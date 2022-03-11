AI-powered GameFi Mirror World Closed $4M Seed Funding

New York, NY, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirror World closed $4 million seed funding in record time for the industry. This round's funding is mainly for developing and launching 3 initial games, and to fully incentivize early community member’s participation in the game.







Mirror World is an AI-powered GameFi project that builds multiple games with interoperable NFT assets. In this round, World’s top crypto trading platform Alameda Research, top entertainment investment firm Galaxy Interactive, and Republic Crypto co-led the investment.



Other investors include GameFi guilds YGG SEA, Avocado DAO and top investment firms including Mirana Ventures, OK Blockdream Ventures, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Sky9 Capital, LD Capital, PathDAO, Lucid Blue Ventures, Bas1s Ventures, Metasense DAO, Tess Ventures, Nihil Ventures.



By gathering GameFi global leading force in digital innovation, Mirror World will jointly build decentralized virtual carnivals that yield rewards in real life.

About Mirror World

Mirror World is a content matrix with AI-powered virtual life forms in each one of its games supported by the Y-Combinator incubated Gaming AI startup rct AI.



All virtual lives are interoperable across all games, which ensures that holders will have the freedom to enter each one of the GameFi. After publishing 3 different types of games as proof of concept, Mirror World will publish a standard economic framework for more content producers to connect to our game ecosystem. Mirror World will be an AI-powered virtual carnival that yields crypto returns of the people, by the people, for the people.



Mirror World (Previous rct incubated project) was its first endeavour to apply its AI model on more Web 3 communities and projects for greater creativity and higher collective value. September 2021, Mirror World launched the world's first interactive NFT: Mirror NFT (11,000 in total, which can be circulated across multiple games in Mirror World), in order to better promote the concept of dynamics and interoperability in the Crypto World. November 2021, Mirror World later launched the first NFT interaction chip Soul Chip and continued to cooperate with many high-quality projects in the Crypto World to bring "Intelligence" and "Soul" to them.





Mirror World is creating one of the first games of its kind where assets can be shared across games. Players are able to roam in different Mirror World games with Mirror NFTs to enjoy a full range of game experiences and types. In the existing game world design, there are ARPG (Mirrama) that combine Roguelike gameplay, PVP-based battle arena game (Brawl of Mirrors), and more games to come in the second half 2022.



Adhering to the "Gameplay over GameFi" principle, Mirror World is working with Republic Crypto's Tokenomic team together on Tokenomics and DAO's design with high gameplay value. These designs will bring players a better gaming experience and more sustainable economic benefits. It will also be a more open framed economic system that incentivizes and supports more game studios to join Mirror World. Under the shared token system, Mirror World will be open, autonomous, self-sustained and asset-interchangeable.

The Founder and CEO of Mirror World Chris Zhu expressed:

"We started Mirror World because we saw how isolated centralized GameFi projects fail to utilize the full potential of NFT. We will initially publish a matrix of games as proof of concept for members to create content around our AI-powered virtual life forms. Help us build the Nintendo of Web 3, powered by AI, powered by Crypto"



Welcome to join the Mirror World community and look forward to your participation!





