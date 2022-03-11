World Blockchain Festival Will Be a 100% Immersive Crypto Experience

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World BlockChain Festival's first edition will be held on April 21, 22 and 23, 2022 at the Salamanca Events Center in the capital of El Salvador, organized by Spartan Hill, a Colombian company in the technology sector and development of Blockchain projects with presence in El Salvador.

Participants will have immersive experiences in the metaverse; Hackathon meetings will be held, a space for collective work with the aim of developing applications collaboratively in a short time, in addition, those interested in NFTs will be able to participate in auctions of unique pieces.

The event will bring together important exponents such as Philip Ong, a businessman from Singapore and founder of the OGGO system, who, encouraged by the officialization of bitcoin as legal tender, proposed to Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele an investment that will make El Salvador much more productive in terms of technology and other items, its projections also include the creation of a university, a cryptocurrency academy, food and water security projects, among other projects that will positively impact the social and economic environment of this country.

There will also be the participation of Indira Kempis, a Mexican senator, who is working on a cryptocurrency bill based on El Salvador's "Bitcoin Law", an initiative to achieve the adoption of bitcoin in Mexico and thus promote financial inclusion in this country.

As part of the panel of speakers is Mónica Taher, Director of International Technological and Economic Affairs of El Salvador, technology entrepreneur and investor in fintech and artificial intelligence startups and international speaker. She has worked in the business and marketing industry with international companies and some governments.

Juan Diego Gómez, is a Business Administrator with a postgraduate degree in Finance, founder and CEO of Invertir Mejor, a financial education company focused on investment in foreign exchange markets, Commodities and shares; financial coach, speaker; with a community of more than 1 million followers on their social networks.

Events such as the World Blockchain Festival will make it possible to understand the opportunities that the blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrencies represent for the global economy, as is the case of Central American countries that are working on the transition to a decentralized ecosystem so that users have access to a new economic model.

To learn more about the World Blockchain Festival and attend this event, visit its website and official networks:

Web: https://www.wblockchainf.com/home

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wblockchainf/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/worldblockchainfestival

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WblockchainF

Media Company: Cryptocubics / World Blockchain Festival

Media Name: JC Luna / HexMentor

Media Phone: +1 305.506.0800

Media Email: contact@cryptocubics.com

Related Images











Image 1: World BlockChain Festival 2022





World BlockChain Festival 2022









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment