Digital Domain Takes Home a VES Award for its Work on Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry leader and visual effects pioneer Digital Domain today confirms that it has won a prestigious Visual Effects Society (VES) Award in the category of “Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in an Episode.” The win reflects the visual effects studio’s work on the “Shuroo City Destruction” sequence in Marvel Studios’ series Loki, featured in the episode “Lamentis.” Winners were announced Tuesday night during the VES Award ceremony, held in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton.

“The competition for VES Awards this year was incredible, and to be recognized by our peers, both for all our nominations and with a win, is a huge honor,” said John Fragomeni, global president of Digital Domain. “The work that debuted last year was some of the best we’ve ever done, and we are building on it all the time. We can’t wait to show you what we have coming next.”

The winning sequence appeared in the third episode of the Disney+ original series, Loki. Digital Domain’s artists helped to depict the final moments of the futuristic frontier city Shuroo, as the series’ protagonists face dangers from every side. Located on a distant moon, the mining town is torn to pieces as the dead planet Lamentis collapses above it, and rains down destruction. Accepting the award For Digital Domain were compositing supervisors Paul Chapman and Tom Truscott, lighting lead Biagio Figliuzzi and CG supervisor Attila Szalma. The project was overseen by VFX supervisor Jean-Luc Dinsdale and VFX producer Gayle Munro.

This marks Digital Domain’s 12th VES Award. Along with the win for “Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in an Episode,” Digital Domain earned four additional VES Award nominations, including recognition in the “Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature” category, for its work on Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. The VES Award win continues a strong awards season for Digital Domain, and joins an earlier Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) “Outstanding Visual Effects” award for its work on Marvel Studios’ Black Widow.

Along with the VES accolades, the visual effects studio received a BAFTA “Special Visual Effects” nomination for its work on Fox Studios’ Free Guy, with winners announced on Sunday, March 13. Digital Domain also earned two “Best Visual Effects” Academy Award nominations for Free Guy and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Winners will be announced during the live Oscars ceremony, held in Hollywood on Sunday, March 24.

About Digital Domain

Digital Domain creates genre-defining experiences that entertain, inform and inspire. Throughout the last quarter of a century, the studio has established itself as a leader in the film visual effects industry, expanding to encompass episodics, commercials and game cinematics, while also embracing previsualization and virtual production. Digital Domain has also become a pioneer in digital humans and virtual reality, adding to a rich legacy that consists of hundreds of blockbuster feature films for every major studio, thousands of commercials, music videos, game cinematics and digital content by world-renowned directors and brands.

A creative force in visual effects and premium content, Digital Domain have brought artistry and technology to films including Titanic, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and blockbusters Ready Player One, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Staff artists have won more than 100 major awards, including Academy Awards, Clios, BAFTA awards and Cannes Lions.

Digital Domain has successfully become the first independent visual effects studio to enter Greater China. In 2018, Digital Domain acquired one of China’s VR hardware equipment pioneers and leaders - VR Technology Holdings Ltd, Shenzhen (“3Glasses”).

Digital Domain has locations in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montreal, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Taipei and Hyderabad. Digital Domain Holdings Limited is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 547).

