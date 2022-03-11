Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

| Source: Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.

Liberty, Missouri, UNITED STATES

  • Financial Highlights
    • Revenues for the second fiscal quarter increased $131.4 million or 24% to $684.9 million, compared to $553.5 million in the prior year period.
    • Gross Profit increased $18.9 million or 7% to $298.2 million, compared to $279.3 million in the prior year period.
    • Operating Income increased by $20.3 million or 18% to $134.9 million, compared to $114.6 million in the prior year period.
  • Company Highlights
    • Ferrellgas announced the expansion of its partnership with Operation BBQ Relief.
    • Blue Rhino teamed up with International Rhino Foundation to raise awareness of rhino conservation efforts.
    • Blue Rhino home delivery entered Long Island market.
    • The Company celebrated 280 Ferrellgas employees recognized in the areas of: Customer Service, Safety, Innovation and Leadership via the Ferrellgas Flame Awards.

LIBERTY, Mo., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022.

"At Ferrellgas, we believe in our people. The company continues to perform because of the almost 4,500 outstanding professionals who work so hard each day on behalf of the Ferrellgas customer. We believe it is important to recognize and invest in our people,” said James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Our mission is to Fuel Life Simply for our customers, we know that begins with great employees.”

The Company delivered $20.3 million higher operating income in the second fiscal quarter versus the same period last year. Overall gallon performance and the Company’s strategic initiatives contributed to an increase in the second fiscal quarter gross profit of $18.9 million, or 7% higher than the prior year period. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue were approximately 2% lower than the prior year period. Margin per gallon for the quarter increased by $0.10, or 10% higher than the prior year period. The Company realized cost savings through better utilization of assets as it redeployed existing tanks to locations with higher usage statistics, which also alleviated the need to purchase additional tanks at higher market prices. The savings on providing more propane at each delivery was partially offset by overtime costs.

The Company’s strong performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 directly correlates with its strategic initiatives to achieve efficiencies in the right-timed delivery of gallons. This includes using new monitoring technology that allows the Company to provide more gallons at each stop thereby optimizing the use of its labor force and vehicle fleet and its fuel efficiency. While a warmer December 2021 factored into the 3% decline in gallons sold during the second fiscal quarter compared to the prior year period, the recent winter weather favorably impacted the remainder of its quarterly results when coupled with the Company’s strategic initiatives.

Ferrellgas continues to benefit from its position as a technology enabled logistics company with a nationwide footprint. We are focused on continuous improvement by dedicated distribution managers, safety-minded delivery professionals and a committed customer service organization that continues to provide the foundation for the Company to build on. A favorable credit position over the prior year period continues to position Ferrellgas well with suppliers. The Company’s continued emphasis on leadership development, excellence in operational expense management, and implementation of logistics fundamentals continues to increase efficiency and profitability.

For the second fiscal quarter, the Company reported net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $108.4 million compared to $63.3 million in the prior year period, an increase of $45.1 million or 71%. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased by $10.5 million or 7% to $151.4 million in the second fiscal quarter compared to $140.9 million in the prior year period.

“Our highly tenured supply and operations teams leveraged relationships with valued vendors and supply partners to enable our continued high performance,” Ferrell added. “Our management teams have demonstrated excellence in key areas all while managing a challenging environment. Our success is further strengthened by the incredibly dedicated employees of Ferrellgas. All across our company, I witnessed innovation and collaboration by our hard working distribution managers, delivery professionals, and customer service specialists. I could not be more proud.”  

The Company recently announced an expansion of its partnership with Operation BBQ Relief, an organization which has served nearly 10 million meals in the United States and internationally to communities impacted by natural disasters. The Company’s nationwide footprint allows it to help victims and first responders throughout the United States by supplying the necessary propane to fuel industrial-sized smokers in addition to Blue Rhino tanks.

The Company’s tank exchange brand Blue Rhino announced a partnership with the International Rhino Foundation, a global wildlife conservation organization, to raise awareness of rhino conservation efforts around the world. As part of the initiative, Blue Rhino will draw attention to conservation efforts through both marketing campaigns and on tanks sold at retail exchange locations throughout the country.

