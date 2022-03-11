Agile Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Events

PRINCETON, N.J., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Altomari will participate in two upcoming investor conferences, including a live panel discussion on drug development in Women’s Health.



Oppenheimer’s 32 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET





Maxim Group and M-Vest 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Advances in Women’s Health, from Clinical to Commercial Live Panel Discussion Monday, March 28, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET





Links and webcast information for each conference can be found on the Investors section of the Agile Therapeutics website at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations. Each archived webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women’s healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol), a transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.