Hudson Global Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



2021 Fourth Quarter Summary

Revenue of $50.1 million increased 83.2% from the fourth quarter of 2020, or 82.9% in constant currency.





Adjusted net revenue of $22.3 million increased 97.8% from the fourth quarter of 2020, or 97.1% in constant currency.





Net income of $2.1 million, or $0.70 per basic and $0.67 per diluted share, versus net income of $1.2 million, or $0.41 per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income per diluted share (Non-GAAP measure)* increased to $1.02 from adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.20 in the fourth quarter of 2020.





Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measure)* increased to $4.6 million, versus adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.



2021 Full-Year Summary

Revenue of $169.2 million increased 66.8% from 2020, or 55.5% in constant currency.





Adjusted net revenue of $68.2 million increased 74.4% from 2020, or 65.4% in constant currency.





Net income of $3.2 million, or $1.11 per basic and $1.07 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share, in 2020. Adjusted net income per diluted share (Non-GAAP measure)* of $2.04 increased from adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.38 in the prior year.





Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measure)* was $10.0 million, versus adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.4 million in 2020.



“2021 was a tremendous year for our business globally,” said Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer at Hudson Global. “Our entire team generated very strong growth in revenue, adjusted net revenue, and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full year. Our sales activity levels and pipeline remain exceptionally robust and I continue to be encouraged by the increasing level of collaboration across our teams globally. Our technology team and 2020 acquisition, Coit Group, significantly outperformed our expectations in 2021 and has flourished inside of Hudson RPO. I am also pleased with the progress we have been making with the integration of Karani, our recent 2021 acquisition, and continue to be very excited about its growth potential as part of Hudson RPO.”

* The Company provides Non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.

Regional Highlights

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific revenue of $32.2 million increased 61% and adjusted net revenue of $8.0 million increased 46% in constant currency in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. EBITDA was $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to EBITDA of $1.0 million a year ago. Asia Pacific delivered adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For full year 2021, Asia Pacific revenue of $118.6 million increased 45% and adjusted net revenue of $28.6 million increased 34% in constant currency compared to 2020. EBITDA for full year 2021 was $5.5 million, compared to EBITDA of $2.9 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2021 was $7.2 million versus $3.9 million in 2020.

Americas

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Americas revenue of $11.4 million increased 222% and adjusted net revenue of $10.9 million increased 242% in constant currency compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. EBITDA was $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to EBITDA of $0.7 million in same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.1 million a year ago.

For full year 2021, Americas revenue of $28.8 million increased 163% and adjusted net revenue of $27.1 million increased 180% in constant currency from 2020. EBITDA was $1.8 million for full year 2021 compared to EBITDA loss of $1.0 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 million for full year 2021 compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4 million in 2020.

Europe

Europe revenue of $6.4 million increased 66% and adjusted net revenue of $3.5 million increased 30% in constant currency in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. EBITDA was $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to EBITDA of $0.2 million in the same period one year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $0.2 million a year ago.

For full year 2021, Europe revenue of $21.8 million increased 37% and adjusted net revenue of $12.5 million increased 22% in constant currency compared to 2020. EBITDA was $1.0 million for full year 2021 compared to $0.5 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million for full year 2021 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million in 2020.

Corporate Costs

The Company's corporate costs of $0.9 million and $3.4 million for the fourth quarter and year ended 2021 excluded $0.3 million and $0.6 million of non-recurring expenses, respectively. This compares to corporate costs of $0.8 million and $3.3 million for the fourth quarter and year ended 2020, which excluded $0.3 million and $0.8 million of non-recurring expenses, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with $22.1 million in cash, including $0.4 million in restricted cash. The Company generated $1.7 million in cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to an outflow $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year, the company generated $2.5 million in cash flow from operations compared to using $1.4 million a year ago.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company has reduced its share count by 15% since December 31, 2018 and continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital. Under its $10 million common stock share repurchase program, the Company has $1.7 million remaining.

NOL Carryforward

Hudson Global has $312 million of usable net operating losses (“NOL”) in the U.S., which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of Hudson Global common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board’s prior written approval.

COVID-19 Update

The Company is vigilantly monitoring the business environment surrounding COVID-19 and continues to proactively address this situation as it evolves. The Company believes it can continue to take appropriate actions to manage the business in this challenging environment due to the flexibility of its workforce and the strength of its balance sheet.

