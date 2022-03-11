Reality TV Loan Brokers Reunite at deBanked Connect Miami

The cast of Equipping The Dream will be at deBanked CONNECT Miami on March 24th

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cast of Equipping The Dream, the SMB finance reality show that debuted in February, will reunite at deBanked CONNECT Miami on March 24th at the JW Marriott Marquis. The season finale of the show concluded on March 3rd. The deBanked event in Miami will be the first time the cast comes back together in one place.

Equipping The Dream featured four real life aspiring equipment finance brokers as they went through a hands-on sales training at the headquarters of Everlasting Capital in Rochester, NH. At deBanked CONNECT Miami, they will join hundreds of other brokers, lenders, funders, and representatives from across the industry to network, learn, and grow their businesses.

Sponsorships for the event are sold out. Tickets can still be purchased at http://www.debankedmiami.com

