Global Glaucoma Drug Analysis Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow from $2.85B in 2020 to $3.48B in 2030 - Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs Entering the Market are Poised to Drive Growth

Dublin, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glaucoma - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The glaucoma market is expected to grow from $2.85B in 2020 to $3.48B in 2030, a CAGR of 2%. The US is the biggest market of the 7MM, accounting for 75.0% market share in 2020. This is set to increase to 80.2% by 2030.

During the 10-year forecast period, there are seven major pipeline products that are on track to launch, driving a total forecast growth of $657.8M in the 7MM by 2030.

Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible vision loss, worldwide. The term glaucoma includes many different diseases, which are associated with differing risk factors, symptoms, treatment, and prognosis. All forms of glaucoma are characterized by the loss of the retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) and their axons that make up the optic nerve, which results in a cupping of the optic nerve head.

This leads to optic nerve damage and visual field loss. Raised intraocular pressure (IOP) is the primary risk factor for glaucoma, and progression of disease will normally stop if the IOP is lowered by 30-50%. Consequently, treatment options for glaucoma are developed around lowering the IOP. Although it is possible to slow the progression of glaucoma using current treatment options, it is not possible to reverse vision loss that has resulted from the disease.



Most drugs prescribed for glaucoma can be placed into one of five drug classes. Prostaglandin analogues (PGAs) are generally used as a first-line treatment, with beta blockers (BBs), alpha adrenergic receptor agonists (AAs), carbonic anhydrase inhibitors (CAIs), and rho kinase inhibitors (RKIs) also frequently used, albeit generally as second-line therapies in combination with PGAs.

PGAs can also be reformulated in sustained-release implants as opposed to topical treatments, and this is shown as a separate class within the forecast. Certain combinations of available drugs are marketed as part of fixed-dose combination (FDC) therapies.

Cholinergic agonists, and alpha-adrenergic antagonists (AAA) can also be used for the treatment of glaucoma, although they are much less commonly prescribed compared with PGAs, BBs, AAs, CAIs, and RKIs. During the forecast period, several new classes of drug are expected to become available throughout the 7MM, including small interfering RNA and LRRK2 inhibitors providing ophthalmologists further options to help lower IOP.

Key Questions Answered

How will the glaucoma market landscape in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) change from 2020-2030?

What are the most promising late-stage pipeline products for glaucoma?

How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline products compare with one another, and against existing glaucoma treatment options?

What are the remaining unmet needs in glaucoma therapeutics?

What drivers and barriers will affect glaucoma therapy sales in the 7MM over the forecast period?

Scope

Overview of glaucoma, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

Topline glaucoma therapeutic market revenue from 2020-2030. Annual cost of therapy and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

Key topics covered include current glaucoma therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting treatment sales in the 7MM.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global glaucoma therapeutic market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, constraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Glaucoma: Executive Summary

1.1 Growth Is Projected for the Glaucoma Market between 2020 and 2030

1.2 The Development of Drugs with Novel MOA or Administration Marks a Shift in Glaucoma Corporate Strategy

1.3 Some Unmet Needs Remains for Glaucoma, Particularly Improving Patient Compliance

1.4 Opportunities Remain for Products that Further Address Unmet Needs in the Glaucoma Market

1.5 Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs Entering the Glaucoma Market Are Poised to Drive Growth

1.6 What Do Physicians Think?



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related Reports

2.3 Upcoming Reports



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Etiology

3.1.3 Pathophysiology

3.2 Classification or Staging Systems



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease Background

4.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

4.3 Global and Historical Trends

4.4 Forecast Methodology

4.4.1 Sources Used

4.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

4.4.3 Total Prevalent Cases of POAG

4.4.4 Total Prevalent Cases of PACG

4.4.5 Total Prevalent Cases of NTG and PPG

4.4.6 Total Prevalent Cases of SG

4.4.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

4.4.8 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Acute PACG

4.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Glaucoma (2020-2030)

4.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of POAG

4.5.2 Age-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of POAG

4.5.3 Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of POAG

4.5.4 Total prevalent Cases of PACG

4.5.5 Age-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of PACG

4.5.6 Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of PACG

4.5.7 Total Prevalent Cases of NTG

4.5.8 Total Prevalent Cases of SG

4.5.9 Total Prevalent Cases of PPG

4.5.10 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of POAG

4.5.11 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PACG

4.5.12 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acute and Chronic PACG

4.5.13 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Acute PACG

4.5.14 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NTG

4.5.15 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of SG

4.5.16 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PPG

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

4.6.2 COVID-19 Impact

4.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis Overview

5.1.1 Ophthalmoscopy

5.1.2 Tonometry

5.1.3 Perimetry

5.1.4 Pachymetry

5.1.5 Gonioscopy

5.2 Treatment Overview

5.2.1 Treatment Guidelines

5.2.2 Leading Prescribed Drugs

5.2.3 Clinical Practice

5.3 US

5.4 5EU

5.5 Japan

5.6 KOL Insights on Disease Management



6 Competitive Assessment

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Improved Patient Compliance

7.2.1 Unmet Need

7.2.2 Gap Analysis

7.2.3 Opportunity

7.3 Treatment Options with Greater IOP-Lowering Ability

7.4 Neuroprotective Drugs

7.5 Improved Diagnosis and Monitoring



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 New IOP-Lowering Drugs

8.1.2 Sustained-Release Implants



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Assessment



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-Making Trends



12 Market Outlook



13 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Pfizer

Allergan

Alcon

Bausch & Lamb

Nic0x

Mallinckrodt Plc

Santen

Merck

Bruschettini Srl

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Aton

Thea Pharma

Novatis

Kowa Co Ltd

Sandoz International

OmniVision

Eisai Co Ltd

Concordia International

Teofarma Srl

Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho

Ocular Therapeutix Inc

ViSci Ltd

Ono Pharmaceutical

D. Western Therapeutics

Sylentis SAU

pH Pharma Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4879r