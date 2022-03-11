APT Systems Announces Audit Completed for Spera Stablecoin

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- APT Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: APTY), a software development and fintech company, has announced a major milestone with the successful completion of a third-party technical audit of its stablecoin, Spera.



“We have now taken a major step forward in the preparation for the release of Spera stablecoin,” says Glenda M. Dowie, CEO of APT Systems. “As part of our internal Quality Control, APT Systems engaged a third-party auditor to fully test our Spera stablecoin. The auditors reviewed all code for functionality as described in our whitepaper, as well as performed security checks to search for any flawed code or vulnerabilities.”

Spera is a stablecoin, meaning it is backed by actual collateral assets so that the value of Spera will always be $1. “Spera is a true stablecoin, backed by U.S. dollars and gold—transparently held by financial institutions, and auditable,” Dowie says. “Stablecoins are an essential tool to fintech, as their value is constant, unlike other digital currencies which can fluctuate widely.”

APT Systems is developing a wallet for Spera to work seamlessly with its Verifundr digital escrow application, which uses smart contracts in part to serve as a neutral third-party to ensure funds are duly released upon both parties fulfilling their contractual obligations. The blockchain-supported portion of Verifundr makes it ideally suited for escrow and transfer functions, while Spera provides users the protection from volatility while funds are being held in escrow.

“I have in the past compared the development of a true stablecoin to that of a rocket launch—meaning all the pieces must be precisely assembled and fitted before lift-off,” Dowie says. “The successful completion of our technical audit means that the pre-launch systems are ‘A-OK,’ as the astronauts used to say. We are almost ready for take-off.”

About APTY- APT Systems Inc:

APTY is a software development and fintech company, focusing on our Verifundr escrow and payment services supported with a stablecoin named Spera.

Visit www.get.sperastablecoin.com to read our white paper and learn more about our stablecoin backed by U.S. currency and partially by gold.

Disclaimer of Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to also disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Email: info@aptsystemsinc.com

Investor Information: