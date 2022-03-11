New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bottled Water Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817810/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Bottled Water Market to Reach $345.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bottled Water estimated at US$219.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$345.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spring Water, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$67.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Purified Water segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Bottled Water market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$83.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Mineral Water Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR
In the global Mineral Water segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$53.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$83.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$56.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 230 Featured) -
- Bai Brands LLC
- Balance Trading Company
- CG Roxane, LLC
- Danone S.A.
- FIJI Water Company LLC
- Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG
- Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.
- Icelandic Water Holdings hf.
- National Beverage Corp.
- Nestlé Waters
- Niagara Bottling, LLC
- PepsiCo, Inc.
- Premium Waters, Inc.
- The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.
- The Coca Cola Company
- Tibet Water Resources Ltd.
- VEEN Waters Finland Oy Ltd.
- Vichy Catalan Corporation
- Voss of Norway AS
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817810/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Bottled Water
Origins of Bottled Water: A Historical Perspective
The Course of Bottled Water: From a Rare Novelty to Million-a-
Minute Consumption Rate (1600s-2018)
Types of Bottled Water
Distribution Channels
Bottled Water Market: Pure, Safe and Healthy Attributes Sustain
Healthy Growth
The Thirsty World is an Attractive Market for Bottled Water:
Global Municipal Drinking Water Demand (In Billion Cubic Meter
(BCM))
PET: The Dominant Type of Packaging for Bottled Water
Rising Demand for Clean Water Spurs Bottled Water Market in
Developing Economies
Bottled Water - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
in 2022 (E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
230 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Awareness about Waterborne Diseases and the Need for
Clean Drinking Water Fuels Growth in Bottled Water Market
Portable and Convenience Benefits Spur Growth in the Bottled
Water Market
Inability of Governments to Provide Safe and Reliable Potable
Water Enhances Significance of Bottled Water
Lack of Access to Clean Water Provides Opportunity for Bottled
Water Market: Percentage Breakdown of Countries without Access
to Clean Water
Select Countries with Poor Access to Quality Drinking Water
Rising Demand for Functional and Flavored Water Augurs Well for
the Market
Global Functional Water Market Share Breakdown by Ingredient:
(2019)
Growing Incidence of Obesity Fuels Demand for Flavored and
Functional Water
Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and
Severely Obese Adults for 2014 and 2025
Rising Acceptance of Premium Bottled Water: Positive Growth
Outlook
Select Premium Bottled Water Worldwide: 2019
Market Poised to Benefit from Advancements in Treatment and
Bottling Technologies & Development of New Flavors
Introduction of Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Presents
Substantial Growth Opportunity for Bottled Water Market
Innovations Drive Growth in Bottled Water Market
Packaging Innovations Stress on Recycled, Biodegradable, and
Compostable Materials
Metal Cans Come to Fore for Bottled Water Packaging
World Travel Industry Dynamics Favor Robust Growth in Bottled
Water Market
International Tourist Arrivals: Breakdown of Number of Arrivals
(in Millions) by Geographic Region for 2018
Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International Tourist
Arrivals (in Millions) for the Year 2018
International Tourist Arrivals: Percentage Breakdown of Number
of Inbound Tourists by Purpose of Journey (2018)
Availability of Tap Water at Lower Cost: A Major Market Restraint
Mineral Content and Risk of Contaminants in Bottled Mineral
Water, Filtered Water and Tap Water in North America and
Europe
Cost of Bottled Water Vs Tap Water in the US (in $ Per U.S.
Gallon)
Comparison of Bottled Water and RO Tap Water for Select Brands
Strict Regulations Impede Market Growth
Move to Ban Bottled Water in Select Municipalities and Campuses
to Impact Demand for Bottled Water
Environmental Cost of Bottled Water and Concerns over Plastic
Use: Major Growth Impediments
Plastic Pollution Emerges as a Major Concern for Bottled Water
Industry
Study Finds Microplastics Contamination in Bottled Water Samples
Concentration of Microplastics in Bottled Water: Highest Number
of Plastic Particles Found Per Liter of Bottled Water by
Select Brands
Ban on Single Use Plastic in Select Countries: Implications for
Bottled Water Industry
Prevalence of Unorganized Players and Counterfeit Products
Hamper Market Prospects in Developing Regions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Bottled Water by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spring Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Spring Water by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Spring Water by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Purified Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Purified Water by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Purified Water by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mineral Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Mineral Water by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Mineral Water by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sparkling Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Sparkling Water by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Sparkling Water by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for PET by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for PET by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Bottled Water Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Consumer Shift towards Healthy Beverages Spurs Growth in
Bottled Water Market
US Bottled Water Market by Distribution Channel (% Value Share
): 2019
Competition
Still Water Market in the US: Market Share (%) of Leading
Brands for 2019
Seltzer, Bottled Sparkling/Mineral Water Market in the US:
Breakdown of Leading Brands (in %) for 2019
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,
Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -
Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water
and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,
Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging
Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Bottled Water Market in Canada: A Prelude
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,
Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -
Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water
and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,
Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging
Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Bottled Water Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,
Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -
Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water
and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,
Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging
Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Bottled Water Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
China: The Leading Market for Bottled Water
Premium Water Rapidly Making Inroads in China
Competitive Landscape
Chinese Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown of Leading
Producers (in %): 2019
International Brands Foray into Bottled Water Market
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,
Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -
Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water
and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,
Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging
Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Bottled Water Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
European Bottled Water Market Poised to Exhibit Steady yet
Modest Growth
Still Bottled Water Holds Strong Growth Prospects
European Bottled Water Industry Witnesses Joint Efforts towards
Circular Economy
Competitive Landscape
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Bottled Water by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,
Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -
Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water
and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,
Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging
Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Bottled Water Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
French Bottled Water Market Displays Stable Growth
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,
Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -
Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water
and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,
Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging
Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Bottled Water Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Rising Temperatures and Younger Demographic Fuel Bottled Water
Demand
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,
Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -
Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water
and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,
Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Bottled Water by
Packaging Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Italy Witnesses Notable Rise in Consumption of Bottled Water
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,
Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -
Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water
and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,
Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging
Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Bottled Water Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
UK Bottled Water Market Continues to Deliver Impressive
Performance
Noteworthy Market Trends and Insights
Primary Consumer Demographic
Bottled Water Consumers Pay Attention to Mineral Content
Price Influencing Purchasing Decisions
Glass Outshines other Materials in Sustainability
Finding Recycling Units Remains a Concern
Tap Water Consumption Remains Stable
Impact of Brexit on Bottled Water Production
Rising Exports of Bottled Water
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bottled
Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water,
Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -
Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water
and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water, Purified
Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bottled
Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging
Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by Packaging
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PET and
Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Economic Recovery and Demand for Healthier Options Propel
Bottled Water Market in Spain
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,
Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -
Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water
and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,
Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging
Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,
Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Bottled Water by Product -
Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water
and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,
Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Bottled Water by Packaging
Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,
Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bottled Water by
Product - Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water,
Sparkling Water and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring
Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bottled Water by
Packaging Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water
by Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Bottled Water Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bottled Water by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
Indonesia, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bottled Water by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, Indonesia, Thailand and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,
Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bottled Water by
Product - Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water,
Sparkling Water and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring
Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bottled Water by Packaging Material - PET and Glass -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bottled Water by
Packaging Material - PET and Glass Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water
by Packaging Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
PET and Glass for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Bottled Water Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bottled Water by Product - Spring Water, Purified Water,
Mineral Water, Sparkling Water and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Bottled Water by
Product - Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water,
Sparkling Water and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spring Water,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817810/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________