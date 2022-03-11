Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Financial Highlights Revenues for the second fiscal quarter increased $131.4 million or 24% to $684.9 million, compared to $553.5 million in the prior year period. Gross Profit increased $18.9 million or 7% to $298.2 million, compared to $279.3 million in the prior year period. Operating Income increased by $20.3 million or 18% to $134.9 million, compared to $114.6 million in the prior year period.

Company Highlights Ferrellgas announced the expansion of its partnership with Operation BBQ Relief. Blue Rhino teamed up with International Rhino Foundation to raise awareness of rhino conservation efforts. Blue Rhino home delivery entered Long Island market. The Company celebrated 280 Ferrellgas employees recognized in the areas of: Customer Service, Safety, Innovation and Leadership via the Ferrellgas Flame Awards.





LIBERTY, Mo., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022.

"At Ferrellgas, we believe in our people. The company continues to perform because of the almost 4,500 outstanding professionals who work so hard each day on behalf of the Ferrellgas customer. We believe it is important to recognize and invest in our people,” said James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Our mission is to Fuel Life Simply for our customers, we know that begins with great employees.”

The Company delivered $20.3 million higher operating income in the second fiscal quarter versus the same period last year. Overall gallon performance and the Company’s strategic initiatives contributed to an increase in the second fiscal quarter gross profit of $18.9 million, or 7% higher than the prior year period. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue were approximately 2% lower than the prior year period. Margin per gallon for the quarter increased by $0.10, or 10% higher than the prior year period. The Company realized cost savings through better utilization of assets as it redeployed existing tanks to locations with higher usage statistics, which also alleviated the need to purchase additional tanks at higher market prices. The savings on providing more propane at each delivery was partially offset by overtime costs.

The Company’s strong performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 directly correlates with its strategic initiatives to achieve efficiencies in the right-timed delivery of gallons. This includes using new monitoring technology that allows the Company to provide more gallons at each stop thereby optimizing the use of its labor force and vehicle fleet and its fuel efficiency. While a warmer December 2021 factored into the 3% decline in gallons sold during the second fiscal quarter compared to the prior year period, the recent winter weather favorably impacted the remainder of its quarterly results when coupled with the Company’s strategic initiatives.

Ferrellgas continues to benefit from its position as a technology enabled logistics company with a nationwide footprint. We are focused on continuous improvement by dedicated distribution managers, safety-minded delivery professionals and a committed customer service organization that continues to provide the foundation for the Company to build on. A favorable credit position over the prior year period continues to position Ferrellgas well with suppliers. The Company’s continued emphasis on leadership development, excellence in operational expense management, and implementation of logistics fundamentals continues to increase efficiency and profitability.

For the second fiscal quarter, the Company reported net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $108.4 million compared to $63.3 million in the prior year period, an increase of $45.1 million or 71%. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased by $10.5 million or 7% to $151.4 million in the second fiscal quarter compared to $140.9 million in the prior year period.

“Our highly tenured supply and operations teams leveraged relationships with valued vendors and supply partners to enable our continued high performance,” Ferrell added. “Our management teams have demonstrated excellence in key areas all while managing a challenging environment. Our success is further strengthened by the incredibly dedicated employees of Ferrellgas. All across our company, I witnessed innovation and collaboration by our hard working distribution managers, delivery professionals, and customer service specialists. I could not be more proud.”

The Company recently announced an expansion of its partnership with Operation BBQ Relief, an organization which has served nearly 10 million meals in the United States and internationally to communities impacted by natural disasters. The Company’s nationwide footprint allows it to help victims and first responders throughout the United States by supplying the necessary propane to fuel industrial-sized smokers in addition to Blue Rhino tanks.

The Company’s tank exchange brand Blue Rhino announced a partnership with the International Rhino Foundation, a global wildlife conservation organization, to raise awareness of rhino conservation efforts around the world. As part of the initiative, Blue Rhino will draw attention to conservation efforts through both marketing campaigns and on tanks sold at retail exchange locations throughout the country.

