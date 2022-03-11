Dicing Tapes Market Gains Expansion Avenues Due to Rising Demand from Semiconductor Industry, Notes TMR Report

ALBANY N.Y., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dicing tapes market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2026, as per a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Rising demand for low-cost devices globally and increasing use of latest technologies, including wearable and Internet of Things (IoT), are resulting in a surge in the use of semiconductors in varied consumer durables. This factor is expected to drive the dicing tapes market during the forecast period.

Plasma dicing is being increasingly being used in the electronics & semiconductor industry as a substitute to traditional techniques. The products are gaining popularity due to their ability to ensure the increase in dye per wafer, dye yields, and wafer throughput, owing to minimum damage in the processing.

The dicing tapes market in Asia Pacific is projected to observe lucrative prospects in the upcoming years due to increased production of electronic devices in the region. Furthermore, China holds prominent position in the regional market driven by rise in manufacturing of consumer durable electronic goods (CDEG) in the country. In addition, the availability of raw materials at cheaper rates is expected to result in sizable growth prospects in the Asia Pacific dicing tapes market in the near future, highlights TMR report.

Dicing Tapes Market: Key Findings

Dicing tapes find application in dicing for package substrates, wafers, ceramics, and glasses. Moreover, they are gaining immense popularity in the semiconductor industry, due to their ability to help in easy chips removal from wafers, following the dicing process. Hence, rise in the use of these products in the semiconductor industry is prognosticated to lead to revenue-generation opportunities in the global dicing tapes market during the forecast period.

At present, there are two product types available in the global dicing tapes market, namely, non-UV tapes and UV tapes. Of them, UV dicing tapes comprise of a static layer. This product type is gaining immense popularity and adoption, owing to its ability to protect the wafers from damage and prevent negative charges. Thus, rise in demand for this product is expected to boost the sales growth in the global dicing tapes market during the forecast period.

Dicing Tapes Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in demand for and shipment of electronic products is resulting in increased export and import of dicing tapes, which, in turn, is projected to help in the sales of dicing tapes globally

Increase in inclination among global population toward using aesthetically thin electronics is prognosticated to drive the demand for dicing tapes during the forecast period

Dicing Tapes Market: Competition Landscape

Major dicing tapes manufacturers are focusing on new product launches in order to expand their product portfolio

Several companies operating in the global dicing tapes market are expanding their regional reach through mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations

Dicing Tapes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Denka Company Limited

Daest Coating India Pvt. Ltd.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Ultron Systems, Inc.

AI Technology, Inc.

Pantech Tape Co. Ltd.

LINTEC Corporation

QES GROUP BERHAD

Nitto Denko Corp

Nippon Pulse Motor Taiwan

Loadpoint Limited.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Solar Plus Company

Shenzhen Xinst Technology Co. Ltd.

Dicing Tapes Market Segmentation

Thickness

Below 85 Micron

86-125 Micron

126-150 Micron

Above 150 Micron

Product

UV Curable Dicing Type

Non UV Curable Dicing Type

Backing Material

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyolefin (PO)

Others (EVA, etc.)

Coating Type

Single Sided

Double Sided

Application

Wafer Dicing

Package Dicing

Others (Glass, Ceramics)



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA



