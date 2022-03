Guardion Health Sciences to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

HOUSTON, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI), a clinical nutrition company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and supplements, announces today that Chief Executive Officer Bret Scholtes will participate in a fireside chat with Scott Henry, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Roth Capital Partners during the 34th Annual Roth Conference. The conference is being held on March 13 – 15, 2022, at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, CA.

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022 Time: 1:00pm Pacific Time Location: Healthcare Suite 3022

Webcast Link:

https://wsw.meetmax.com/webcast/roth43/ghsi/?ukey=bc675158f6e5881de64324ded27207da

Mr. Scholtes will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI), is a clinical nutrition company. Guardion’s portfolio of science-based, clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and supplement products support healthcare professionals, their patients, and consumers in achieving health goals. The Company’s combination of expertise and scientifically supported products is the foundation of Guardion’s growing position within the clinical nutrition marketplace. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but are not limited to, statements related to the terms, timing and completion of the proposed public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the proposed public offering the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the integration of a new management team, the integration of one or more acquisitions and targets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and the economy in general, the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, and the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

