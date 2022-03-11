Generator Sales Market to Be Worth US$ 28.6 Billion by The Year 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent global study on Generator Sales Market by Future Market Insights, the industry is expected to reach US$ 28.6 billion in 2027, up from US$ 21.6 billion in 2022, with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.



Generator sales and service systems are in high demand due to the continually developing industrial sector.

The growing demand for consistent and dependable power from a wide range of end-users, including residential generator market, IT/telecom, healthcare, utility and power generation, marine, chemical, oil & gas, mining, and construction, can be contributed to the rise of the demand for generator sales.

Report Attribute Details Estimated Base Year Value (2022) US$ 21.6 Bn Anticipated Forecast Value (2027) US$ 28.6 Bn Projected Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.8% CAGR

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14378

The rapid advancement of the industry has resulted in an increase in electricity. Generators have become an essential piece of industrial and household equipment due to the need for uninterrupted energy consumption and peak and continuous power requirements. Growing urbanization and increasing infrastructure costs are expected to boost the generator sales market size.

Increasing investments in constructing new sophisticated industrial sector establishments, as well as upgrading existing ones, are likely to propel this market forward.

Additionally, the generator sales and installation are boosted by rising national building investment in energy-efficient infrastructure. For example, the United States Census Bureau reported in August 2020 that spending on public buildings in the United States totalled US$ 353.3 billion in June 2020, up from US$ 332.8 billion in 2019. This is projected to boost the U.S generator market size.

Clean energy utilization is increasing, which could stifle the adoption of generator sales. Clean energy deployment targets set by a number of regional governments and organizations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions could stifle the generator industry. Different countries are required to follow strict regulations in order to integrate low-carbon generation technologies and reduce their carbon footprint.

This could hamper the potential growth of generator manufacturers around the world. Furthermore, increasing spending to modernize grid infrastructure and enhance transmission and distribution (T&D) lines may cause some product acceptance issues.



For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14378

Scope of the Report

Attributes Generator Sales Market Generator Sets Market Diesel Generator Market CAGR (2022 - 2032) 5.8% 7.5% 8% Market Value (2027) US$ 28.6 Bn US$ 64.03 Bn US$ 30 Bn Growth Factor Rapid industrialization and rising construction expenditure are expected to boost market growth. Growing investments in constructing new sophisticated industrial sector establishments, as well as upgrading existing ones, are likely to propel the generator sales market forward. The market's potential will be shaped by the growing importance of a reliable emergency power supply, as well as the rising vulnerability of grid infrastructure to external harm. The growing reliance on electronics and electrical equipment to support day-to-day operations among a diverse range of end users will hasten product deployment. Growing demand for generators to prevent power outages and disruption of normal business activity has stemmed from the increased use of electronically operated equipment. Opportunity To overcome diesel engine emission restrictions and high running expenses, some generator manufacturers are embracing bi-fuel technology. As a result, traditional diesel generator sets are being phased out in favour of bi-fuel generators. The corporate environment will be positively impacted by rising demand from data centres as a result of increased data usage as a result of the work-from-home regime in numerous sectors. Increased technological improvements in diesel generators, as well as increased demand for energy from various end-use sectors, are expected to present attractive growth possibilities for the market's leading players in the coming years. Key Trends The telecom industry is expected to benefit from the expanding reach of telecommunication line-needing more telecom stations. The requirement for continuous power supply, which is necessary for the effective operation of heavy machinery and equipment, is favoring the manufacturing segment's expansion. Increased applicability in the mining, oil and gas, communications, and construction industries would have a beneficial impact on market trends. The ongoing industrial revolution has resulted in a significant increase in the need for reliable power to enable the smooth operation of numerous sectors. The industrial sector, which includes mining, manufacturing, agriculture, and construction, consumes the most energy of any end-user sector. As a result, the demand for diesel generators is predicted to rise as the requirement for continuous and consistent power supply from these industries grows, particularly from healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical businesses, and industrial facilities.

Key Takeaways

Owing to its widespread use in the manufacturing, healthcare, oil and gas, maritime, and IT/telecom sectors, the diesel generator market is predicted to have the greatest segment share by 2027.

is predicted to have the greatest segment share by 2027. As per the generator sales market trends , diesel and gas generators are in a significant market among industrial end-users, mainly in developing nations. Supportive government initiatives for the development of industries in numerous countries such as China, Brazil, and India are the main drivers of the market.

