Bectran Inc. to Present at the March Credit Research Foundation Forum in San Diego

CHICAGO, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit, Collections & Accounts Receivable Software leader Bectran, Inc has been invited to attend the Credit Research Foundation March Forum in San Diego, California from March 14th to March 16th. A platinum partner of CRF, Bectran will showcase the latest innovations in Order-to-Cash software as well as discuss upcoming 2022 technological developments.



The Credit Research Foundation is recognized as the leading educational and research organization dedicated to the credit, accounts receivable and financial management community. Each year, CRF offers three forums to provide educational content in all aspects of Credit, A/R, Order-to-Cash and Revenue Cycle Management. This year’s March forum includes topics ranging from the effects of COVID on bankruptcy and E-Commerce to identifying fraud within commercial credit portfolios.

“Bectran is excited to return to CRF for the first event in over 2 years. We are looking forward to reconnecting with clients and presenting at our user group event. CRF is an excellent organization, and we are thrilled to participate as a Platinum Partner,” said Dominic Biegel, Senior Manager, Sales.

Bectran will be hosting a complimentary user group session for Credit and Risk Management practitioners from 10:30am to 12:00pm on Monday, March 14th. Join Dominic Biegel and Ali Kidwai for a discussion on Bectran’s most recent advancements in Credit, Collections, Claims, Payments & Cash Application Software.

To register, contact Dominic Biegel.

About Bectran, Inc.

Bectran, the industry-leading SaaS platform, has grown rapidly over the years to become the companion toolkit for the Credit Department just as CRM is for the Sales Department. From simple to complex organizations and SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, Bectran has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of credit defaults and the cost of collections.

A growing number of companies are depending on Bectran to manage their Accounts Receivable and Collections. With significant process and task automation, companies can cut down the cost of collections by as much as 60-90% while accelerating the cash receipts cycle with complete and accurate cash applications.

Bectran’s clients enjoy the ease, speed, and cost-effectiveness of adopting the Bectran platform. New clients are onboarded in a matter of days or weeks. Credit professionals in various industries have described the Bectran platform as the future of the Credit Department. To learn more, visit www.bectran.com

Social Media Links: LinkedIn | Twitter

Bectran is a registered trademark of Bectran, Inc.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Media Contact

Bectran, Inc.

Emily Parduhn

(708)714-7275

PR@bectran.com