Oakland Restaurant Week is Here, March 18-27, 2022

Oakland, California, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visit Oakland announces the final 70+ restaurants participating in Oakland Restaurant Week, March 18-27, 2022. Featuring specially-designed dining experiences and offers from local gems and classic Oakland spots, to Michelin-starred restaurants and newly opened eateries—it’s 10 days of lunch and dinner specials, and infinite possibilities of deliciousness. Diners are invited to support local restaurants and literally “Feast Your Way through the East Bay.”

A Cote

Aburaya Japanese Fried Chicken

Agave Uptown

alaMar

Arthur Mac's Tap & Snack

Bacheesos

Bardo Lounge & Supper Club

Beer Baron Whiskey Bar & Kitchen

Bellanico Restaurant & Wine Bar

Belly

Binny's Oakland

Bird & Buffalo

Bombera

Burma Superstar

Calavera Mexican Kitchen & Agave Bar

Chop Bar

Co Nam

Commonwealth Cafe and Public House

Communite Table

Copper Spoon

District Oakland

Duende

Eating Saigon

Everyone's Empanadas

Grace Street Catering

Graffiti Pizza

Grand Lake Kitchen - Dimond

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

Home of Chicken and Waffles

Homeroom

Hopscotch Restaurant & Bar

Ikaros Greek Restaurant

Iron & Oak

Italian Colors Restaurant

Itani Ramen

Izzy's Kitchen Kitava

Lake Chalet

Limewood Bar & Restaurant

Los Cocos Salvadoran Restaurant

Magnolia Street Wine Lounge & Kitchen

Magnolia Street Wine Lounge & Kitchen Mago

MAMA Oakland

Mela Ethiopian Bistro

Mockingbird

Mua

OakCali Cafe

Obelisco

PARLOUR

Perle Fine Wines & Cocktails

Petit Cafe

Pintoh Thai Street Food

Pomella

Prima Materia

Que Rico Nightclub and Restaurant

Roses' Taproom

Saturn Cafe

Saucy Oakland

Shakewell

Shinmai

Sobre Mesa

Soi4

Sovula’s Kitchen — Taste of Sierra Leone

Split

Square Pie Guys

Sugarsweet Cookie + Cake Studio

Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar

The Cook and Her Farmer

The Damel

The Forge

Tribune

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

The 10-day celebration is designed to highlight the flavors of Oakland and support local establishments, enticing diners with menu offerings and experiences made available only during the 10 days from March 18-27, 2022.

Special menus include: Chef Oswaldo’s mouth-watering “Fiesta Platter” at Agave Uptown, “Slow-Roasted Coriander Pork Shoulder” from Chef Jen Biesty at Shakewell, and the one-of-a-kind “Keith’s Tackle” plate at Home of Chicken and Waffles inspired by the owner, Derreck Johnson’s nephew who played for the Cal Bears and Houston Texans.

“Come discover Oakland and all the richness it has to offer,” says Peter Gamez, Visit Oakland President & CEO. “I love Restaurant Week as we get to experience Michelin-star restaurants, to the most innovative food trucks in the country. Our vibrant neighborhoods are just the backdrop as your senses come alive with every bite,” he continues. “Oakland is ready to show off what we have to offer in the culinary scene.”

Following an especially challenging year, Visit Oakland is focused on supporting the eclectic Oakland restaurant community with a swift, rapid...and delicious recovery, with over 70+ restaurants participating. Oakland Restaurant Week is offered at no cost for any and all Oakland restaurants to participate. Participating restaurants create new and unique offerings from family-style dinners, special menu items, prix fixe menus, ingredient-driven tastings and more. It’s an invitation for the community, locals and visitors alike to Eat. Drink. Repeat!

The community and fabric of Oakland is made up of culturally-distinct neighborhoods, inspiring an incredibly creative food scene of unexpected pairings and fusion-style flavors. Favorite foodie hot-spots include Jack London Square and Temescal to Uptown and Fruitvale, to name a few. All Oakland Restaurant Week participants will feature lunch and/or dinner menus at six different price points:

Lunch Pricing Tiers will be offered at $10, $15, $25

Dinner Pricing Tiers will be offered $25, $40, $60

The complete lists of participating restaurants will be searchable by neighborhood, cuisine, meal type, and price point at OaklandRestaurantWeek.org. Through a partnership with OpenTable, reservations (strongly recommended) can be made directly from the Oakland Restaurant Week page.

About Visit Oakland

Visit Oakland is a non-profit organization marketing Oakland, California as a travel destination. Visit Oakland offers a wide variety of complimentary services and materials for travelers interested in visiting Oakland. For more information, check out VisitOakland.com. Want to share the Oakland love with the world? Follow @VisitOakland on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