On Friday, March 11, 2022, the Company will conduct a live teleconference on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bghesqvg to discuss the results of operations for the second fiscal quarter. The live webcast of the teleconference will begin at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Questions may be submitted via the investor relations e-mail box at InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations – InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except unit data)

(unaudited)

ASSETS January 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $11,267 and $11,500 of restricted cash at January 31, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively) $ 199,635 $ 281,952 Accounts and notes receivable, net 253,885 131,574 Inventories 118,143 88,379 Price risk management asset 93,827 78,001 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,526 39,092 Total current assets 713,016 618,998 Property, plant and equipment, net 586,819 582,118 Goodwill, net 251,065 246,946 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $436,177 and $432,032 at January 31, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively) 101,267 100,743 Operating lease right-of-use asset 82,046 87,611 Other assets, net 85,862 93,228 Total assets $ 1,820,075 $ 1,729,644 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 113,337 $ 47,913 Broker margin deposit liability 86,596 79,178 Current portion of long-term debt 1,979 1,670 Current operating lease liabilities 26,048 25,363 Other current liabilities 183,315 166,822 Total current liabilities 411,275 320,946 Long-term debt 1,447,926 1,444,890 Operating lease liabilities 55,708 74,349 Other liabilities 55,812 61,189 Contingencies and commitments Mezzanine equity: Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and other offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at January 31, 2022 and July 31, 2021) 651,349 651,349 Equity (Deficit): Limited partner unitholders Class A (4,857,605 units outstanding at January 31, 2022 and July 31, 2021) (1,197,371 ) (1,214,813 ) Class B (1,300,000 units outstanding at January 31, 2022 and July 31, 2021) 383,012 383,012 General partner unitholder (49,496 units outstanding at January 31, 2022 and July 31, 2021) (71,498 ) (72,178 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 91,096 88,866 Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit (794,761 ) (815,113 ) Noncontrolling interest (7,234 ) (7,966 ) Total deficit (801,995 ) (823,079 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit $ 1,820,075 $ 1,729,644





FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per unit data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Six Months Ended Twelve months ended January 31, January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Propane and other gas liquids sales $ 657,504 $ 528,434 $ 1,030,208 $ 809,483 $ 1,889,577 $ 1,466,642 Other 27,434 25,126 49,236 44,971 89,723 81,591 Total revenues 684,938 553,560 1,079,444 854,454 1,979,300 1,548,233 Cost of sales: Propane and other gas liquids sales 383,213 270,777 603,751 408,404 1,077,283 709,586 Other 3,557 3,504 7,167 7,171 12,724 13,140 Gross profit 298,168 279,279 468,526 438,879 889,293 825,507 Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other 128,013 115,247 245,125 224,274 486,667 474,553 Operating expense - equipment lease expense 6,022 6,862 11,712 13,692 25,082 30,060 Depreciation and amortization expense 21,944 21,249 42,239 42,639 84,982 84,106 General and administrative expense 15,784 20,475 28,359 33,555 54,869 55,420 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 751 762 1,660 1,470 3,405 2,916 (Gain) loss on asset sales and disposals (9,275 ) 80 (7,865 ) 893 (6,927 ) 4,434 Operating income 134,929 114,604 147,296 122,356 241,215 174,018 Interest expense (25,139 ) (52,595 ) (50,534 ) (106,821 ) (117,329 ) (206,538 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — (104,834 ) (37,399 ) Other income, net 43 3,508 4,307 3,616 4,937 3,212 Reorganization expense - professional fees — (1,200 ) — (1,200 ) (9,243 ) (1,200 ) Earnings (loss) before income tax expense 109,833 64,317 101,069 17,951 14,746 (67,907 ) Income tax expense 481 326 577 413 905 631 Net earnings (loss) 109,352 63,991 100,492 17,538 13,841 (68,538 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) 947 724 693 333 (342 ) (381 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ 108,405 $ 63,267 $ 99,799 $ 17,205 $ 14,183 $ (68,157 ) Class A unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss) $ 13,001 $ 62,634 $ 9,354 $ 17,033 $ (99,430 ) $ (67,475 ) Net earnings per unitholders' interest Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per Class A Unit $ 2.68 $ 12.89 $ 1.93 $ 3.51 $ (20.47 ) $ (13.89 ) Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858





Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:

Three months ended Six Months Ended Twelve months ended January 31, January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ 108,405 $ 63,267 $ 99,799 $ 17,205 $ 14,183 $ (68,157 ) Income tax expense 481 326 577 413 905 631 Interest expense 25,139 52,595 50,534 106,821 117,329 206,538 Depreciation and amortization expense 21,944 21,249 42,239 42,639 84,982 84,106 EBITDA 155,969 137,437 193,149 167,078 217,399 223,118 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 751 762 1,660 1,470 3,405 2,916 (Gain) loss on asset sales and disposal (9,275 ) 80 (7,865 ) 893 (6,927 ) 4,434 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 104,834 37,399 Other income, net (43 ) (3,508 ) (4,307 ) (3,616 ) (4,937 ) (3,212 ) Reorganization expense - professional fees — 1,200 — 1,200 9,243 1,200 Severance expense includes $24, $60 and $84 in operating expense for the three, six and twelve months ended January 31, 2022, respectively. Also includes $257, $156 and $413 in general and administrative expense for the three, six and twelve months ended January 31, 2022, respectively. 281 1,077 497 1,761 497 2,501 Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses 2,807 3,628 4,938 6,136 8,931 8,882 Provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses — (500 ) — (500 ) — 16,825 Lease accounting standard adjustment and other — — — — — 107 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) 947 724 693 333 (342 ) (381 ) Adjusted EBITDA (b) 151,437 140,900 188,765 174,755 332,103 293,789 Net cash interest expense (c) (27,620 ) (48,243 ) (46,739 ) (99,959 ) (106,933 ) (196,306 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (d) (4,060 ) (5,282 ) (7,639 ) (10,459 ) (23,348 ) (21,802 ) Cash paid for income taxes (407 ) (270 ) (407 ) (305 ) (808 ) (593 ) Proceeds from certain asset sales 2,085 1,737 2,726 2,437 4,877 4,775 Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e) 121,435 88,842 136,706 66,469 205,891 79,863 Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders 17,989 — 33,322 — 57,346 — Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest (2,437 ) (1,904 ) (2,742 ) (1,329 ) (4,126 ) (1,597 ) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (f) 101,009 86,938 100,642 65,140 144,419 78,266 Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders — — 49,998 — 49,998 — Distributable cash flow excess (g) $ 101,009 $ 86,938 $ 50,644 $ 65,140 $ 94,421 $ 78,266 Propane gallons sales Retail - Sales to End Users 215,276 218,078 331,101 336,096 627,062 607,948 Wholesale - Sales to Resellers 61,957 67,252 106,012 116,842 217,195 233,336 Total propane gallons sales 277,233 285,330 437,113 452,938 844,257 841,284

(a) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.

(b) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., plus the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, (gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, loss on extinguishment of debt, other income, net, reorganization expense – professional fees, severance expense, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses, lease accounting standard adjustment and other and net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes make it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures.

Adjusted EBITDA, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(c) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income, net. This amount includes interest expense related to the terminated accounts receivable securitization facility.

(d) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment, and may from time to time include the purchase of assets that are typically leased.

(e) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership’s Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(f) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(g) Distributable cash flow excess is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders minus Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow excess, if any, is retained to establish reserves, to reduce debt, to fund capital expenditures and for other partnership purposes, and any shortage is funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or borrowings under our Credit Facility or, previously, under our terminated accounts receivable securitization facility. Management considers Distributable cash flow excess a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to effectuate those purposes. Distributable cash flow excess, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow excess that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow excess should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