On Friday, March 11, 2022, the Company will conduct a live teleconference on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bghesqvg to discuss the results of operations for the second fiscal quarter. The live webcast of the teleconference will begin at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Questions may be submitted via the investor relations e-mail box at InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations – InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com 

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except unit data)

(unaudited)

       
ASSETS    January 31, 2022 July 31, 2021
       
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents (including $11,267 and $11,500 of restricted cash at January 31, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively) $199,635  $281,952 
Accounts and notes receivable, net  253,885   131,574 
Inventories  118,143   88,379 
Price risk management asset  93,827   78,001 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  47,526   39,092 
Total current assets  713,016   618,998 
       
Property, plant and equipment, net  586,819   582,118 
Goodwill, net  251,065   246,946 
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $436,177 and $432,032 at January 31, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively)  101,267   100,743 
Operating lease right-of-use asset  82,046   87,611 
Other assets, net  85,862   93,228 
Total assets $1,820,075  $1,729,644 
       
       
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $113,337  $47,913 
Broker margin deposit liability  86,596   79,178 
Current portion of long-term debt  1,979   1,670 
Current operating lease liabilities  26,048   25,363 
Other current liabilities  183,315   166,822 
Total current liabilities  411,275   320,946 
       
Long-term debt  1,447,926   1,444,890 
Operating lease liabilities  55,708   74,349 
Other liabilities  55,812   61,189 
       
Contingencies and commitments      
       
Mezzanine equity:      
Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and other offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at January 31, 2022 and July 31, 2021)  651,349   651,349 
       
Equity (Deficit):      
Limited partner unitholders      
Class A (4,857,605 units outstanding at January 31, 2022 and July 31, 2021)  (1,197,371)  (1,214,813)
Class B (1,300,000 units outstanding at January 31, 2022 and July 31, 2021)  383,012   383,012 
General partner unitholder (49,496 units outstanding at January 31, 2022 and July 31, 2021)  (71,498)  (72,178)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  91,096   88,866 
Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit  (794,761)  (815,113)
Noncontrolling interest  (7,234)  (7,966)
Total deficit  (801,995)  (823,079)
Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit $1,820,075  $1,729,644 


FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended  Six Months Ended  Twelve months ended
  January 31,  January 31,  January 31, 
   2022  2021  2022  2021  2022  2021
Revenues:                  
Propane and other gas liquids sales $657,504  $528,434  $1,030,208  $809,483  $1,889,577  $1,466,642 
Other  27,434   25,126   49,236   44,971   89,723   81,591 
Total revenues  684,938   553,560   1,079,444   854,454   1,979,300   1,548,233 
                   
Cost of sales:                  
Propane and other gas liquids sales  383,213   270,777   603,751   408,404   1,077,283   709,586 
Other  3,557   3,504   7,167   7,171   12,724   13,140 
                   
Gross profit   298,168   279,279   468,526   438,879   889,293   825,507 
                   
Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other  128,013   115,247   245,125   224,274   486,667   474,553 
Operating expense - equipment lease expense  6,022   6,862   11,712   13,692   25,082   30,060 
Depreciation and amortization expense  21,944   21,249   42,239   42,639   84,982   84,106 
General and administrative expense  15,784   20,475   28,359   33,555   54,869   55,420 
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge  751   762   1,660   1,470   3,405   2,916 
(Gain) loss on asset sales and disposals  (9,275)  80   (7,865)  893   (6,927)  4,434 
                   
Operating income  134,929   114,604   147,296   122,356   241,215   174,018 
                   
Interest expense  (25,139)  (52,595)  (50,534)  (106,821)  (117,329)  (206,538)
Loss on extinguishment of debt              (104,834)  (37,399)
Other income, net  43   3,508   4,307   3,616   4,937   3,212 
Reorganization expense - professional fees     (1,200)     (1,200)  (9,243)  (1,200)
                   
Earnings (loss) before income tax expense  109,833   64,317   101,069   17,951   14,746   (67,907)
                   
Income tax expense  481   326   577   413   905   631 
                   
Net earnings (loss)  109,352   63,991   100,492   17,538   13,841   (68,538)
                   
