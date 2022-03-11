Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions Leader Named a '2022 Influential Woman in RPO' by Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA)

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions, part of the Engage2Excel group of companies, is pleased to announce Andrea Shepherd, senior vice president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions, was named as an Influential Woman in RPO by the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA).

"Andrea's approach to building connections, advocating for employees, nurturing talent and careers, and building processes that center around value, impact and efficiencies have made her an indispensable part of Engage2Excel's team," says Darren Findley, president of recruitment solutions.

Andrea Shepherd, Senior Vice President, is a forward-thinking Talent Acquisition Leader with expertise in RPO strategy and execution, sourcing effectiveness, technology adoption and onsite and remote delivery models. She brings over 20 years of success in cultivating highly engaged teams of Talent Acquisition professionals and building candidate generation programs that deliver a higher quality of hire.

"Andrea has created the perfect reflection of our exterior mission internally by balancing employee engagement and development with business demands while also serving as a skilled strategic business partner to clients," continues Darren. "She has become an advocate for employee growth, development, engagement and recognition to ensure Engage2Excel is living what we do and taking care of those that take care of our customers."

"This honor is even more rewarding as it comes after another challenging year for hiring and employment," says Andrea. "I am privileged to work alongside a dedicated team that provides the best recruitment support to our clients, and I couldn't be more humbled to be part of an amazing group of women on this year's list."

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

