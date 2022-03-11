Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. exploring nuclear’s role in hydrogen production to help Ontario meet emissions targets

Tiverton, Ontario, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. (BPNZ) is exploring the potential for carbon-free nuclear technology to advance opportunities to market and mass-produce hydrogen to help Ontario and Canada meet climate change targets.

Canada and other countries around the globe are taking a closer look at incorporating hydrogen as part of a clean energy mix in order to reach greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets. Nuclear power is the backbone of Ontario’s clean electricity grid, and Bruce Power annually produces 30 per cent of the province’s energy.

This positions Ontario well to become a leader in hydrogen production. This is consistent with a report issued by the Nuclear Innovation Institute on the linkage between nuclear and storage technologies such as pump storage, where clean nuclear can be utilized to enable other Net Zero technologies.

“Hydrogen is an ideal complementary technology to nuclear,” said Richard Horrobin, Bruce Power’s Vice-President of Business Development and Energy Innovation. “Our Clean Energy Frontier region of Bruce, Grey and Huron counties, which is rich in clean energy infrastructure and expertise, is uniquely positioned to drive opportunities for potential hydrogen partnerships and projects, leveraging the advantages of nuclear, to achieve a Net Zero future.”

Examining the potential for hydrogen aligns with BPNZ’s mandate to leverage other clean technologies to build off Ontario’s nuclear foundation, while supporting Canada’s and Ontario’s Net Zero goals. To further support that mandate, BPNZ recently joined the Hydrogen Business Council, a community of energy and business leaders focused on advocating for hydrogen solutions, driving education, and enabling the development of hydrogen projects.

To advance its efforts to explore the role of nuclear in the market potential and policy development for the production of hydrogen, BPNZ is pleased to announce that Matt Fairlie will be joining as a as Senior Advisor, Hydrogen Development. Fairlie has more than 40 years of experience with hydrogen systems. He was a founder of Next Hydrogen Corporation, served as CEO from 2015-18, and is currently vice-chair. Prior to that, he served as executive vice-president, founder and CTO of Stuart Energy; has served as a director and board vice-chairman of the National Hydrogen Association in Washington, DC; is founder and first chairman of Hydrogen Business Council of Canada; and has served on numerous other boards.

Fairlie received an MSc in Solid State Physics from the University of Toronto and a DBA from Queens University Kingston Canada. He holds 16 U.S. patents and has published more than 30 articles on hydrogen, renewable energy and climate change.

Through its current Expressions of Interest process, BPNZ is currently evaluating opportunities that leverage Ontario’s nuclear advantage for the purpose of producing clean energy or reducing carbon emissions in Ontario, including hydrogen initiatives.

About Bruce Power Net Zero Inc.

Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. is focused on unlocking the potential of other complementary technologies to nuclear including storage, renewables, hydrogen, and electrified transportation to achieve a Net Zero future. Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. also operates Huron Wind, a 9 Megawatt wind farm located in Tiverton. Huron Wind was the first commercial wind farm in Ontario. Bruce Power Net Zero Inc. is owned jointly by TC Energy and OMERS.