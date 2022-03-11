Headphone Market Report 2022: Global Industry Trends, Insights and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Headphones - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Headphone Market Size

For the sixth year in a row, the global headphone market recorded growth in sales value, which increased by X% to $X in 2021. In general, the total consumption indicated a resilient increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, consumption increased by +X% against 2014 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 when the market value increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, the global market attained the peak level in 2021 and is likely to continue growth in years to come. REQUEST FREE DATA

Headphone Production

In value terms, headphone production dropped modestly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2017 when the production volume increased by X% y-o-y. As a result, production attained the peak level of $X. from 2018 to 2021, global production growth remained at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Production By Country

The country with the largest volume of headphone production was China (X units), comprising approx. X% of total volume. It was followed by Viet Nam (X units), with a X% share of total production. REQUEST FREE DATA

In China, headphone production expanded at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021.

Headphone Exports

Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of headphones increased by X% to X units, rising for the fourth year in a row after two years of decline. Over the period under review, total exports indicated a perceptible increase from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, exports increased by +X% against 2016 indices. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports attained the maximum at X units in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, headphone exports reached $X in 2021. Overall, exports saw resilient growth. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 when exports increased by X% year-to-year. Global exports peaked in 2021 and are likely to continue growth in years to come.

Exports by Country

China prevails in headphone exports structure, accounting for X units, which was approx. X% of total exports in 2021. Hong Kong SAR (X units) ranks second in terms of the total exports with a X% share, followed by the Netherlands (X%). Germany (X units) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, average annual rates of growth with regard to headphone exports from China stood at +X%. At the same time, the Netherlands (+X%) and Germany (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, the Netherlands emerged as the fastest-growing exporter exported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. By contrast, Hong Kong SAR (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. From 2007 to 2021, the share of China and the Netherlands increased by +X% and +X% percentage points, while Hong Kong SAR (-X p.p.) saw their share reduced. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, China ($X), Hong Kong SAR ($X) and the Netherlands ($X) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, together accounting for X% of global exports.

Among the main exporting countries, the Netherlands recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average headphone export price stood at $X per unit in 2021, increasing by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the export price continues to indicate a notable expansion. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2017 when the average export price increased by X% against the previous year. As a result, export price attained the peak level of $X per unit. from 2018 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average export prices remained at a lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Germany ($X per unit), while China ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Hong Kong SAR, while the other global leaders experienced mixed trends in the export price figures.

Headphone Imports

Imports

In 2021, supplies from abroad of headphones increased by X% to X units, rising for the fifth consecutive year after three years of decline. Overall, total imports indicated a measured expansion from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports increased by +X% against 2015 indices. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports reached the maximum in 2021 and are likely to see steady growth in years to come.

In value terms, headphone imports surged to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, imports enjoyed a buoyant increase. As a result, imports attained the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term.

Imports by Country

The purchases of the three major importers of headphones, namely India, the U.S. and China, represented more than fourth of total import. Russia (X units) held a X% share (based on tonnes) of total imports, which put it in second place, followed by the Netherlands (X%). The following importers - Hong Kong SAR (X units), Canada (X units), Indonesia (X units), Mexico (X units), Germany (X units), Brazil (X units), the UK (X units) and Singapore (X units) - together shaped X% of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in India, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported headphones worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. The second position in the ranking was taken by China ($X), with a X% share of global imports. It was followed by Germany, with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of value in the U.S. amounted to +X%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: China (+X% per year) and Germany (+X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average headphone import price amounted to $X per unit, increasing by X% against the previous year. In general, the import price recorded buoyant growth. As a result, import price attained the peak level and is likely to continue growth in the immediate term.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Germany ($X per unit), while Indonesia ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Hong Kong SAR, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Product Coverage

Headphones and earphones, with or without microphone; sets consisting of microphone and one or more loudspeakers.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

AKG, Allen & Heath, Alesis, Amkette, Andrea Electronics, Apple Inc., ARCTIC, Astell&Kern, Asus, AudioQuest, Audio-Technica, Bang & Olufsen, Beats Electronics, Behringer, Beyerdynamic, Boombotix, Bose Corporation, Bowers & Wilkins, Bush, Corsair, Creative, Denon, Devialet, Edifier, Encore Data Products, Fender Musical, Instruments Corporation, Fiio, Focal, Focusrite, Fostex, Goji Electronics, Grado Labs, Happy Plugs, Harman Kardon, HiFiMAN Electronics, iBall, iFrogz, Jabra, JBL, JH Audio, JLab Audio, JVC, KEF, Klipsch Audio Technologies, Koss Corporation, Kygo Life AS, Logitech, LG, M-Audio, Marshall Amplification, Master & Dynamic, McIntosh, Meizu, Meze Audio, Microsoft, Monoprice, Monster, Nakamichi, Onkyo, OPPO Digital, Panasonic, Parrot SA, Phiaton, Philips, Pioneer (Pioneer DJ line), Plantronics, Gamecom, PSB, Razer, RHA Audio, Roland, Samsung, Sennheiser, Shure, Skullcandy, SMS Audio, Sol Republic, Sony, Stax Ltd, SteelSeries, Technics, Thinksound, Turtle Beach Systems, Ultimate Ears, Ultrasone, Underwater Audio, Urbanears, V-MODA, Velodyne, Vox, Westone, Xiaomi, Yamaha