Forward-Looking Statements

Financial Tables Follow

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 50,062 $ 27,331 $ 169,207 $ 101,448 Operating expenses: Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses 27,745 16,048 101,050 62,367 Salaries and related 16,037 9,324 53,038 33,974 Office and general 2,583 1,677 8,108 6,632 Marketing and promotion 720 313 2,020 942 Depreciation and amortization 257 106 597 179 Total operating expenses 47,342 27,468 164,813 104,094 Operating income (loss) 2,720 (137 ) 4,394 (2,646 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest income, net 6 16 33 149 PPP loan forgiveness — 1,326 — 1,326 Other (expense) income, net (26 ) (11 ) (83 ) 463 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,700 1,194 4,344 (708 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 642 (3 ) 1,117 535 Net income (loss) $ 2,058 $ 1,197 $ 3,227 $ (1,243 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.41 $ 1.11 $ (0.43 ) Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.41 $ 1.07 $ (0.43 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 2,939 2,884 2,917 2,911 Diluted 3,081 2,894 3,003 2,911





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,714 $ 25,806 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $196 and $10, respectively 25,748 13,445 Restricted cash, current 222 152 Prepaid and other 1,476 889 Total current assets 49,160 40,292 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $807 and $356, respectively 371 115 Operating lease right-of-use assets 477 210 Goodwill 4,219 2,088 Intangible assets, net 5,488 1,400 Deferred tax assets 1,345 1,037 Restricted cash 177 241 Other assets 5 3 Total assets $ 61,242 $ 45,386 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 871 $ 576 Accrued salaries, commissions, and benefits 10,961 4,800 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,498 4,441 Operating lease obligations, current 363 192 Total current liabilities 19,693 10,009 Income tax payable 470 887 Operating lease obligations 118 22 Note payable–long term 1,250 — Other liabilities 395 188 Total liabilities 21,926 11,106 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 3,694 and 3,672 shares issued; 2,707 and 2,685 shares outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 489,249 486,825 Accumulated deficit (434,523 ) (437,750 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax (85 ) 526 Treasury stock, 987 shares, at cost (15,329 ) (15,325 ) Total stockholders’ equity 39,316 34,280 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 61,242 $ 45,386





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Asia

Pacific Americas Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 32,183 $ 11,447 $ 6,432 $ — $ 50,062 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers(1) $ 7,998 $ 10,855 $ 3,464 $ — $ 22,317 Net income $ 2,058 Provision for income taxes 642 Interest income, net (6 ) Depreciation and amortization 257 EBITDA (loss)(2) $ 1,878 $ 1,648 $ 350 $ (925 ) 2,951 Non-operating expense (income),

including corporate administration charges 413 152 75 (614 ) 26 Stock-based compensation expense 93 161 74 301 629 Non-recurring severance and professional fees — — — 307 307 Compensation expense related to acquisitions(3) — 722 — — 722 Adjusted EBITDA (loss)(2) $ 2,384 $ 2,683 $ 499 $ (931 ) $ 4,635 For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Asia

Pacific Americas Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 19,972 $ 3,538 $ 3,821 $ — $ 27,331 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers(1) $ 5,483 $ 3,167 $ 2,633 $ — $ 11,283 Net income $ 1,197 Benefit from income taxes (3 ) Interest income, net (16 ) Depreciation and amortization 106 EBITDA (loss)(2) $ 998 $ 723 $ 158 $ (595 ) 1,284 Non-operating expense (income),

including corporate administration charges and PPP loan forgiveness 483 (1,262 ) 46 (582 ) (1,315 ) Stock-based compensation expense 11 92 1 62 166 Non-recurring severance and professional fees — 209 — 315 524 Compensation expense related to acquisitions(3) — 91 — — 91 Adjusted EBITDA (loss)(2) $ 1,492 $ (147 ) $ 205 $ (800 ) $ 750

Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring expenses (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Year Ended December 31, 2021 Asia

Pacific Americas Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 118,597 $ 28,797 $ 21,813 $ — $ 169,207 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers(1) $ 28,561 $ 27,087 $ 12,509 $ — $ 68,157 Net income $ 3,227 Provision for income taxes 1,117 Interest income, net (33 ) Depreciation and amortization 597 EBITDA (loss)(2) $ 5,452 $ 1,801 $ 1,007 $ (3,352 ) 4,908 Non-operating expense (income),

including corporate administration charges 1,399 386 331 (2,033 ) 83 Stock-based compensation expense 324 556 246 1,298 2,424 Non-recurring severance and professional fees — 23 — 637 660 Compensation expense related to acquisitions(3) — 1,969 — — 1,969 Adjusted EBITDA (loss)(2) $ 7,175 $ 4,735 $ 1,584 $ (3,450 ) $ 10,044 For The Year Ended December 31, 2020 Asia

Pacific Americas Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 75,633 $ 10,866 $ 14,949 $ — $ 101,448 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers(1) $ 19,814 $ 9,598 $ 9,669 $ — $ 39,081 Net loss $ (1,243 ) Provision for income taxes 535 Interest income, net (149 ) Depreciation and amortization 179 EBITDA (loss)(2) $ 2,877 $ (1,044 ) $ 481 $ (2,992 ) (678 ) Non-operating expense (income),

including corporate administration charges and PPP

loan forgiveness 1,002 (1,076 ) (74 ) (1,641 ) (1,789 ) Stock-based compensation expense 60 88 6 583 737 Non-recurring severance and professional fees — 528 — 755 1,283 Compensation expense related to acquisitions(3) — 91 — — 91 Adjusted EBITDA (loss)(2) $ 3,939 $ (1,413 ) $ 413 $ (3,295 ) $ (356 )

Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring expenses (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its revenue generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The company currently defines the term “constant currency” to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, adjusted net revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), and other non-operating income (expense), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Variance analysis usually describes period-to-period variances that are calculated using constant currency as a percentage. The company’s management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the company’s underlying business trends. The company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.

