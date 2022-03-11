CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure, 2022-03-17 Bonds SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 197. SE0016828529. 2027-03-17



STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1592, SE0013883238, 2027-03-01



SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 148, SE0015243415, 2027-06-09



SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 581, SE0013102043, 2026-12-16



LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 519, SE0012324341, 2026-09-16



DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2612, SE0015987540, 2026-12-16



NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5537, SE0013358447, 2027-06-16





Bid date 2022-03-17 Bid times 09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) 197: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK



1592: 900 mln SEK +/-450 mln SEK



148: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK



581: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK



519: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK



2612: 100 mln SEK +/-50 mln SEK



5537: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK





Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) 197: 200 mln SEK per bid



1592: 900 mln SEK per bid



148: 200 mln SEK per bid



581: 200 mln SEK per bid



519: 300 mln SEK per bid



2612: 100 mln SEK per bid



5537: 600 mln SEK per bid





Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid Expected allocation time Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Delivery and payment date 2022-03-21 Delivery of bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2022-03-11

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail.