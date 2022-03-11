Tsimshian Leadership Table signs historic protocol to work together and protect their lands and waters

PRINCE RUPERT, British Columbia, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six Tsimshian Nations: Gitga’at Nation, Kitasoo / Xai’Xais Nation, Kitselas First Nation, Kitsumkalum First Nation, Lax Kw’alaams Band and Metlakatla First Nation signed the Tsimshian Leadership Protocol on December 10, 2021. It is an historic understanding of cooperation and unity for the Nations.



The Protocol establishes the Tsimshian Leadership Table for the leadership to come together on a regular basis in a spirit of sharing and co-existence, while continuing to practice and strengthen their respective political systems and laws, sovereignty, and hereditary title and rights.

The Protocol sets out principles on how the Nations will cooperatively advance collective interests and protect Tsimshian rights. Protection of fishing rights, resources, food security, and working together on marine emergency response are some priorities. The Tsimshian Leadership Table may also explore stewardship and economic development opportunities to bring wealth and wellness to their respective communities.

Quick Facts:

The traditional lands and waters of the six Tsimshian Nations span the northwest coast of British Columbia including the Prince Rupert and Terrace areas.

On December 10, 2021, six Tsimshian Nations signed the Leadership Protocol.

Each Tsimshian Nation has negotiated and signed agreements with other First Nations, non-governmental organizations, local communities and continue to work on agreements with the federal and provincial governments.

The Tsimshian Leadership Protocol can be accessed here.

For more information or for media requests, please contact any of the respective six Tsimshian Nations:

Gitga’at Nation: https://gitgaattreaty.ca/

Kitasoo / Xai’Xais Nation: https://klemtu.com/

Kitselas First Nation: https://kitselas.com/

Kitsumkalum First Nation: https://kitsumkalum.com/

Lax Kw’alaams Band: https://laxkwalaams.ca/

Metlakatla First Nation: http://www.metlakatla.ca/



