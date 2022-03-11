New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bottled Water Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817810/?utm_source=GNW

Global Bottled Water Market to Reach $345.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bottled Water estimated at US$219.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$345.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spring Water, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$67.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Purified Water segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Bottled Water market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$83.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Mineral Water Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR



In the global Mineral Water segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$53.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$83.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$56.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 230 Featured) -

Bai Brands LLC

Balance Trading Company

CG Roxane, LLC

Danone S.A.

FIJI Water Company LLC

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.

Icelandic Water Holdings hf.

National Beverage Corp.

Nestlé Waters

Niagara Bottling, LLC

PepsiCo, Inc.

Premium Waters, Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.

The Coca Cola Company

Tibet Water Resources Ltd.

VEEN Waters Finland Oy Ltd.

Vichy Catalan Corporation

Voss of Norway AS







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Bottled Water

Origins of Bottled Water: A Historical Perspective

The Course of Bottled Water: From a Rare Novelty to Million-a-

Minute Consumption Rate (1600s-2018)

Types of Bottled Water

Distribution Channels

Bottled Water Market: Pure, Safe and Healthy Attributes Sustain

Healthy Growth

The Thirsty World is an Attractive Market for Bottled Water:

Global Municipal Drinking Water Demand (In Billion Cubic Meter

(BCM))

PET: The Dominant Type of Packaging for Bottled Water

Rising Demand for Clean Water Spurs Bottled Water Market in

Developing Economies

Bottled Water - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

in 2022 (E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

230 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness about Waterborne Diseases and the Need for

Clean Drinking Water Fuels Growth in Bottled Water Market

Portable and Convenience Benefits Spur Growth in the Bottled

Water Market

Inability of Governments to Provide Safe and Reliable Potable

Water Enhances Significance of Bottled Water

Lack of Access to Clean Water Provides Opportunity for Bottled

Water Market: Percentage Breakdown of Countries without Access

to Clean Water

Select Countries with Poor Access to Quality Drinking Water

Rising Demand for Functional and Flavored Water Augurs Well for

the Market

Global Functional Water Market Share Breakdown by Ingredient:

(2019)

Growing Incidence of Obesity Fuels Demand for Flavored and

Functional Water

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and

Severely Obese Adults for 2014 and 2025

Rising Acceptance of Premium Bottled Water: Positive Growth

Outlook

Select Premium Bottled Water Worldwide: 2019

Market Poised to Benefit from Advancements in Treatment and

Bottling Technologies & Development of New Flavors

Introduction of Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Presents

Substantial Growth Opportunity for Bottled Water Market

Innovations Drive Growth in Bottled Water Market

Packaging Innovations Stress on Recycled, Biodegradable, and

Compostable Materials

Metal Cans Come to Fore for Bottled Water Packaging

World Travel Industry Dynamics Favor Robust Growth in Bottled

Water Market

International Tourist Arrivals: Breakdown of Number of Arrivals

(in Millions) by Geographic Region for 2018

Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International Tourist

Arrivals (in Millions) for the Year 2018

International Tourist Arrivals: Percentage Breakdown of Number

of Inbound Tourists by Purpose of Journey (2018)

Availability of Tap Water at Lower Cost: A Major Market Restraint

Mineral Content and Risk of Contaminants in Bottled Mineral

Water, Filtered Water and Tap Water in North America and

Europe

Cost of Bottled Water Vs Tap Water in the US (in $ Per U.S.

Gallon)

Comparison of Bottled Water and RO Tap Water for Select Brands

Strict Regulations Impede Market Growth

Move to Ban Bottled Water in Select Municipalities and Campuses

to Impact Demand for Bottled Water

Environmental Cost of Bottled Water and Concerns over Plastic

Use: Major Growth Impediments

Plastic Pollution Emerges as a Major Concern for Bottled Water

Industry

Study Finds Microplastics Contamination in Bottled Water Samples

Concentration of Microplastics in Bottled Water: Highest Number

of Plastic Particles Found Per Liter of Bottled Water by

Select Brands

Ban on Single Use Plastic in Select Countries: Implications for

Bottled Water Industry

Prevalence of Unorganized Players and Counterfeit Products

Hamper Market Prospects in Developing Regions



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Bottled Water by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spring Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Spring Water by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Spring Water by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Purified Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Purified Water by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Purified Water by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mineral Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Mineral Water by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Mineral Water by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sparkling Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Sparkling Water by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Sparkling Water by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for PET by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for PET by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Bottled Water Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Consumer Shift towards Healthy Beverages Spurs Growth in

Bottled Water Market

US Bottled Water Market by Distribution Channel (% Value Share

): 2019

Competition

Still Water Market in the US: Market Share (%) of Leading

Brands for 2019

Seltzer, Bottled Sparkling/Mineral Water Market in the US:

Breakdown of Leading Brands (in %) for 2019

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,

Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -

Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,

Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging

Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Bottled Water Market in Canada: A Prelude

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,

Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -

Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,

Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging

Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Bottled Water Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,

Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -

Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,

Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging

Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Bottled Water Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

China: The Leading Market for Bottled Water

Premium Water Rapidly Making Inroads in China

Competitive Landscape

Chinese Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown of Leading

Producers (in %): 2019

International Brands Foray into Bottled Water Market

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,

Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -

Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,

Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging

Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Bottled Water Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

European Bottled Water Market Poised to Exhibit Steady yet

Modest Growth

Still Bottled Water Holds Strong Growth Prospects

European Bottled Water Industry Witnesses Joint Efforts towards

Circular Economy

Competitive Landscape

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Bottled Water by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,

Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -

Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,

Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging

Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Bottled Water Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

French Bottled Water Market Displays Stable Growth

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,

Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -

Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,

Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging

Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Bottled Water Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Rising Temperatures and Younger Demographic Fuel Bottled Water

Demand

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,

Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -

Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,

Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Bottled Water by

Packaging Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Italy Witnesses Notable Rise in Consumption of Bottled Water

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,

Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -

Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,

Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging

Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Bottled Water Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

UK Bottled Water Market Continues to Deliver Impressive

Performance

Noteworthy Market Trends and Insights

Primary Consumer Demographic

Bottled Water Consumers Pay Attention to Mineral Content

Price Influencing Purchasing Decisions

Glass Outshines other Materials in Sustainability

Finding Recycling Units Remains a Concern

Tap Water Consumption Remains Stable

Impact of Brexit on Bottled Water Production

Rising Exports of Bottled Water

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bottled

Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water,

Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -

Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water, Purified

Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bottled

Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging

Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by Packaging

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PET and

Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Economic Recovery and Demand for Healthier Options Propel

Bottled Water Market in Spain

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,

Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -

Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,

Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging

Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,

Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -

Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,

Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging

Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,

Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bottled Water by

Product - Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water,

Sparkling Water and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring

Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bottled Water by

Packaging Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water

by Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Bottled Water Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bottled Water by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

Indonesia, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bottled Water by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, Indonesia, Thailand and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,

Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bottled Water by

Product - Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water,

Sparkling Water and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring

Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bottled Water by

Packaging Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water

by Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Bottled Water Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,

Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Bottled Water by

Product - Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water,

Sparkling Water and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,



