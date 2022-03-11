SFLMaven Hires Chicago Digital Design Consultancy to Direct Company’s Metaverse Presence

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce that the Company has hired a contractor based in the Chicago area to act as the lead designer and creative art director for the Company’s metaverse presence.

“While we can’t yet reveal the name or identity of our contractor in this role for contractual reasons, we know we have found the right team, and we look forward to their work on this project,” noted Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven.

This follows the Company’s recent announcement that it has acquired a real estate plot in Decentraland to serve as the foundation for SFLMaven’s metaverse store, which management believes will make the Company the first native dealership of high-end vintage digital jewelry NFT items for avatar use in the metaverse.

The contractor hired for this role currently works as head of product design at one of the nation’s top financial institutions. He has invested in a creative team that includes a design director with over 20 years’ experience across multiple industries.

Ladin added, “We discussed our vision, and I was struck by how well he seemed to respond. He understands what we are trying to do, and he and his team have a firm grasp of the nature of the metaverse and how SFLMaven will integrate our brand and operations into that framework. There’s an instinctive chemistry.”

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

