New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817710/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Market to Reach $38 Billion by 2026



Biomass is the leading renewable energy source, and the most important fuel in use apart from oil, coal and natural gas. Biomass can be used as feedstock for the production of electricity, either in dedicated or electricity only biomass plants, or in co-fired facilities using biomass in conjunction with coal. Combustion, gasification, pyrolysis, and anaerobic digestion are some of the technologies used to convert biomass into various energy forms such as fuel, gas or electricity. Growth in the market is being propelled by the increased uptake of waste-to-energy technologies along with policy changes and population growth. Rapid growth of Asian markets and maturation of waste management regulations and climate mitigation strategies in Europe are expected to boost the global market. The waste material discarded on a global scale possesses the potential to address about 10% of worldwide electricity demand each year. Additionally, waste-to-energy market, incorporating digestion and thermal methods of generating power, lessens the hazard associated with pollutants released from landfills such as parasites, volatile organic compound, carbon dioxide, and methane gas.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biomass and Waste-to-Energy estimated at US$28 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Thermal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$32 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.4% share of the global Biomass and Waste-to-Energy market. The densely populated metropolitan areas face enormous challenges in dealing with the waste being produced on a daily basis, which has in turn brought into focus the industrial waste incineration. With areas available for use as landfills for municipal waste becoming difficult to find, the focus is shifting towards thermal waste recovery. Several new plants are built in metropolitan areas across the world, owing to the growing shortage of land required for landfill sites.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6 Billion by 2026



The Biomass and Waste-to-Energy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 17.98% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The emerging economies are increasingly opting for waste-to-energy technology owing to its ability to offer a solution for the increasing volume of municipal solid waste and need for a constant supply of renewable energy. The waste gathered from cities includes huge amount of renewable as well as biological materials, and is an important renewable energy source. The energy derived from the waste not only helps in energy diversification as well as security, but also addresses the demand for renewable energy.



Biological Segment to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2026



Advanced biological techniques are being developed to break down waste into clean-burning bio-fuels and gases. In the global Biological segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$415.5 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured) -

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

China Everbright International Limited

Covanta Holding Corporation

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

KEPPEL SEGHERS Pte., Ltd

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

Ramboll Group A/S

Suez

The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, PJSC

Veolia Environnement S.A

Waste Management, Inc

Wheelabrator Technologies Inc

Xcel Energy Inc







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817710/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Covid-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development

Investment Scenario on Alternate Energy Remains Impacted

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies:

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Bioenergy to Take Increasing Hold of Power & Heat Production

COVID-19 Brings Serious Challenges for Biomass Power Industry

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Worldwide Renewable Energy Market: A Review

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy

Sources in Select Countries

Sustained Rise in Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need

for Alternative Energy Sources

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Biomass and Waste-To-Energy: A Prelude

Major Categories of Biomass Sources

Biomass Market: Fast Facts

Waste-to-Energy

Stages of Waste Conversion Process

Technologies for MSW Treatment

Technologies for Processing Biomass

Supply Security & Environmental Concerns Boost Biomass Usage

Growth Drivers for Biomass Power Generation

Market Restraints

Waste-to-Energy Market to Register Strong Growth

Percentage of Municipal Solid Waste Burned with Energy Recovery

in Select Countries

Asia Pacific to Drive Growth

Issues Surrounding Waste-to Energy

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automation Picks Up Pace at Waste-to-Energy and Biomass Plants

Rising Biomass Pallet Production Helps Biomass Industry Display

Strong Growth

Rise in MSW Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Waste Generation, by Region (in millions of tonnes/year):

2016, 2030, 2050

Startups Enter Waste-To-Energy Space

Innovations and Technology Advancements Spur Growth

Hydrothermal Carbonization Waste-To-Energy Technology

Researchers at UNIST Develop New Biomass Conversion Technology

Dendro Liquid Energy (DLE) to Offer New Growth Avenues

Micropower Projects: Providing Electricity to Remote Areas

Rise in Use of Biomass in Heat Applications

Biomass CHP as a Percentage of Total CHP Generation in Select

Countries

Electricity from Biomethane Facilitates Pollution Reduction



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Biomass and Waste-to-Energy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Thermal by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biological by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Biological by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Biological by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Market Overview

Long-Term Prospects Remain Favorable for Waste-to-Energy Market

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Generation in the US by Waste Type

(in %): 2019

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Management in the US by Type

(in %): 2019

Rapidly Evolving Role of Renewables in Power Generation Widens

Opportunities

Renewable Energy Consumption in the US (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown for Biomass, Hydroelectric, Wind Energy, Geothermal

Energy, and Solar Energy

Biomass: A Promising Renewable Energy Resource

Cost Competitive Operations: Key to Growth

Challenges Facing Biomass Industry

Competition in the US Waste Incineration Plants Market

Leading Operators of Waste Incineration Plants in the US (2019)

Market Analytics

Table 13: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal, Biological

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 14: USA Historic Review for Biomass and Waste-to-Energy

by Technology - Thermal, Biological and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Thermal, Biological and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Bioenergy Sector: An Overview

Benefits of Bioenergy for Canada

Challenges Faced

Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal, Biological

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal, Biological and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Thermal, Biological and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Power Capacity of Waste Incineration Plants in MW in Japan:

2009-2018

Table 19: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal, Biological

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Biomass and Waste-to-Energy

by Technology - Thermal, Biological and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Thermal, Biological and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

China Sets Forth to Develop Low-Carbon Economy

Renewable Law: Encouraging Green Electricity

Table 22: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal, Biological

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 23: China Historic Review for Biomass and Waste-to-Energy

by Technology - Thermal, Biological and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Thermal, Biological and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

A Glance at Waste-to-Energy Market in Select European Countries

Growing Image of Biomass as an Ideal Alternative Energy Source

Favors Growth

European Renewable Energy Industry: An Overview

Renewable Electricity Generation by Source in EU-27 (2019):

Percentage Share Breakdown for Hydropower, Wind, Biomass, and

Others

Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal, Biological

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal, Biological and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Thermal, Biological and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Electricity Generation in France by Energy Source (2019)

Table 31: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal, Biological

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: France Historic Review for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal, Biological and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Thermal, Biological and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Renewable Power Capacity in Germany (2019)

Renewable Electricity Generation by Energy Source in Germany (2019

Table 34: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal, Biological

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal, Biological and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Thermal, Biological and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal, Biological

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Biomass and Waste-to-Energy

by Technology - Thermal, Biological and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Thermal, Biological and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Market Overview

Installed Capacity of Electricity Generation from Renewable

Sources in the UK (2019)

Table 40: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biomass

and Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal, Biological and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: UK Historic Review for Biomass and Waste-to-Energy by

Technology - Thermal, Biological and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Thermal, Biological and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Biomass and Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal,

Biological and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal, Biological and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Thermal, Biological and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Waste-to-Energy Market

Municipal Solid Waste (generated per kg/version/day) in Asia by

Country: 2019 and 2025

INDIA

Market Overview

AUSTRALIA

Table 46: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Biomass and Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal,

Biological and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal, Biological and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Thermal, Biological and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Biomass and Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal,

Biological and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of World Historic Review for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Thermal, Biological and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Biomass and

Waste-to-Energy by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Thermal, Biological and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 58

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817710/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________