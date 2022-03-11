New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gene Therapy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817594/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Gene Therapy Market to Reach US$3.4 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gene Therapy estimated at US$970.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% over the period 2020-2027.Viral, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.7% CAGR to reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Viral segment is readjusted to a revised 17.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.1% share of the global Gene Therapy market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 53.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 25.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Gene Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$521.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 53.71% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$107.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 18.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$107.9 Million by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 154 Featured) -

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

Advantagene, Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc

Akcea Therapeutics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amgen Inc

Anchiano Therapeutics, Inc.

AnGes, Inc.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.

Biogen

bluebird bio, Inc.

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Editas Medicine, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, plc.

Juno Therapeutics, Inc

Merck KGaA

MolMed S.p.A.

Novartis Gene Therapies

Orchard Therapeutics plc

REGENXBIO Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

uniQure N.V.

Voyager Therapeutics







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817594/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to Gene Therapy

Classification of Gene Therapies

COVID-19 Causes Gene Therapy Market to Buckle & Collapse

COVID-19 Impact on Different Aspects of Gene Therapy

Manufacturing & Delivery

Research & Clinical Development

Commercial Operations & Access

Managing Derailed Operations

Focus on Clinical Development Programs

Targeting Manufacturing & Delivery Strategies

Securing Supplies

Remote Working

Gene Therapy Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19

Gene Therapy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

By Vector Type

VIRAL VECTORS ACCOUNT FOR A MAJOR SHARE OF THE MARKET

Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors

Lentivirus

NON-VIRAL VECTORS TO WITNESS FASTER GROWTH

US and Europe Dominate the Gene Therapy Market

Oncology Represents the Largest Indication for Gene Therapy

Market Outlook

WORLD BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Availability of Novel Therapies Drive Market Growth

Select Approved Gene Therapy Products

Adeno-associated Virus Vectors - A Leading Platform for Gene

Therapy

Lentiviral Vectors Witness Increasing Interest

Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand for Gene Therapy

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by

Cancer Site for 2018

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region

for 2018

Compelling Level of Technology & Innovation to Ignite Gene Therapy

Promising Gene Therapy Innovations for Treatment of Inherited

Retinal Diseases

Gene Therapy Pivots M&A Activity in Dynamic Domain of Genomic

Medicine

M&As Rampant in Gene Therapy Space

Gene Therapy Deals: 2018 and 2019

Emphasis on Formulating Robust Regulatory Framework

Strong Gene Therapy Pipeline

Gene Therapy: Phase III Clinical Trials

OHSU Implements First-Ever LCA10 Gene Therapy Clinical Trial

with CRISPR

Growing Funding for Gene Therapy Research

Market Issues & Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Viral

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Viral by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Viral by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Viral by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Viral by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Non-Viral by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oncological Disorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Oncological Disorders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Oncological Disorders

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Rare Diseases by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for Rare Diseases by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurological Disorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Neurological Disorders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Neurological Disorders

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Gene Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Therapy by Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Vector Type -

Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Therapy by Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Application -

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gene Therapy by Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gene Therapy by Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare

Diseases, Neurological Disorders and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Gene Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Therapy by Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Vector Type -

Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Therapy by Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Application -

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Gene Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Therapy by Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Vector Type -

Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Therapy by Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Application -

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Gene Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gene Therapy by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gene Therapy by Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gene Therapy by Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare

Diseases, Neurological Disorders and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Gene Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gene Therapy by Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: France 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gene Therapy by Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare

Diseases, Neurological Disorders and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Gene Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gene Therapy by Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gene Therapy by Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare

Diseases, Neurological Disorders and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Therapy by Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Vector Type -

Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Therapy by Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Application -

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Gene Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Therapy by Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Vector Type -

Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Therapy by Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Application -

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Gene Therapy by Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy

by Vector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral

and Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Gene Therapy by Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare

Diseases, Neurological Disorders and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Gene Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Gene Therapy by Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Gene Therapy by Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare

Diseases, Neurological Disorders and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Gene Therapy by Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Gene Therapy by Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare

Diseases, Neurological Disorders and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 154

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817594/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________