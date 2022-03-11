New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Cards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817647/?utm_source=GNW

Global Smart Cards Market to Reach US$16.8 Billion by the Year 2026



The modern smart world is characterized by technological advancements and trends that seek to make life easier and convenient for people. Shopping and payments using various online platforms has become more swift and secure with improvements in technology. Smart card technology basically seeks to minimize the burden of and insecurity associated with carrying cash, and provide a safer and secure means of carrying out financial transactions while emphasizing a cashless world. Demand for smart cards and digital payments is anticipated to rise significantly over the coming years due to several factors, foremost among which is convenience and speed which the technology offers. Corporates are increasingly issuing their employees with smart payment cards. The transportation sector is also anticipated to witness increased adoption of smart payment cards for enhancing travel experience. Governments in countries across the world are planning for investing in technologies that enhance passenger convenience and streamline operations. Public investments in automation of ticketing and access control would therefore be one of the major growth promoting factors for the market for smart cards going forward.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Cards estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Telecommunication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the BFSI segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28% share of the global Smart Cards market. A major end-user sector for smart cards is mobile telecommunications. Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) commonly known as SIM cards are designed using smart card technology. Wireless providers are increasingly depending on smart cards which act as the important security mechanism protecting services like internet browsing and mobile commerce.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2026



The Smart Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 14.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$704.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developing economies across Asia-Pacific is poised to present probable opportunities for the development of the market for smart card, attributable to the evolving strong financial structure which is progressively becoming digitized as well as finding push from the government agencies for incorporating smart chip-based framework for better overseeing the processes.



Government & Healthcare Segment to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026



Governments across the world are adopting smart card projects for civilian applications that offer effective and economical solutions. Smart cards, capable of providing foolproof authentication, are used in various applications such as social security, identification, phone cards, and electronic-purse programs. With increasing number of benefits offered, this technology is expected to aid the growth of e-government projects. Smart card usage in healthcare minimizes operational costs through the elimination of paper or electronic maintenance of medical information. In the global Government & Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$279.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 121 Featured) -

Alioth limited

Bundesdruckerei GmbH

CardLogix Corporation

CPI Card Group Inc.

Fingerprint Cards AB

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

HID Global Corporation

IDEMIA France SAS

Identiv, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

IntelCav Technology and Cards

KONA I Co. Ltd

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Secura Key

Thales Group

Watchdata Technologies Pte. Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Smart Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economy in 2021 as the Race between the Virus & Vaccines

Intensifies

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Spurs Use of Contactless Payment Options

Global Smart Card Shipments Breakdown by Type: 2018 and 2021

Smart card: Introduction and Overview

Benefits

Smart Cards Vs Magnetic Stripe Cards

Development of Smart Card

Smart Cards Categorization Based on Mechanism

Based on Configuration

Applications and Usage of Smart Cards

Market Outlook



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Demand for Smart Cards for Public

Transportation

Chip Shortage Hits Payment Card Manufactures

Smart Cards Gain Use for Cryptocurrency Management

Rise in Adoption of Multiple Application Cards

Smart Card Technology in Network Security

Smart Cards Outshine Traditional Legacy & Proximity Cards

Global Card-Based Access Control Systems by Segment (In %)

Advancements in Smart Card Readers Drive Adoption

Smart Card EACS Witness Increasing Application as Attendance

Management Tool

Biometric Smart Cards in Spotlight

Smart Cards in Healthcare Market

Need to Restrict Unauthorized Access to Sensitive Areas Drive

Demand in Healthcare Establishments

Growing Need for Interoperability of Smart Cards

Smart Technology for COVID-19 Vaccination Status in the US

Contactless Payments in Financial Services Sector Offers Strong

Growth Opportunities

Mobile POS Push Demand for Contactless Cards amid Pandemic

EMV Compliance Boosts Financial Sector

Rising Contactless Share in Government Sector

Telecom: Solid Gains for e-SIMs

Persistent Demand for Dual and Hybrid Cards

Potential Growth of Microprocessors Market

Optimal Usage of Smart Cards in Telecommunication Sector

Spurt in Online Transactions and Opportunities Ahead

Smart City Investments Drive Global Demand for Smart Cards

Global Smart Cities Market in US$ Billion: 2018-2026

Future of Secure Smart Cards

Innovation in Payment Cards

Higher Education Sector: A Key Contributor to Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Cards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Smart Cards by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecommunication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Telecommunication by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Telecommunication by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government & Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Government & Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Government & Healthcare

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Telecommunication,

BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Telecommunication,

BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 25: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 26: China Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: China 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Telecommunication,

BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cards by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Smart Cards by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 34: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 35: France Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: France 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 37: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Telecommunication,

BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 43: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: UK Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: UK 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Telecommunication,

BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: Spain Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Spain 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Telecommunication,

BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Russia Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Russia 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI,

Government & Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Cards by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Smart Cards by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI,

Government & Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 61: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Australia Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Australia 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 64: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: India Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: India 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Telecommunication,

BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI,

Government & Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: South Korea Historic Review for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: South Korea 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI,

Government & Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Smart Cards

by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare

and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Smart

Cards by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 73: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Cards by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Smart Cards by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Latin America 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI,

Government & Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Latin America 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: Argentina Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Argentina 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: Brazil Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Brazil 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Mexico Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Mexico 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI,

Government & Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Smart Cards

by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare

and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Latin America 11-Year Perspective for Smart

Cards by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 91: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Cards by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Smart Cards by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Middle East 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI,

Government & Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Middle East 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Iran Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Iran 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Telecommunication,

BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 101: Israel Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Israel 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI,

Government & Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Saudi Arabia 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 107: UAE Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UAE 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Telecommunication,

BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI,

Government & Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Smart Cards

by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare

and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Middle East 11-Year Perspective for Smart

Cards by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



AFRICA

Smart Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

Table 112: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cards by Vertical - Telecommunication, BFSI, Government &

Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 113: Africa Historic Review for Smart Cards by Vertical -

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Africa 11-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 121

