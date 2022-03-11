New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Service Disposables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817726/?utm_source=GNW

Global Food Service Disposables Market to Reach $79.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Food Service Disposables estimated at US$54.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$79.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$27.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cups & Glasses segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Food Service Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Trays & Containers Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR



In the global Trays & Containers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Food Service Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic: YoY

Change (in %) in Number of Daily Seated Diners at Restaurant

due to Outbreak during February-July 2020

Pandemic Set to Bring About Massive Changes in Consumers? Dine

Out Preferences

Food Service Operators Strategize to Adapt to Changing

Consumers? Behaviors

As Infection Prevention Becomes Important, Restaurants

Increasingly Moving towards Single-Use Products

An Introduction to Food Service Disposables

Types of Food Service Disposables

Raw Materials Used in Food Service Disposables

Global Food Service Disposables Market: Prospects & Outlook

Plastic Remains the Most Widely Used Materials for Food Service

Disposables

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Food Service Disposables - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Convenience & Ready-to-

Eat Foods Fuels Foodservice Disposables Market

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Dynamics of Foodservice Outlets and Restaurants Set the Tone

for Disposables Demand

Global Food Service Disposables Market Size (US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Food Disposables Market Benefits from the Growth of QSRs and

Fast Food Establishments

Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$

Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services &

Mobile Apps Drive Need for Disposables

Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$

Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Online Food Delivery Market Breakdown by Platform-to-

Consumer Delivery and Restaurant-to-Consumer Delivery for 2017

and 2019

Increasing Smartphone Penetration & Growing Internet

Connectivity Fuel Online Food Delivery Services, Augur Well

for Disposables Market

Rising Smartphone Usage Drive Use of Online Food Delivery

Services: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions (2016-

2021)

Global Internet Usage Supports Growth of Online Food Delivery

Platforms: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet

Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019

Plastic Food Service Disposables Raise Concerns Over

Environmental Pollution, Drive Focus onto Eco-Friendly

Alternatives

Single Use Plastics Pollution Throws Spotlight on

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Alternatives: Global Plastics

Production Output in Million Tons for the Years 2010 through

2019

As Safety Reigns Supreme, Food Service Industry Compelled to

Place Sustainability on the Backburner

Increased Focus on Sustainable Products Drives Demand for

Biodegradable Food Service Disposables

Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Poised for Growth

Global Compostable Food Service Packaging Market by End-Use (%)

for 2020E

Innovative Designs & Customizations and Eco-Friendly Materials:

Focus Area for Disposables Manufacturers

Product Design and Features Play a Critical Role

Advent of UV-Cured Inks to Create Custom Prints/Designs

Double Walled Embossed Cups for Heat Resistance and Better Grip

Disposable Cups & Lids Head Towards Bright Future

Disposable Plastic Containers Continue to Record Strong Demand

Styrene in Foam Packaging Raises Health Issues



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



