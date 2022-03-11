Leadership Book Catapults to a #1 Amazon Best-Seller in Business Genre

WARRENTON, Va., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freiling Publishing announces the release of a new business book, L.E.T.S. Lead: Leadership, Energy, and Teamwork = Success, by Robert Anderson, Jr. In this compelling book, Anderson offers the reader ways to recognize and leverage moments that will catapult a life and career, no matter leadership experience, a person's role, title, or job responsibilities. This compelling new title immediately skyrocketed to #1 on Amazon for books about "business teams" and "intelligence and espionage."

Robert Anderson, Jr. is the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board at Cyber Defense Labs. He was formerly appointed by FBI Director James Comey as Executive Assistant Director of the FBI's Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch, where he oversaw 20,000 FBI employees worldwide. As a part of the elite FBI Hostage Rescue Team (HRT), Anderson was deployed to more than 20 countries and war zones including Kosovo, Georgia, Pakistan, and Yemen, after which he moved to counterintelligence and espionage and was appointed Assistant Director by former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller, III. Anderson received the Presidential Rank Award from President Obama.

L.E.T.S. Lead is not a formula but instead a proven framework for developing a personal approach to leadership. "I cannot teach you how to lead. I cannot give you a formula that will guarantee your success, and I suspect books that do make those promises result in disappointment," said Anderson. "But what I do in this book is show you how to recognize the moments in your life which offer an opportunity for you to rise up and lead. These opportunities occur in everyone's life. It takes acumen and experience to see them. It takes courage and conviction to seize them."

Anderson is known for his ability to lead through a crisis, distill complex topics into simple concepts, and build teams that execute with integrity and excellence. His book is endorsed by leading corporate and government leaders, including Todd Maclin, former CEO of Commercial Banking and Co-CEO of Consumer Banking for J.P. Morgan Chase, Timothy M. Stranahan, COO, Tekniam, Former FBI Special Agent & NJSP, and Jim Yacone, Chief Security Officer, Retired FBI Assistant Director.

L.E.T.S. Lead: Leadership, Energy, and Teamwork = Success, by Robert Anderson, Jr., is available wherever books are sold, including Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, and Walmart.com (Hardcover, $27.99; eBook, $9.99 ). In 2022, all net proceeds from the sale to the author of L.E.T.S. Lead will be donated to charitable organizations supporting first responders, law enforcement and military veterans.

For information or to interview the author, contact Christen Jeschke at christen@freiling.agency.

