID-19 is increasing, the demand for high-quality biospecimens is expected to significantly increase in the near future, leading to market growth. In addition, population-based cohort studies are facilitated by biorepositories to estimate the actual seroprevalence. Health Catalyst, Inc., through its Touchstone platform, provides national data related to COVID-19 insights. Such factors are anticipated to contribute to the revenue flow in this space.

Biobanks Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global biobanks market on the basis of product, service, biospecimen type, biobanks type, application, and region:

Biobanks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Biobanking Equipment Temperature Control Systems Freezers & Refrigerators Cryogenic Storage Systems Thawing Equipment Incubators & Centrifuges Alarms & Monitoring Systems Accessories & Other Equipment

Biobanking Consumables

Laboratory Information Management Systems

Biobanks Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Biobanking & Repository

Lab processing

Qualification/ Validation

Cold Chain Logistics

Other Services

Biobanks Biospecimen Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Human Tissues

Organs

Stem Cells Adult Stem Cells Embryonic Stem Cells IPS Cells Other Stem Cells

Other Biospecimens

Biobanks Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Physical/Real Biobanks Tissue Biobanks Population Based Biobanks Genetic (DNA/RNA) Disease Based Biobanks

Virtual Biobanks

Biobanks Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)



Therapeutics

Drug Discovery & Clinical Research

Clinical Diagnostics

Other Applications

Biobanks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Singapore

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa



List of Key Players of Biobanks Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN

Hamilton Company

Avantor

Tecan Trading AG.

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

BioCision

Taylor-Wharton

Charles River Laboratories

Lonza

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Biovault Family

PromoCell GmbH

Precision Cellular Storage Ltd. (Virgin Health Bank)

