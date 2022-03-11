Author of the book, “Shut up and Parent”, Vanessa Kahlon KFS School founder, has been granted Candidacy by the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC)

San Francisco, California, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



KFS School was started by Vanessa Kahlon MA, with a mission to meet the needs of children at all levels while promoting the development of social emotional learning. KFS is proud to announce that Candidacy has been granted by the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC).

Children today are bombarded with forces that teach them to interrupt, compete, and compare. As a result, there is a lack of self-confidence, emotional responsibility, and social skills in children. It can be attributed to the pressures of the modern world and a failure to listen to natural instincts. Seeing these patterns across many different environments, Vanessa Kahlon started KFS School with the mission to meet each child where they are on all levels to promote social and emotional skills while providing individualized academics.



Specializing in teaching children body awareness, self-regulation, and social skills, Vanessa gives children a chance to learn how to calm their bodies without having someone else tell them to do so, thereby making children their own advocates. In addition, she is passionate about keeping families together, communicative, happy, and healthy. While Vanessa’s approach is professional, it her personal passion that drives the needed effectiveness.



Over the years, the San Francisco-based entrepreneur has been featured in multiple articles with the students at her school. Vanessa has also developed YEAS Yoga (Yoga Education for Autism Spectrum), an exciting, personalized 10-hour yoga teacher training certification that addresses the self-regulation needs of high-spirited children.

In June 2021, she was honored as one of the Top 30 Influential Entrepreneurs of 2021 by Entrepreneurs Herald for her success with KFS School, founded in December 2016. During the pandemic, KFS School enjoyed an unprecedented level of growth, supporting many families and their unique needs. In addition, the school was recently featured on CBS’s “This is SF” season 3.



She is the author of the book “Shut Up & Parent,” that aims to empower parents with tools and strategies for managing daily behavioral struggles. She cares deeply for her clients and their families, bringing purposeful challenges to stretch them beyond their current capacity. Vanessa calls herself a Family Interventionist since her work revolves around the entire family, not just the child. She provides individualized and intensive behavioral coaching with a strong emphasis on relationships in the home or classroom.

Lastly, Vanessa hosts the podcast “Parenting with Vanessa Kahlon,” where she shares concrete strategies to keep parents from feeling defeated while parenting their strong-willed children. In addition, Vanessa is a guest lecturer with various schools and organizations.

About Vanessa Kahlon

Vanessa Kahlon, MA, is the Founder of KFS School, a non-profit organization serving children in San Francisco and the Bay Area Community. KFS has a strong emphasis on social and emotional learning along with individualized academics. The KFS mission encompasses mind-body connection encouraging each child to take note of what their body needs to focus on and utilize flexible seating in the classroom such as a bike desk, stepper, and/or wobble chair. To learn more, KFS School in San Francisco Bay Area or visit their Open House on March 24, 2022 from 5:00pm to 6:30pm at the school.

