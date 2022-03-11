Antibiotic Market Outlook 2022-2030: Consumption, Prices, Trends, and Forecast – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Antibiotics - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Antibiotic Market Size

After two years of growth, the global antibiotic market decreased by -X% to $X in 2021. In general, consumption, however, recorded a slight increase. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global consumption peaked at $X in 2015; however, from 2016 to 2021, consumption stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Antibiotic Production

In value terms, antibiotic production rose slightly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. Over the period under review, production recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2009 when the production volume increased by X% y-o-y. As a result, production attained the peak level of $X. from 2010 to 2021, global production growth remained at a somewhat lower figure.

Production By Country

China (X tonnes) remains the largest antibiotic producing country worldwide, accounting for X% of total volume. Moreover, antibiotic production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, the U.S. (X tonnes), sixfold.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of volume in China totaled +X%. Production in the U.S. was reducing by -X% per year during the same period.

Antibiotic Exports

Exports

After four years of growth, shipments abroad of antibiotics decreased by -X% to X tonnes in 2021. Overall, exports continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2009 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs at X tonnes in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, antibiotic exports declined slightly to $X in 2021. In general, exports recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2009 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs at $X in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Exports by Country

China prevails in antibiotic exports structure, resulting at X tonnes, which was approx. X% of total exports in 2021. India (X tonnes) took the second position in the ranking, followed by Switzerland (X tonnes) and Spain (X tonnes).

In value terms, China ($X) remains the largest antibiotic supplier worldwide, comprising X% of global exports. Switzerland ($X), with a X% share of global exports, was the second in the ranking. It was followed by India, with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in China totaled +X%. The remaining exporting countries recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Switzerland (-X% per year) and India (+X% per year).

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average antibiotic export price amounted to $X per tonne, almost unchanged from the previous year. Over the period under review, the export price saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 when the average export price increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, average export prices hit record highs at $X per tonne in 2009; however, from 2010 to 2021, export prices remained at a lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Italy ($X per tonne), while Spain ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Panama, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Antibiotic Imports

Imports

In 2021, the amount of antibiotics imported worldwide reduced to X tonnes, with a decrease of -X% on 2019 figures. In general, imports, however, showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 when imports increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global imports attained the peak figure at X tonnes in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, imports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, antibiotic imports contracted slightly to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, imports, however, continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 with an increase of X% year-to-year. As a result, imports reached the peak of $X. from 2012 to 2021, the growth of global imports remained at a somewhat lower figure.

Imports by Country

In 2021, India (X tonnes), distantly followed by Belgium (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes) and Brazil (X tonnes) represented the key importers of antibiotics, together achieving X% of total imports. The following importers - Italy (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), Viet Nam (X tonnes), Thailand (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes) and Egypt (X tonnes) - together shaped X% of total imports.

In value terms, Italy ($X), India ($X) and Germany ($X) were the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined X% share of global imports. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, the U.S., Spain, Belgium, Brazil, the UK, Viet Nam, Egypt, Mexico and Thailand, which together accounted for a further X Netherlands recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, among the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average antibiotic import price amounted to $X per tonne, increasing by X% against the previous year. In general, the import price, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern. Over the period under review, average import prices hit record highs at $X per tonne in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Italy ($X per tonne), while Thailand ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Italy, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Product Coverage

Penicillin, streptomycin, tetracycline, chloramphenicol, erythromycin and their derivatives; other antibiotics.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly & Co, Melinta Therapeutics, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Allergan, Roche, Sanofi, STADA Arzneimittel, Shionogi & Co., Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings, Daiichi Sankyo, Meiji Holdings Company, Astellas Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, Lupin, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, TaiGen Biotechnology

