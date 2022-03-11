Singapore, Singapore, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-profile founders and developers have become superstars in the cryptosphere; and their decisions and utterances are avidly followed by both investors and, increasingly, the media. This was furthered evidenced in a Tweet on March 6, 2022, in which Fantom Senior Solutions Architect Anton Nell stated that both he and star developer Andre Cronje have decided to stop contributing to the Fantom Foundation, which is one of the most impactful DeFi and cryptocurrency spaces in the blockchain industry. Their decision means that 25 related applications and services that both men were involved in developing will cease operations on April 3, including well-known projects such as Yearn Finance, Keep3r Network, Multichain.xyz, Chainlist, Solidly and Bribe.crv.finance.



4EVERLAND — Seeking to end cult of personality among developers in Web3





Similar such projects continue to pop up and drive the burgeoning Defi and NFT spaces as the blockchain continues to develop. Blockchain developers have worked hard to solve inherent problems, such as the issue of trust, which is addressed by smart contracts; however, Anton Nell’s recent announcement raises the new problem posed by having a project’s front-end controlled by either an individual developer or an organization. From the perspective of the interests of community users, the question is: how can they ensure the safety of their crypto assets after the cessation of the front-end service of the project? Such a problem means that there is still a crucial problem with the current Web 3.0 paradigm of blockchain: the front-end of most projects is still deployed by centralized cloud service providers and individual computer rooms such as traditional AWS. However, such a centralized, license system, and single-node data service model cannot meet the needs of rapidly growing Web3.0 users when it comes to service security and liberty.

It is precisely for this reason that 4EVERLAND came into existence. 4EVERLAND is a cloud computing platform driven by blockchain technology and designed for Web3.0, helping developers to efficiently develop Web3.0 applications. Its technical features include global acceleration, privacy protection, and distributed storage; and 4EVERLAND aims to free Web 3 developers from the centralized model by providing a distributed, efficient, self-driving and low-cost data hosting gateway based on IPFS and ETH underlying technology. By doing so, users will have access to globally accelerated, lasting and stable network services with the improved security of service performance.

In addition, at the application layer, 4EVERLAND provides clients with products and protocols such as DWeb hosting, decentralized gateways, decentralized domain names, digital marketing systems, and data services. It also helps developers quickly access Web3 0 to finally build a distributed network and Web3.0 infrastructure with global acceleration, privacy protection, and permanent links together with IPFS. Through its unique cryptography and specially-designed economic model, 4EVERLAND has deployed nodes around the world. The cooperation of these global nodes realizes the distributed storage of content and the acceleration of global access; improves the stability and reliability of IPFS data storage and the access efficiency of gateways; and meets a variety of commercial application scenarios. If IPFS is the decentralized Hadoop, 4EVERLAND is the decentralized AWS; and it has begun its mission with Dweb hosting, distributed storage, and gateway global acceleration to gradually develop computing capabilities, and ultimately help global developers to realize their product ideals efficiently and safely in the Web3.0 world.

The recent Nell-Cronje incident has also exposed a new idea: by lowering the technical thresholds of front-ends deploy, the users would experience the heart of decentralization which is setting up DAPP front-ends for themselves and decide whether to continue or cease the service free from centralized controls.

To meet this important requirement, 4EVERLAND is providing all users with a solution that does not require any programming or technical skills. In 4EVERLAND Hosting, users can choose a template or open-source front-end code of any project in the Fork, and quickly complete the deployment of a set of front-end code through a simple page click process, which may be completed in just 30 seconds. Open source is a simple and common aspect in the blockchain world, and, as Anton Nell himself said, all codes of the stopped services are open source, and they encourage and welcome community users to deploy these services by themselves, free from centralized controls or limitations.



About 4EVERLAND

4EVERLAND is a Web3.0 cloud computing platform that integrates storage, computing and network core capabilities. 4EVERLAND is committed to providing a distributed, highly efficient, self-motivated, and low-cost data hosting gateway that hopes to help the internet to make a smooth leap from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0, and become the infrastructure for millions of Web 3.0 developers and applications.

Media Details:

Website:https://4everland.org/



Contact:Richard

richard@4everland.org



Attachment