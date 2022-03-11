CGG: Publication of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

English French

CGG

Société Anonyme with a share capital of €7,116,702

Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy

No.: 969 202 241 – RCS Evry

Publication of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Massy, France – March 11, 2022

CGG announces today that it filed its 2021 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) (AMF) on March 11, 2022. It includes in particular :

the annual financial report ;

the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance ;

the description of the share buyback program; and

the management report including the statement of non-financial performance.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document is available to the public under applicable regulatory conditions. It is also available on CGG’s website (www.cgg.com) under the sections “Investors / Regulated Information” and “Investors / Financial Information” (CGG: Regulated Information).

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,300 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

