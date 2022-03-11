English Finnish

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 11 March 2022 at 17.00 EET

F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Juha Kivikoski

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juha Kivikoski

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: F-Secure Oyj

LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 11335/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-03-09

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009801310

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 13833 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 13833 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Contact information :

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@f-secure.com







