MAX Power Commences Drilling For Nickel-Cobalt-PGMs at Nicobat

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) has commenced diamond drilling at its Nicobat Property (“Nicobat” or the “Property”) in northwest Ontario. The Company is targeting the potential for nickel-cobalt-platinum group metals (“PGM”) massive sulphide bodies in Potts Township. MAX Power aims to determine if such bodies could be the source of geophysical conductors.



Mr. Rav Mlait, CEO of MAX Power, commented: “Timing for the drilling of Nicobat couldn’t be better given the very sharp move in nickel prices and the anticipation of a continued strong metals market. At the same time, as a new company, we continue to evaluate project opportunities across a broad range of commodity sectors as the resource bull market intensifies.”

Nicobat is situated about 20 km southeast of New Gold’s Rainy River gold mine in the heart of an under-explored part of Northern Ontario’s Rainy River Greenstone Belt. This area is considered prospective for nickel-cobalt-PGMs due to the presence of a major strike-slip fault conducive to the emplacement of mafic to ultramafic intrusions.

In 2018, Crystal Lake Mining (now Enduro Metals) completed an airborne magnetic-electromagnetic survey at Nicobat. The purpose of the survey was to delineate magnetic and coincident electromagnetic anomalies which could be caused by massive sulphide mineralization. Multiple conductors were identified and conductors for the two highest-ranked anomalies were modelled by Condor Consulting Inc. of Denver, Colorado, to determine their depth and geometry for drill hole targeting. The focus of the March 2022 reconnaissance drill program will be to test the highest priority conductive responses.

MAX Power’s geological consultants, Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience of Sudbury, Ontario, is overseeing the drill program.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke, P.Geo., and Director for MAX Power Mining Corp. Mr. Clarke is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

MAX Power is a dynamic exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its current focus is the Nicobat Project in Northwest Ontario’s Rainy River district that hosts New Gold’s Rainy River gold mine.

