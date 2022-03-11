New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Furniture Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817853/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Furniture Market to Reach $616.7 Billion by 2026
With the COVID-19-induced shelter-in-place mandates keeping people within their homes, there is significant increase in demand for home goods including furniture through online platforms. Though many furniture retailers closed their stores, some received increased online orders. While stores remained closed, some retailers started offering curb-side pick-up or delivery to customers. Some others introduced online showrooms. For example, the virtual showroom introduced by BoConcept allows customers to view the items in the way they are styled in store, examine them closely, and even ask questions about the products. Online retailers such as Overstock.com and Wayfair are witnessing considerable increase in sales. While the early days of the pandemic witnessed huge increase in demand for home-office furniture, over the past few months, there is growing demand for outdoor furniture as well as indoor recreational products such as pool floats as people start planning to spend their summer holidays at home.
In the US, before COVID-19 outbreak, less than 15% of furniture sold in the US was through online stores. With a significant proportion of furniture supply closing down due to COVID-19, the online stores market has boomed, although the gains could be a temporary phenomenon until the stores reopen. For instance, Wayfair, an online furniture company, recorded a boom in business as consumers decorate or furnish home offices while being shut indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Almost the entire nation has shifted to remote learning or working from home as schools and offices remain shut to help contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Few consumers have sought standing desks or more comfortable chairs on online stores to spruce up home offices. The closure of almost all physical stores for the time being has greatly benefited the online furniture store Wayfair in meeting consumer demand. Consumers confined to their homes are also utilizing the free time available with them on decorating their homes. The e-commerce model of Wayfair is well suited to serve the practical needs of customers in the current challenging scenario.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Furniture estimated at US$464 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$616.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$233.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.9% share of the global Furniture market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $105.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $101.7 Billion by 2026
The Furniture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$105.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$101.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$108.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
The market will continue to be driven by the rapid pace of urbanization and growing real estate industry especially in developing countries. Growing investments in infrastructure and commercial development projects will further provide growth opportunities in the furniture market. The increasing number of modification and renovation projects in countries such as India, United States and China is another major market driver. Positive trade relations among several countries and policies by the governments such as relaxations in FDI have resulted in increasing number of multinational companies and technology parks. The surge in construction of offices, commercial complexes and residences is also poised to fuel furniture sales in the coming years. With rising discretionary income, consumer`s preference for western furniture is also increasing in developing countries. The middle and upper-middle range furniture has also witnessed growth over the years. Asia-Pacific region is projected to be a major growth driver in the global furniture and fixtures market in coming years. The region is likely to become the hub of production as several large manufacturers from developed countries are establishing operations to source furniture manufacturing. Primary factors driving the shift of production bases to Asia-pacific include low cost advantage in terms of production, labor, and skilled workforce. China presents a huge customer base and a booming economy for rapid market growth. Other major countries with significant market potential include Vietnam, Thailand, Korea, and Malaysia.
Plastic Segment to Reach $102 Billion by 2026
In the global Plastic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$55.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$73.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.8 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 594 Featured) -
- ARJO AB
- Drive DeVilbiss Sidhil Ltd.
- Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.
- Durham Furniture Inc.
- GF Health Products, Inc.
- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Haworth, Inc.
- Herman Miller, Inc.
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
- HNI Corporation
- Home Depot, Inc.
- Inter IKEA Group
- Invacare Corporation
- Kimball International, Inc.
- Kohler CO.
- L. & J.G. STICKLEY, INC.
- La-Z-Boy, Inc.
- Masco Corporation
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- NAUSICAA Medical
- Okamura Corporation
- Ormatek
- Steelcase Inc.
- Steris Plc.
- Stryker Corporation
- Sunrise Medical LLC
- Urban Office Interiors
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817853/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
As COVID-19 Pandemic Affects the World, Non-Essential Furniture
Sales Take a Hit
Trend towards WFM Model Impacts Sales of Office Furniture
Companies Make a Shift Towards Remote Working Mandated by
COVID-19 Outbreak, Affecting Sales of Office Furniture: WFM
Employees as a % of the Total Workforce 2019, 2020 and 2021
While Store Sales Decline, Online Furniture Sales Report Growth
Post Pandemic Strategies for Furniture Manufacturers
Furniture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Furniture: Product Profile
Furniture Market by Material
Furniture Market by End-Use
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Wood Leads the Furniture Market by Material
Home Furniture Leads, Corporate Needs to Drive Growth in Office
Furniture Market
Online Sales Continue to Gain Traction in Furniture Market
Developing Economies Poised to Drive Long-term Growth
Production Scenario
Major Furniture Manufacturing Countries Worldwide: 2020E
Global Furniture Market: Breakdown of Export Value (in %) by
Country for 2020
Global Furniture Market: Breakdown of Import Value (in %) by
Country for 2020
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Notable Trends Influencing Growth Outlook in the Furniture Market
Technology Trends Influencing Growth of Furniture Industry
3D Modelling & Visualization Adds New Capabilities in Furniture
Design
Tech-Enabled Smart Furniture Comes to the Fore
Growing Popularity of Eco-Friendly Furniture
Rising Obesity Levels Drive the Need for Larger Furniture
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years
2019 and 2030P
Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to
Obesity
Restaurants Look to Accommodate Obese Customers
Plus-Sized Furniture for Addressing Needs of Overweight People
Rise in Demand for Multi-Functional Furniture for Homes and
Flexible Workspaces
Select Types of Multipurpose Furniture for Space Constrained Homes
Changing Trends in the Choice of Materials Used in Furniture
Increasing Trend Towards Smart Homes Drives Demand for Smart
Furniture
Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020
