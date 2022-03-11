Pallet Logistics of America's Lindsey Shean-Snowden Joins NWPCA Board of Directors

DALLAS, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pallet Logistics of America ("PLA" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC ("Silver Oak") and an asset-based pallet management services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lindsey Shean-Snowden to the National Wooden Pallet & Container's (NWPCA) 2022 Board of Directors. Lindsey is the General Manager of Valley Pallet, one of the PLA family of companies, and a second-generation pallet industry leader. Her father, Frank Shean, founder of Valley Pallet and Area Vice President at PLA, served on the NWPCA Board for nearly 10 years and as Chairman of the Board in 2020.

"Valley Pallet has been a member of the NWPCA for over two decades," said Ms. Shean-Snowden. "Since joining Valley Pallet in 2010, it's been my honor to serve on various Association committees and task forces, and I'm thrilled to now join the Board and continue my family's legacy of service to the pallet industry." Lindsey's history of service includes chairing the NWPCA's Industry Marketing committee since 2017, serving on the Fire Code task force, helping to develop the current NFPA and ICC codes for pallet storage, and serving on the Nature's Packaging task force and committee, which developed one of the industry's most useful resources to promote the positive environmental benefits of wood packaging. Ms. Shean-Snowden is also a past president of the Western Pallet Association's Board of Directors.

"The PLA family of companies deeply values the work of the NWPCA on behalf of our industry," said Kyle Otting, CEO of PLA. "Lindsey is the perfect fit given her history in the industry and the work she has done as part of various NWPCA committees. We're proud of Lindsey's appointment to the Board and the expansion of our company's industry leadership."

About Pallet Logistics of America

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Pallet Logistics of America ("PLA" or the "Company") is a leading provider of recycled pallets and pallet management services, handling more than 40 million pallets per year for over 500 customers. Operating under the PLA, Pallet Repair Services ("PRS"), Pal-Serv, Valley Pallet, Willamette Valley Lumber, and Yancey Pallet brands, PLA operates 15 pallet management facilities across the US, providing new and recycled pallets, pallet repair services, brokerage services, and logistics solutions. Learn more at www.PLofA.com.

About Silver Oak Services Partners

Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC ("Silver Oak") is a lower-middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional management teams to build industry leading business, consumer, and healthcare service companies. Silver Oak utilizes a proactive, research-led investment process to identify attractive services sectors and seek out the best potential management teams and investment opportunities. Silver Oak seeks to make control investments in leading service businesses with $15 to $150 million in revenue. The firm is currently investing out of its fourth fund, a $500 million investment vehicle. Learn more at www.silveroaksp.com.