, diesel and gas generators are in a significant market among industrial end-users, mainly in developing nations. Supportive government initiatives for the development of industries in numerous countries such as China, Brazil, and India are the main drivers of the market. Due to numerous economies in transition, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest global generator sales market share in terms of revenue in 2020, with a value of USD 7.91 billion.

in terms of revenue in 2020, with a value of USD 7.91 billion. North America will have strong generator sales increase from 2021 to 2028, owing to increased private and public expenditures in the integration of advanced verticals in the United States and Canada.

from 2021 to 2028, owing to increased private and public expenditures in the integration of advanced verticals in the United States and Canada. The below75 kVA power rating segment will benefit from the rapid construction of residential and commercial infrastructure in rural places.



"In the Asia Pacific, the rapidly growing data centre industry will continue to drive demand for the diesel generator market. The demand for generator sales is likely to rise as data centre investments rise, particularly in China, Australia, Japan, and Singapore."

We Offer Tailor-Made Solutions To Fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14378

Competitive Landscape

Many product makers have been observed delivering units with varying power rating applications at the worldwide and regional levels, according to the industry.

Numerous small and major players with well-established production lines have entered the generator sales and service market to meet the needs of various end-user industries. In addition, corporations are constantly concentrating on combining with other significant players in order to improve their position and define the competitive environment.

Some of the major key players in the generator sales market include Rolls-Royce, Wacker Neuson, Atlas Copco, Cummins Inc., Inmesol S.L.U., Caterpillar Inc., Kohler-SDMO, and Zwart Techniek, among many others.

Moser Energy Systems, a maker of natural gas generators, announced cooperation with Cummins Inc., a manufacturer, and supplier of filtration, engines, and electricity generating equipment, in September 2020. The goal of this collaboration is to construct a Moser CRC400 generator based on Cummins' natural gas G Drive 19–liter engine with a rich burn which will increase the demand for generator sales globally.

globally. Caterpillar Inc., a renowned construction machinery and equipment firm installed a Cat D350 GC standby diesel generator set at Tennessee Aquarium in the United States in October 2020. The generator will provide backup power to the facility's aquatic facilities.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage On Oil and Gas Domain

Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market - According to the Future Market Insights report, the modular uninterrupted power supplies (UPS) market is anticipated to increase from USD 3.7 billion in 2020 to USD 6.0 billion by 2025

Proppant Market - North and Central America Proppant demand is estimated to surpass US$ 1.1 Bn by 2022. The sales in the market is expected to total US$ 1.86 Bn by the end of 2032, rising at a remarkable CAGR of 14% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Carbon Capture and Storage Market - The global carbon capture and storage market is forecast to reach around US$ 4.2 Billion in 2022. With rising adoption of carbon capture and storage technologies across the world, the overall demand is slated to increase at over 14% CAGR from 2022 to 2032

Traction Batteries Market - The global traction batteries market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 34 Bn by the end of 2022. The demand for traction batteries is estimated to surpass US$ 72 Bn by 2032, expanding at a staggering CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2022-2032

Clean Coal Technology Market - The global clean coal technology market is estimated to exceed US$ 5.4 Bn by the end of 2032. The demand for clean coal technology is expected to total US$ 3.8 Bn by 2022, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Solar Panels Market - Solar panel refers to a panel designed to absorb the sun's rays as a source of energy to generating electricity and heating. It reduces the amount of electricity coming from fossil fuels by supplying your operations with clean, renewable energy from the sun.

Pygas (Pyrolysis Gasoline) Market - Pyrolysis gasoline is one such product, for which the demand is showing progressive growth in the end use industries. During the production of propylene and ethylene from naphtha at high temperature, the by-product obtained is known as pygas or pyrolysis gasoline.

Fluorite Market - Fluorite is also known as fluorspar, and it is readily available naturally in all the colour spectrums. Being the mineral form of calcium fluorite, it also is a halide mineral and is visible not only in daylight but also in ultraviolet light.

Solar Inverter Market - With the increasing prevalence of alternative energy sources and growing number of technological innovations, the solar power industry is gaining ever-increasing importance in the commercial and residential landscape.

Green UPS Market - Global green UPS demand is anticipated to increase at a substantial rate over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Growth is attributed to increased adoption of green UPS devices across various applications such as IT networks and telecommunications.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/generator-sales-market