New to The Street TV Airs Fantom Foundation TV Interview

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Inc.'s New to The Street TV airs its Fantom Foundation's (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) ("Fantom") interview on its syndicated Newsmax TV platform.



The New to the Street TV Anchor Jane King, sits down with Mr. Michael Kong, CEO, at Fantom who explains the Company's blockchain smart contract ecosystem.

The show expects to bring New to The Street's TV audience an understanding of Fantom's fast, scalable, and secure layer-1 EVM-compatible platform, built on a permissionless aBFT consensus protocol . On Fantom, confirming transactions only takes 1-2 seconds and at a much lower cost than other smart contract networks. Speed, low transaction costs, and high throughput make Fantom ideal for DeFi applications and real-world use-cases. Fantom's $FTM is a PoS (Proof of Stake) token that powers the ecosystem for payments, network fees, staking, and governance.

Michael Kong, CEO at Fantom, states, "It was an incredible experience presenting live at the Nasdaq Marketplace . I'm very much interested in taking Fantom mainstream by introducing the platform, technology, and blockchains to a wider audience. I really appreciate New to The Street having me on the show!"

Vince Caruso, CEO of FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV, states, "I am excited to have the Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) ("Fantom") on the show. Their innovation and dedication in providing a DeFi application throughout the crypto marketplace are impressive, which the masses can utilize. Our viewers will surely benefit from a greater understanding of how smart contracts and other DeFi applications work on Fantom's ecosystem."

The TV interview is on Newsmax TV, Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10-11 AM ET.

ABOUT Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) :

Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) is an open-source decentralized smart contract platform for DApps and digital assets created as an alternative to Ethereum. Fantom aims to overcome the limitations of previous generation blockchains and balance three components: scalability, security, and decentralization. The project offers a set of tools to simplify the process of integrating existing DApps and a detailed staking reward system and built-in DeFi instruments. Fantom is a Layer-1 blockchain that uses a scratch-built consensus mechanism and independent consensus layer, Lachesis, to facilitate DeFi and related services based on smart contracts. Lachesis provides security for other layers, including Opera, Fantom's EVM-compatible smart contract chain. One of Fantom's key strengths is its performance and efficient transaction processing: transactions settle in 1-2 seconds, costing just a few cents per transaction. As a result, Fantom provides higher scalability but at a lower cost - https://fantom.foundation/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform had its first show broadcast Sunday, December 27. The New to The Street / Newsmax TV show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

