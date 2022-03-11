Bouygues: Formalities for obtaining or consulting documents in preparation for the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

English French

Press release

Paris, 11/03/2022

Combined Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

The Combined Annual General Meeting will be held on

Thursday 28 April 2022 at 3.30pm (CET)

at Challenger, 1 avenue Eugène Freyssinet, Guyancourt, France

The arrangements for holding the Annual General Meeting will be made in compliance with public health requirements. The arrangements for holding and participating in this Annual General Meeting may be subject to change in light of public health and/or legal requirements, you are therefore advised to regularly consult the Annual General Meeting page on www.bouygues.com.

The Notice of Meeting, published today in the Balo (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires), contains the agenda, the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors, as well as the description of the principal arrangements for participating and voting in the Annual General Meeting.

The Notice of Meeting is available on the company’s website: www.bouygues.com under Investors/Shareholders/Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders may, in accordance with the conditions and time limits specified in Article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, ask that the documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of said Code be sent to them, at an address designated by them, by sending a written request to Bouygues, Secrétariat Général, 32 avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France.

Shareholders may, in accordance with the conditions and time limits specified in Articles R. 225-89 and R. 225-90 of the French Commercial Code, consult the aforementioned documents and information at the company’s registered office at 32 avenue Hoche, 75008, Paris, France.

Attachment