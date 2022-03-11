VitalHub Announces Multi-Year Licensing Deal With Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

TORONTO, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce a multi-year licensing deal of subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) software solutions with Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “Bedfordshire Hospitals”). This transaction comprises the 7th Intouch with Health deal announced this quarter.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust is a new customer of the Company, with the Trust engaging with Intouch last year to look at improving efficiencies in assisting with the management of their elective care backlog. Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is a large general hospital across two sites, Luton & Dunstable University Hospital and Bedford Hospital. The Trust provides a comprehensive range of general medical and surgical services, including emergency department (ED) and maternity services.

The Trust serves the Luton, Central Bedfordshire, Bedford Borough, Hertfordshire, and segments of the Buckinghamshire population. Last year, Bedfordshire Hospitals provided healthcare services for over 153,000 admitted patients and over 700,000 outpatients and Emergency Department attendees.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has completed a licensing agreement, providing access to a host of Intouch with Health’s patient flow solutions. Specifically, this licensing agreement comprises use of Flow Manager, eOutcomes, Mobile Appointment Manager, Virtual Clinics Manager, Patient Calling, and HL7 software solutions. There will be no hardware in this licensing agreement, providing the Trust with a deployment timescale of 12 weeks. The Trust is excited to build its existing relationship with Luton & Dunstable University Hospitals, and to build a new relationship with the broader Bedfordshire Hospitals community. With the implementation of these products, the Trust can expect to see improved patient experience, effective flow management, accurate and diligent clinical data collection, and an overall improvement in operational efficiencies.

“The ongoing market traction demonstrated through these new customer transactions provides ratification of the persistent market need for our solutions,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “As the seventh Intouch with Health transaction announced this quarter, we continue to execute on our growth strategy, providing health IT leadership across the NHS and UK healthcare landscape.”

ABOUT BEDFORDSHIRE HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was formed on 1 April 2020, following the merger of Bedford Hospital and the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital. Bedford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust provides a full range of acute hospital services to a population of around 700,000. Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust employs 8,000 staff, making it the largest NHS employer is Bedfordshire. In 2015, the Trust was ranked in the top forty places to work in the NHS. The Trust is committed to delivering quality care through enacting teamwork, honesty, openness, respect, inclusivity, and excellence.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com