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)  947   724   693   333   (342)  (381)
                   
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $108,405  $63,267  $99,799  $17,205  $14,183  $(68,157)
                   
Class A unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss) $13,001  $62,634  $9,354  $17,033  $(99,430) $(67,475)
                   
Net earnings per unitholders' interest                  
Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per Class A Unit $2.68  $12.89  $1.93  $3.51  $(20.47) $(13.89)
Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted  4,858   4,858   4,858   4,858   4,858   4,858 


Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:

                   
  Three months ended  Six Months Ended  Twelve months ended
  January 31,  January 31,  January 31, 
   2022  2021  2022  2021  2022  2021
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $108,405  $63,267  $99,799  $17,205  $14,183  $(68,157)
Income tax expense  481   326   577   413   905   631 
Interest expense  25,139   52,595   50,534   106,821   117,329   206,538 
Depreciation and amortization expense  21,944   21,249   42,239   42,639   84,982   84,106 
EBITDA  155,969   137,437   193,149   167,078   217,399   223,118 
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge  751   762   1,660   1,470   3,405   2,916 
(Gain) loss on asset sales and disposal  (9,275)  80   (7,865)  893   (6,927)  4,434 
Loss on extinguishment of debt              104,834   37,399 
Other income, net  (43)  (3,508)  (4,307)  (3,616)  (4,937)  (3,212)
Reorganization expense - professional fees     1,200      1,200   9,243   1,200 
Severance expense includes $24, $60 and $84 in operating expense for the three, six and twelve months ended January 31, 2022, respectively. Also includes $257, $156 and $413 in general and administrative expense for the three, six and twelve months ended January 31, 2022, respectively.  281   1,077   497   1,761   497   2,501 
Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses  2,807   3,628   4,938   6,136   8,931   8,882 
Provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses     (500)     (500)     16,825 
Lease accounting standard adjustment and other                 107 
Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)  947   724   693   333   (342)  (381)
Adjusted EBITDA (b)  151,437   140,900   188,765   174,755   332,103   293,789 
Net cash interest expense (c)  (27,620)  (48,243)  (46,739)  (99,959)  (106,933)  (196,306)
   Maintenance capital expenditures (d)  (4,060)  (5,282)  (7,639)  (10,459)  (23,348)  (21,802)
   Cash paid for income taxes  (407)  (270)  (407)  (305)  (808)  (593)
Proceeds from certain asset sales  2,085   1,737   2,726   2,437   4,877   4,775 
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e)  121,435   88,842   136,706   66,469   205,891   79,863 
Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders  17,989      33,322      57,346    
Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest  (2,437)  (1,904)  (2,742)  (1,329)  (4,126)  (1,597)
Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (f)  101,009   86,938   100,642   65,140   144,419   78,266 
Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders        49,998      49,998    
Distributable cash flow excess (g) $101,009  $86,938  $50,644  $65,140  $94,421  $78,266 
                   
Propane gallons sales                  
Retail - Sales to End Users  215,276   218,078   331,101   336,096   627,062   607,948 
Wholesale - Sales to Resellers  61,957   67,252   106,012   116,842   217,195   233,336 
Total propane gallons sales  277,233   285,330   437,113   452,938   844,257   841,284 
                   

(a) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.

(b) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., plus the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, (gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, loss on extinguishment of debt, other income, net, reorganization expense – professional fees, severance expense, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses, lease accounting standard adjustment and other and net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes make it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures.

Adjusted EBITDA, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(c) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income, net. This amount includes interest expense related to the terminated accounts receivable securitization facility.

(d) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment, and may from time to time include the purchase of assets that are typically leased.

(e) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership’s Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(f) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(g) Distributable cash flow excess is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders minus Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow excess, if any, is retained to establish reserves, to reduce debt, to fund capital expenditures and for other partnership purposes, and any shortage is funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or borrowings under our Credit Facility or, previously, under our terminated accounts receivable securitization facility. Management considers Distributable cash flow excess a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to effectuate those purposes. Distributable cash flow excess, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow excess that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow excess should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.


Tags

EARNINGS Ferrellgas Ferrell Gas