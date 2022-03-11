The Bad Crypto Podcast Goes Green: New Partnership with Gather Network

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Bad Crypto Podcast is excited to announce its new partnership and advisory role with Gather Network. Proving to be an environmental powerhouse and revolutionary blockchain solution for website and app publishers, Bad Media Group is proud to make this strategic partnership with Gather Network and adopt its technology. With its innovative method of repurposing excess processing power, Gather Network combats the environmental impacts of cryptocurrency mining and provides adopters with a significant revenue stream. Led by charismatic show hosts Travis Wright and Joel Comm, the popular Bad Crypto Podcast is set to bolster market awareness and widespread adoption of Gather Network’s unprecedented technology.



Save the planet, get rewarded -- that’s the concept Gather Network has made a reality for users. Boasting an environmental breakthrough for cryptocurrency mining, Gather Network reduces energy waste with its innovative model, monetizing publishers’ user sessions while harnessing users’ excess – and otherwise wasted – computer processing power. Upon authorizing the use of their excess processing power, users do not have to endure a slower or negatively impacted user experience.

As for getting rewarded, publishers receive the benefit of an additional revenue stream as advertising capabilities continue to diminish with the adoption of Web3 principles. As the internet transitions to Web3, users will control their private data and be able to monetize that data when allowing advertisers to market according to their digital habits and lives. Gather Network takes it up a notch by offering unique cryptocurrency mining solutions without ever using consumers’ data all the while benefiting the environment and preserving quality user experience.

Imagine if the combined excess computing power of a website's traffic could be used to pay the website publisher, thus diminishing greatly, if not entirely, the need for advertising revenue, thereby improving the users’ experience. Thanks to Gather Network, this idea is now a reality.

Gather Network’s CEO and Founder, Reggie Jerath joined host Xen Sams on “A MoMent of Xen” to discuss the group’s technology and its positive impacts as Web3 principals impact the future of digital advertising. Listen here: Environmental Impacts of Crypto and Web3 Computing? Ft. Chris Pulley and Reggie Jerath AMOX45

How Adopters Can Go Green and Get Paid

Publishers can begin earning by embedding a simple line of code into their site or app. Getting started is easy, as publishers can quickly sign up at the Gather Network official website. By providing a few key metrics from their current web traffic, publishers receive access to a dashboard to input their cryptocurrency wallet and web domain name to access the Gather Online code. Once the publisher implements the code, the site’s visitors are greeted with a familiar-looking popup.

With one click of “accept,” visitors automatically participate in the process of getting the publisher paid, without collecting any user data or changing the user experience.

This all works because of the innovative Gather Online payout model. To encourage publisher onboarding and adoption, Gather Online incentivizes publishers with cryptocurrency payouts in their native token $GTH, which can be exchanged for fiat or other cryptocurrencies.

In order to power the conventionally energy-intensive “Proof of Work” part of the Gather Network hybrid consensus protocol, Gather Network recaptures otherwise wasted processing power from participating websites and apps. Synrgise and Shoofmax are two major platforms already seeing the benefits of adoption, as high-session lengths from their audiences provide a substantial amount of excess processing power and subsequent revenue. As a further extension of its value, a portion of the collected excess processing power is stored in the Gather Cloud, which can be used as a commodity for enterprise and B2B transactions.

As Gather puts otherwise wasted processing power to good use, Bad Crypto Podcast takes pride in their new partnership with a company on the cutting edge of some of the most significant solutions to come from blockchain technology.

