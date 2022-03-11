MULTIPOINT Group Appointed Naresh Kumar to VP MEA

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its global expansion, Multipoint Group opened an office in the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai World Trade Center to help facilitate access to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) markets.



In order to support the company's growth plans, the UAE office is focused on regional channel & business growth. Multipoint Group is proud to introduce Naresh Kumar as the group's VP MEA. In this role, he will be responsible for the region's channels, vendors, and business operations.

With extensive experience in IT product distribution, vendor management in the Global Technology Sector and Telco, Naresh has demonstrated solid capabilities to lead business development over the years. He has earned a reputation for delivering results and growing businesses.

"I am excited to be a part of the Multipoint Group and lead their Middle East and Africa operations. If you are working on something that you really care about, you don’t have to be pushed. The vision pulls you. In MultiPoint we earn customer respect and loyalty by consistently providing the highest quality and value. We achieve sufficient profit to finance growth, create value for our shareholders and achieve our corporate objectives," says Naresh N Kumar.

Ricardo Resnik, Founder & CEO Multipoint Ltd. says,"We are glad to welcome Naresh to our new office in Dubai from the 1st of March. His experience will be a big help to increase our business in the GCC countries and Africa.”

The Multipoint Group is expanding its activities in the Middle East region. Already covering Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Romania, Israel, Poland and the Baltics. Through support and knowledge centers located in the UAE, Israel and Greece, Multipoint will provide advanced support to its customers.

Among the solutions to be distributed by Multipoint in the Middle East region are Acronis for backup, Vicarius for Virtual Patching, BigFix for Patch Management, Varonis for Security Auditing, SealPath for IRM, AT&T Security for SIEM, Wiz for Cloud Security, KE-LA for Threat Intelligence, Garland Technology for Network TAPs, Corero Security for anti-DDOS, AnyDesk & RealVNC for Remote Support, and Druva for Cloud Backups.

All solutions appear on the company's website for the Middle East region: http://www.multipoint-me.com .

Contact:

Naresh Kumar

MULTIPOINT Group Middle East and Africa

office No 09123,

Dubai One Central Tower, DWTC

52 742 5555

http://www.multipoint-me.com



