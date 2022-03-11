Rich Ruddie Brandefender to Speak At SXSW Conference

Austin, Texas, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SXSW is back in full force after being missing in action for the last few years for a hydbird event this year with in-person events as well as online participation options starting today and running till March 20th. Entrepreneur and professional opportunist Rich Ruddie of Brandefenders will be speaking at this years SXSW conference being featured amongst hundreds of other pioneers in the tech, music, and entertainment space that includes keynote speakers such as Grammy Award-winning artists Lizzo, Beck, Celine Tricart, and author Neal Stephenson.



Ruddie will be speaking on a panel focused on digital foot prints and global startup themes in an ever changing digital landscape with new regulations and privacy laws that will continue to affect how we browse, search, and share our data online and how to protect brands and individuals. The brunch will be held at the Grit Daily House which includes drinks and food from private chef Adrian Davila.



Other speakers and guests that will be at The Grit Daily House include Beyond Meat, Mondavi, StillWell Austin, Pura Vida Tequila, Celsius Network, Linqto, LifeKey, SafeMoon, Other World Computing, Thesis, GT's Kombucha, and many more. The house is located at 206 San Marcos Street in Austin.



“It’s been three years since we’ve held an in-person SXSW, and we couldn’t be more excited and honored to bring together a lineup that spans the depth, breadth, and quality of creativity and leadership that makes SXSW the global destination for creative professionals.” – Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer



This year SXSW expects increased discussions around the growth of blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFT's and their influence in the music and entertainment industry as well as on going global conflicts.









