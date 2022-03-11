F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 11 March 2022 at 17.00 EET
F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Christine Bejerasco
F-Secure Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Christine Bejerasco
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: F-Secure Oyj
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 11341/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-03-09
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009801310
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6288 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 6288 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Contact information :
Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@f-secure.com