Global Smart Home Penetration Rate (%): 2017-2025
A Review of Select Smart Furniture Products
Challenges Facing Smart Furniture Manufacturers
Pre-assembled or Ready-to-assemble (RTA) Furniture Gets Popular
Office Furniture Market Facing Challenging Times Amidst the
Pandemic
Multifunctional and Personalized Office Furniture to Drive
Market Gains
Eco-Friendly Office Furniture Find Favor
Private Sector Drives Growth in Office Furniture Market
Infrastructure Transformation in Emerging Economies: Potential
for Growth
Office Furniture Design Trends in the Post-COVID Era
Varied Designs for Different Customers? Needs
Advent of Innovative and Inexpensive Furniture
Low Imports in Developed Countries Affect Market Development
Online Sales of Office Furniture Gather Pace
Global Office Furniture Market by Distribution Channel (in %)
for 2020
Fierce competition in the Office Furniture Market
Home Furniture Market: Stable Growth Ahead
Wooden Furniture Continue to Hold Prominence among Customers
Plastic Furniture: Lightweight and Low Cost Attributes Propel
Sales
Plastic Furniture Market Worldwide by End-Use (in %) for 2020E
Plastic Furniture Market Worldwide by Distribution Channel
(in %) for 2020E
Customers Exhibit Inclination towards Recycled Plastic Furniture
Need for High-End Goods to Foster Demand for Luxury Furniture
Luxury Furniture Market by Material Type (in %) for 2020
Luxury Furniture Sales Hit Hard by the Pandemic
Transforming Luxury Furniture Designs: A Review
Folding Furniture Sales Benefit from the Growing Needs of
Constrained Spaces
Outdoor Furniture Continues Gain Momentum
Branded Furniture Finds Favor
Competitive Scenario
Healthcare Industry Creates Strong Demand for Aesthetic and
Ergonomically Designed Furniture Post-Pandemic
DTC (Direct To Consumer) Channel Gains Popularity in Furniture
Market
Benefits of DTC model in Furniture Brand Businesses
Marketing DTC Furniture
Digital Sales of Furniture Products Gain Traction Worldwide
e-Commerce Platforms Boost Sales of Furniture
Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019
Through 2025
B2B E-Commerce Driving Growth in Furniture Industry During
COVID-19 Pandemic
Noteworthy E-commerce Trends in Furniture & Furnishings
Marketplace
Manufacturers and Retailers Focus on Enhancing Personalized
Experiences for Customers
Product Customization: A Win-Win Approach
Ergonomic Furniture Gains Spotlight in Offices and Educational
Institutions
Augmented Reality Emerges as a Viable Marketing Tool
Millennials Emerge as an Important Demographic for Furniture
Retailers and Brands
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Select Countries: 2019
Marketing Strategies for Millennials
Decline in Hospitality Industry Hits Furniture Sales
Global Hotels and Hospitality Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: Growth Rate (%)
of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for 2020 Vs 2019
Residential and Commercial Construction Trends Influence
Furniture Sales
Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
Macro Drivers and Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects
Expanding Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Furniture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Wood by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Furniture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
The United states: Major Market for Furniture
COVID-19 Crisis Derails Momentum in the US Furniture Market
Vendors Take Proactive Measure to Contain Business Losses
Home Furniture Market in the US
Office Furniture Market Remains Subdued Amidst the Pandemic
US Office Furniture Market by Product (in %) for 2020
Real Estate Sector and Residential & Commercial Constructions
Influence Furniture Sales
Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for Single-
Family Units and Multi-Family Units (Apr 2020-Apr 2021)
US Construction Value (in US$ Million) for Residential and Non-
Residential Sectors for Apr-2020 to Apr-2021
Online Retailers Make Big Gains During the Pandemic Period
Leading Online Furniture Retailers (in %) in the US: 2020
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Furniture by Material - Wood,
Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal, Plastic,
Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Furniture by End-Use -
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Furniture by Material -
Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal, Plastic,
Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Furniture by End-Use -
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Furniture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Furniture by Material -
Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal, Plastic,
Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Furniture by End-Use -
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Furniture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Furniture by Material -
Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal, Plastic,
Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Furniture by End-Use -
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Furniture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Furniture by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Furniture by Material -
Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal, Plastic,
Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Furniture by End-Use -
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Furniture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Furniture by Material -
Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal, Plastic,
Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Furniture by End-Use -
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Furniture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Furniture by Material -
Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal, Plastic,
Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Furniture by End-Use -
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Furniture by Material -
Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal, Plastic,
Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Furniture by End-Use -
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Furniture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
UK Home Furniture Market: An Overview
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Furniture by Material - Wood,
Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal, Plastic,
Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Furniture by End-Use -
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Furniture by Material -
Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal, Plastic,
Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Furniture by End-Use -
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Furniture by Material -
Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal, Plastic,
Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Furniture by End-Use -
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Furniture by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Furniture by
Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal,
Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Furniture by
End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Furniture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Furniture by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Furniture by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Furniture by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Furniture by
Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal,
Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Furniture by
End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Furniture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Furniture by Material -
Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817853/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________