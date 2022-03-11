Calcium Carbonate Market Outlook 2022-2030: Global Production, Prices, Trends and Forecast – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Calcium Carbonate - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Calcium Carbonate Market Size

In 2021, the global calcium carbonate market increased by X% to $X, rising for the third year in a row after three years of decline. In general, consumption continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 when the market value increased by X% y-o-y. Global consumption peaked at $X in 2009; however, from 2010 to 2021, consumption failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

Calcium Carbonate Production

In value terms, calcium carbonate production amounted to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being observed in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 when the production volume increased by X% y-o-y. Global production peaked in 2021 and is likely to see steady growth in years to come. REQUEST FREE DATA

Production By Country

The country with the largest volume of calcium carbonate production was China (X tonnes), accounting for X% of total volume. Moreover, calcium carbonate production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, the U.S. (X tonnes), twofold. India (X tonnes) ranked third in terms of total production with a X% share. REQUEST FREE DATA

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of volume in China was relatively modest. The remaining producing countries recorded the following average annual rates of production growth: the U.S. (+X% per year) and India (-X% per year).

Calcium Carbonate Exports

Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of calcium carbonate were finally on the rise to reach X tonnes after two years of decline. Over the period under review, exports, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked at X tonnes in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, calcium carbonate exports expanded notably to $X in 2021. In general, exports, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 with an increase of X% year-to-year. As a result, exports reached the peak of $X. from 2014 to 2021, the growth of global exports failed to regain the momentum.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Belgium (X tonnes), distantly followed by Turkey (X tonnes), Norway (X tonnes), Egypt (X tonnes), Tunisia (X tonnes), Malaysia (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes) and Jordan (X tonnes) were the largest exporters of calcium carbonate, together mixing up X% of total exports. France (X tonnes), China (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes) and Greece (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of shipments, amongst the leading exporting countries, was attained by Turkey, while exports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Belgium ($X) emerged as the largest calcium carbonate supplier worldwide, comprising X% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was taken by France ($X), with a X% share of global exports. It was followed by Malaysia, with a X% share.

In Belgium, calcium carbonate exports expanded at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: France (+X% per year) and Malaysia (+X% per year).

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average calcium carbonate export price amounted to $X per tonne, remaining relatively unchanged against the previous year. Overall, the export price, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2009 an increase of X% against the previous year. As a result, export price attained the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2010 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average export prices remained at a lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Germany ($X per tonne), while Tunisia ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Calcium Carbonate Imports

Imports

In 2021, supplies from abroad of calcium carbonate decreased by -X% to X tonnes for the first time since 2016, thus ending a three-year rising trend. In general, imports, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global imports peaked at X tonnes in 2019, and then fell in the following year.

In value terms, calcium carbonate imports fell to $X in 2021. Overall, imports, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 when imports increased by X% against the previous year. Global imports peaked at $X in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Imports by Country

In 2021, India (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes) and the Netherlands (X tonnes) was the major importer of calcium carbonate in the world, creating X% of total import. Belgium (X tonnes) recorded a X% share (based on tonnes) of total imports, which put it in second place, followed by Saudi Arabia (X%). The following importers - Iraq (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), Indonesia (X tonnes), South Africa (X tonnes), Algeria (X tonnes) and Spain (X tonnes) - each accounted for a X% share of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the leading importing countries, was attained by Iraq, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest calcium carbonate importing markets worldwide were Germany ($X), India ($X) and the Netherlands ($X), together comprising X% of global imports. Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, France, South Africa, Algeria, Spain and Iraq lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further X recorded the highest growth rate of the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The average calcium carbonate import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, rising by X% against the previous year. In general, the import price recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 when the average import price increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, average import prices hit record highs at $X per tonne in 2009; however, from 2010 to 2021, import prices remained at a lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Indonesia ($X per tonne), while Iraq ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Indonesia, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

