Pixar Animation Studios and Porsche to return Sally Carrera to the road

Atlanta, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixar Animation Studios and Porsche have accelerated a unique project featuring Cars’ Sally Carrera in an effort to provide long-term support for children, both through Girls Inc.’s mentorship and evidence-based programs and, reflecting recent events, the work of the USA for UNHCR – the UN Refugee Agency.

In the world of Disney and Pixar’s Cars, Sally Carrera is a beautiful 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera from California who grew tired of life in the fast lane and made a new start in the small town of Radiator Springs. She is the town's attorney and the car most dedicated to helping get Radiator Springs "back on the map.” She strived, always, to make a difference – to help.

In recent months, to mark the 20th anniversary of Sally, a 2002 911 Carrera, a small team from Pixar Animation Studios led by Cars Production Designer, Bob Pauley, and Creative Director, Jay Ward, Style Porsche in Weissach and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Stuttgart have been working together to commemorate this milestone. More recently, a project that began as a fun “what if?” has now taken on a new purpose.

“We wanted to help, somehow, and as a team we realized we could perhaps harness what we were working on to raise money. The whole project began with the premise that Sally’s character was devoted to helping others and it seems right that this should continue 20 years on," explained Jay Ward, Creative Director of Franchise at Pixar Animation Studios. “We are, for the first time ever, going to build a brand new, street legal Porsche 911 inspired by the special character we created – Sally Carrera. Only one will ever be made. It will be auctioned with all proceeds specifically aimed to help children, supporting education programs for young girls in the U.S. through Girls Inc. and refugee families fleeing Ukraine, predominately women and children.”

“The majority of those forced to flee Ukraine are women and children, among them unaccompanied children and those separated from their parents,” said Anne-Marie Grey, Executive Director and CEO of USA for UNHCR. “But there is reason to hope with the critical support of companies like Porsche and Pixar Animation Studios who have generously stepped up to help ensure their safety and protection in months to come.”

This initiative will supplement existing donations. Last week, Porsche donated a million euros to provide emergency aid to people affected by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Work on the car, revealed by Jay Ward and Bob Pauley at the 2022 South by Southwest® (SXSW®) festival in Austin, Texas, is already underway – a close collaboration between Pixar Animation Studios, Style Porsche in Weissach and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Zuffenhausen. The car – which will be built for the road and inspired by, but not a copy of, Sally – will be produced in Zuffenhausen and it will then be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s.

In addition, Porsche Design has committed to creating a one-off timepiece to accompany the 911 when it’s auctioned – reflecting the unique styling of the car and featuring many bespoke parts to create a special and unique addition to the project.

“My own daughters grew up watching Sally, and it’s wonderful that we can mark a special anniversary with something meaningful that will help others,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO, Porsche Cars North America. “Translating the spirit of Sally into a new 911 has been fascinating – this time the sports car is intended for our world, and to be driven and enjoyed – it will have a windscreen you can see out of, and shares its panels with the 911 we know and love. But, like Sally, its purpose is to help others – and that makes it extra special.”

“It’s been an honor to start designing a modern day Sally with the creative icons behind the original character,” said Boris Apenbrink, Director of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Vehicles at Porsche AG. “The collaboration between Pixar and Porsche is a first of its kind and quite fitting the Co-Creation approach of the recently announced Exclusive Manufaktur Sonderwunsch program that allows customers to realize their dream cars. Whoever gets the keys to this special road car will enjoy many great road trips.”

More information on the car, and when and where it will be auctioned, will follow later in the year as the project progresses. Anyone wishing to be kept informed and register their interest should contact RM Sotheby’s. More information on the work of both Girls Inc. and the USA for UNHCR can be found here and here.