For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 As As Currency Constant reported reported translation currency Revenue: Asia Pacific $ 32,183 $ 19,972 $ (26 ) $ 19,946 Americas 11,447 3,538 12 3,550 Europe 6,432 3,821 52 3,873 Total $ 50,062 $ 27,331 $ 38 $ 27,369 Adjusted net revenue(1): Asia Pacific $ 7,998 $ 5,483 $ (1 ) $ 5,482 Americas 10,855 3,167 9 3,176 Europe 3,464 2,633 30 2,663 Total $ 22,317 $ 11,283 $ 38 $ 11,321 SG&A(2): Asia Pacific $ 5,688 $ 4,002 $ 14 $ 4,016 Americas 9,079 3,705 10 3,715 Europe 3,037 2,430 30 2,460 Corporate 1,536 1,177 — 1,177 Total $ 19,340 $ 11,314 $ 54 $ 11,368 Operating income (loss): Asia Pacific $ 2,276 $ 1,467 $ (16 ) $ 1,451 Americas 1,565 (623 ) — (623 ) Europe 419 197 — 197 Corporate (1,540 ) (1,178 ) — (1,178 ) Total $ 2,720 $ (137 ) $ (16 ) $ (153 ) EBITDA (loss): Asia Pacific $ 1,878 $ 998 $ 12 $ 1,010 Americas 1,648 723 2 725 Europe 350 158 (5 ) 153 Corporate (925 ) (595 ) — (595 ) Total $ 2,951 $ 1,284 $ 9 $ 1,293

Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY (continued)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

For The Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 As As Currency Constant reported reported translation currency Revenue: Asia Pacific $ 118,597 $ 75,633 $ 6,314 $ 81,947 Americas 28,797 10,866 89 10,955 Europe 21,813 14,949 996 15,945 Total $ 169,207 $ 101,448 $ 7,399 $ 108,847 Adjusted net revenue(1): Asia Pacific $ 28,561 $ 19,814 $ 1,442 $ 21,256 Americas 27,087 9,598 82 9,680 Europe 12,509 9,669 603 10,272 Total $ 68,157 $ 39,081 $ 2,127 $ 41,208 SG&A(2): Asia Pacific $ 21,705 $ 15,941 $ 1,177 $ 17,118 Americas 24,908 11,814 97 11,911 Europe 11,169 9,160 571 9,731 Corporate 5,384 4,633 — 4,633 Total $ 63,166 $ 41,548 $ 1,845 $ 43,393 Operating income (loss): Asia Pacific $ 6,785 $ 3,827 $ 235 $ 4,062 Americas 1,689 (2,218 ) (14 ) (2,232 ) Europe 1,309 383 27 410 Corporate (5,389 ) (4,638 ) — (4,638 ) Total $ 4,394 $ (2,646 ) $ 248 $ (2,398 ) EBITDA (loss): Asia Pacific $ 5,452 $ 2,877 $ 241 $ 3,118 Americas 1,801 (1,044 ) (12 ) (1,056 ) Europe 1,007 481 52 533 Corporate (3,352 ) (2,992 ) — (2,992 ) Total $ 4,908 $ (678 ) $ 281 $ (397 )

Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Adjusted Diluted Shares

Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Net Income Outstanding

Share Net income $ 2,058 3,081 $ 0.67 Non-recurring items (after tax) 307 3,081 0.10 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax)(1) 765 3,081 0.25 Adjusted net income(2) $ 3,130 3,081 $ 1.02





Adjusted Diluted Shares

Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Net Income Outstanding

Share Net income $ 1,197 2,894 $ 0.41 Non-recurring items (after tax) (801 ) 2,894 (0.28 ) Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax)(1) 183 2,894 0.06 Adjusted net income(2) $ 579 2,894 $ 0.20





Adjusted Diluted Shares

Per Diluted For The Year Ended December 31, 2021 Net Income Outstanding

Share Net income $ 3,227 3,003 $ 1.07 Non-recurring items (after tax) 660 3,003 0.22 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax)(1) 2,253 3,003 0.75 Adjusted net income(2) $ 6,140 3,003 $ 2.04





Adjusted Diluted Shares

Per Diluted For The Year Ended December 31, 2020 Net Loss Outstanding

Share Net loss $ (1,243 ) 2,911 $ (0.43 ) Non-recurring items (after tax) (44 ) 2,911 (0.01 ) Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax)(1) $ 183 2,911 0.06 Adjusted net loss(2) $ (1,104 ) 2,911 $ (0.38 )



